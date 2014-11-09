Player Analysis: Luke Shaw - Crystal Palace

Luke Shaw continued his good run of form with a Man of the Match display during the 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, with an energetic showing, as he did well defensively as well as looking dangerous going forward.

He impressed during United's derby defeat against Manchester City last weekend, and put in another good shift as he asserted himself as the first choice left-back for the club, after experienced full-back Patrice Evra's move to Italian giants Juventus in the Summer. He was signed for £30million pounds from boyhood club Southampton, with many critics arguing that the transfer fee was excessive for a player without a wealth of Premier League experience, especially given the expectations that come with being a United player.

Having said that, Shaw did recognise that his first few months in a United shirt were not his greatest, given the fact that he was struggling with injuries as a result of training too hard to improve his overall fitness over pre-season, where new manager Louis van Gaal announced that the English teenager was "unfit" to play in his preferred system of five-at-the-back, with two wing-backs. This involves a lot of running and covering more ground, which Shaw was not used to at Southampton. Flourishing on the flank as a left-back, comparisons are already being made to that of former Saints winger Gareth Bale, who joined Real Madrid for a world-record transfer fee of £85.3million pounds back last Summer.

Shaw was one of the only established defenders in the United set-up ahead of the game, given the injuries and suspensions that van Gaal's side have suffered over the past few months. Smalling suspended after his red card against City last week, whilst the trio of Jones, Evans and Rojo were all out with respective injuries, meaning that Blind and McNair were shifted in at centre-back in a rather makeshift defensive partnership from the hosts.

Just before the half-hour mark, Luke almost broke the deadlock. This was from inside the area having darted past the Palace players with the ball at his feet from inside his own area. A great speeding run, with his markers not being able to contain him, only for Palace 'keeper Julian Speroni to dive low to parry away his low drive. His attacking qualities were reiterated in this impressive move, as he started the game brightly.

A worrying run on the flank from Bolasie, before the winger crossed the ball into the danger zone. Luckily enough for United, Shaw was there to recover and flick it away and out for a corner with Campbell ready to pounce.

Did well overall, made some vital interceptions when needed and got forward as he found space to make the opposition weary of him. With McNair and Blind occasionally pushing up, Shaw slotted into their position at times using his visual awareness to good effect, just in-case the Palace players went on the counter attack in numbers.

Another clean sheet to his name, capping off a great performance.