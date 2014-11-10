Top five contenders for Wenger's job

Another defeat away from home at the weekend to Swansea City has seen more unrest at the Emirates with fans continuing to question Arsene Wenger's suitability to the club. Wenger signed a three year deal in the summer seeing him pocket £8 million a year but there is now new found uncertainty over his future.

1: Paul Clement

After comments in the press last week the former Chelsea coach has become the front runner to replace Arsene Wenger after next season. Clement is held in very high regard by his current boss Carlo Ancelotti, who took him to the Santiago Bernabeu when he took charge in 2013. Clement has worked with Ancelotti at three different clubs (Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and now Real Madrid) so the Italian coach is clearly impressed with what he has seen. It is always a risk when promoting an ssistant to a management role. Previous world class assistant managers have struggled with the added responsibility of football management, the thing that Clement has going for him is he has a vast array of experience in different leagues and has worked with the biggest names in football.

2: Jurgen Klopp

The enigmatic Borussia Dortmund manager would still be many fan's first choice to replace Wenger even though he has faltered so far this season, currently Klopp's side see themselves 15th in the Bundesliga and have already lost seven league games, which is unheard of in Klopp's reign before this campaign. Klopp is still an attractive prospect for Arsenal and he ticks all the right boxes. Klopp has a keen interest in youth development as well as being able to balance the books which is something Wenger has done for a decade or more. The Dortmund manager won an impressive league and cup double twice in two seasons back in 2010-11 and 2011-12, he took on the might of Bayern Munich and came out on top which was miraculous when you think back to where Dortmund were when he took charge in 2008.

3: Josep Guardiola

After being given the job of managing Barcelona B in 2007 it didn't take long before he was promoted to manager of the Barcelona senior team in 2008. He stayed at the Nou Camp until 2012 where he won three league titles (2008-09, 2009-10 and 2010-11) as well as two champions league titles (2008-09 and 2010-11). He is now repeating his success in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and they again look unstoppable this season. Guardiola already has one Bundesliga title under his belt from last season, his side are currently four points clear of Wolfsburg and are still unbeaten after 11 games.

4: Frank de Boer & Dennis Bergkamp

The Dutch duo took over at Ajax back in 2010 and have brought the glory days back the Dutch giants who had previously had some challenging years. Since their appointment Ajax have won four Eredivisie titles in a row, prior to the first win Ajax hadn't won the league title since 2003-04. De Boer and Bergkamp in many respects make the perfect partnership; De boer as a player was always tactically astute and has taken that forward into his managerial career, Bergkamp was a thinker on the pitch and has proven himself as a master on the sidelines. Many Arsenal fans would love to see Bergkamp return to the club in some capacity and with De Boer in tow they could be more than a match for Wenger and reignite a club that has become stagnant.

5: Joachim Loew

Loew has been in charge of the German national team since 2006 when they were joint hosts of World Cup 2006 with Poland. Last Summer he ended Germany's 24 years of hurt and became the first manager to lead a European country to prosper on South American soil. One thing that goes against Loew would be his unimpressive club management record. He has never stayed at a club more than two years which would be a worry for the Arsenal board, who will be looking for stability. Much like his countryman Klopp he is a keen advocate of youth development and has personally overseen a new era for German football he has not been shy in giving youth a chance which has seen the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger reach 108 caps by the age of 30 which is impressive to say the least.

With Arsenal in poor form and looking unlikely to finish in the top four it comes as no surprise that Wenger is under huge pressure, it was only due to the FA Cup win that he decided to stay on when many thought he would walk. Many fans gave him the benefit of the doubt in the Summer but failure to improve on last season will only see more pressure come from the Arsenal faithful and leave Wenger in an untenable position.