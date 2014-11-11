Top Five: Arsenal goals against Manchester United

5) Santi Cazorla (Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1, November 2012)

With the ball at his feet on the edge of the box and with literally the last kick of the game, Santi Cazorla beat fellow Spaniard David de Gea with an expertly curled finish into the top right-hand corner. Unfortunately, Arsenal were 2-0 down at the time, so it was nothing more than a consolation goal. Still, what a superb finish.

4) Andrei Arshavin (Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1, August 2009)

The little Russian scored the first of his ten Premier League goals of the 2009-10 season at Old Trafford. Picking the ball up 30-yards from goal and with no opposition pressure, Arshavin unleashed a thunderous strike which beat Ben Foster at the near post and put Arsenal 1-0 up (although United did go on to win 2-1).

3) Fredrik Ljungberg (Arsenal 3 Manchester United 1, November 2001)

'Freddie' Ljungberg had a habit of scoring against the Red Devils, and this goal is definitely the pick of the bunch. The often-reliable Gary Neville cheaply gave the ball to Robert Pires, who ran at the United defence before picking out Ljungberg on the right. The red-haired Swede then deftly lobbed a stranded Fabian Bartez to equalise for Arsenal. A brilliant goal from a brilliant player.

2) Thierry Henry (Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1, March 2004)

Receiving the ball 35-yards from goal, Thierry Henry set himself up to shoot. And what a shot. A ferocious, dipping effort flew over the head of a hapless Roy Carroll, nearly breaking the net in the process. The Arsenal legend scored so many brilliant goals during his time with the Gunners and this is up there with the best he's ever scored. Although many believe his strike against United in 2000 is the best goal he's ever scored, against anyone.

1) Thierry Henry (Arsenal 1 Manchester United 0, October 2000)

This is the goal many Gooners think about when I think of 'the King', Thierry Henry. A moment of pure brilliance, a goal of complete absurdity. Getting hold of the ball, with his back to goal and a United defender pushing his back, Henry flicked the ball up, turned his body and volleyed the ball into the top right-hand corner of the goal, all in one motion. It was absolutely beautiful. It was voted the third best goal in Premier League history, only beaten by Wayne Rooney's overhead kick against Manchester City and Dennis Bergkamp's brilliant individual goal against Newcastle.