Sky Bet Championship Round-up: Matchday 17

It was East Midlands joy in the Championship over the weekends fixtures as Derby County emphatically became the league leaders and Nottingham Forest waited until late to secure a first win in ten league games.

The Championship weekend started on Friday evening in front of the Sky Sports cameras, as Wigan Athletic made the short journey to the Macron Stadium for an all Lancashire affair against Bolton Wanderers. With the first-half goalless it was Max Clayton, Craig Davies and a Lee Chung-Yong penalty that helped Neil Lennon’s Trotters on their way to a 3-1 victory in the second-half. Callum Mcmanaman’s reply for the Latics was mere consolation as Uwe Rosler’s side slip into the relegation zone and now have only one win in 12 league games. Bolton, in contrast, are resurgent under Lennon and this third win in four league games sees them climb out of the relegation zone.

Saturday's Championship ties kicked off at the IPro Stadium in an all midlands lunchtime live clash as Derby County welcomed fellow playoff placed Wolverhampton Wanderers. It was to be a very one-sided affair as first-half goals from Ryan Shotton, Jeff Hendrick & Johnny Russell, coupled with further strikes from Hendrick and Russell gave the Rams an emphatic 5-0 win. The victory saw Steve Mclaren's side climb to the summit of the Championship as they also become the leagues joint top scorers, whilst Wolves slip out of the play-off spots and have now not registered a win in three league games.

Arguably the biggest of the remaining 15:00 fixtures on Saturday was at the Riverside Stadium where the 'top two' before the weekend met. Impressive Bournemouth made the long trip north to take on a Middlesborough side that have now only lost one in their last 12 league games. As well as both teams have been playing recently neither could find the breakthrough in a tight 0-0 draw as Boro register a third straight clean sheet and are the leagues meanest defence, whilst the Cherries extend their unbeaten league run to seven.

Ipswich Town and Watford played out the remaining game of 'all top six' encounters and Tommy Smith struck late on for the Tractor Boys at Portman Road that sees them leapfrog the Hornets into fourth and extend their current unbeaten run to four league games, whilst Slavisa Jokanovic’s side drop to fifth and have now lost their last two.

At the City Ground Nottingham Forest were looking for a first win in ten league games after they had started the season so brightly. Neil Adams’ Norwich City were the visitors and they looked set to continue Forests’ miserable run as a first-half Jonny Howson strike still had the Canaries leading going into the final five minutes of the game. But one of the Championships joint top-scorers and summer signing Britt Assombalonga leveled matters for Stuart Pearce’s side, then shortly after and heading into injury time Michail Antonio bagged his ninth league goal of the season and a very welcome three points for the home side.

Newly-promoted Brentford continued their bright start to life in England’s second tier at the Den against Millwall, as they secured a third straight win that sees them rise into the playoff spots. Andre Gray had put the Bees in control with a brace either side of half time but a Lee Gregory scrambled effort and rare Alan Dunne strike leveled matters for the Lions. As Ian Holloway’s side looked to cap off an impressive turnaround, Danny Shittu inadvertently bundled into his own net to give Mark Warburton’s Championship new boys a 3-2 win and leave Millwall with one win in 12 league games.

Leeds United and Fulham both registered home wins against Blackpool and Huddersfield Town respectively, as the ex-Premier League sides climbed up the table under new management. Neil Redfearn secured his first win as permanent Leeds boss as goals from Liam Cooper, Soulemayne Doukara and Mirco Antenucci helped the Yorkshire side to a 3-1 win against the lowly Tangerines. Newly appointed Lee Clark has a massive job on his hands turning around the fortunes of the Bloomfield Road outfit who are now 10 points from Championship safety. Kit Symons’ continued Fulham’s recent resurgent form as they also ran out 3-1 winners at Craven Cottage and consigned the Terriers to a second straight defeat. Hugo Rodallega and Joel Lynch efforts had the game level but Lasse Vigen Christensen and Ross McCormack gave the Cottagers all the spoils as they move up the table into 17th.

Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic now sit just one point outside of the playoff picture as they picked up points at Brighton & Hove Albion and Reading respectively. Rovers are now 7th and unbeaten in seven league games as another of the Championships joint top-scorers, Rudy Gestede, rescued a point for Gary Bowyer’s side in a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium. Gary Gardner opened the scoring for the Seagulls who remain in 20th. After only one win in six the Addicks moved up into 8th courtesy of top scorer Igor Vetokele at the Madjeski Stadium. Bob Peeters’ side ended a scrappy game as 1-0 winners and the result sees Nigel Adkins’ Royals drop to 14th.

Elsewhere in the Championship on Saturday games at St Andrews and Hillsborough were both goalless affairs. Cardiff City remain in midtable and Gary Rowett remains unbeaten as the new Birmingham City manager as both sides played out their 0-0 draw. Sheffield Wednesday climbed a place to 13th although they have no win in nine league games after their 0-0 draw with 19th placed Rotherham.