David Ospina: "Every bit of me will give its best in training."

Following his move from OGC Nice in the Summer, David Ospina is relishing at taking his next opportunity at Arsenal following an outstanding World Cup.

The Colombian international told Arsenal Player: “"I was so happy to arrive in one of the best clubs in the world. So from now on every bit of me will give its best at training so I can make the most of my chance once it comes.

"Just after the World Cup my agent told me about this interest of Arsenal. But you know that in these football negotiations you have to be patient until the clubs agree and the move is finally sealed. Fortunately in the end it worked out for everyone and this great opportunity was such great news for me. So I´ll try to make the most of it.”

David Ospina on his World Cup 2014 memories: "It was something very important for us, also for the national team itself and for our country. The whole of Colombia supported the team. We wanted to display a good performance at the World Cup. Fortunately, and thanks to God, we did.

"Of course we wanted more as players and as a team. But we did perform well at the World Cup and we left a good basis for the future.

"It was amazing. Wearing the shirt of the national team made us feel so proud. Also helping to provide with happiness to Colombia. For us, the players, that´s the most valuable thing."

David Ospina on being a goalkeeper: "No. I started out as a striker scoring goals. But as fate would have it, we were missing our goalkeeper for one match and I asked the coach to be in goal.I wanted to try to see how it worked. Since then I showed my skills. I enjoyed it, that was when everything started for me so I stayed in goal."

David Ospina on football in Colombia: "Football was always first sport in Colombia. You live it with great passion. All the games are followed with real intensity. We do carry that feeling in our insides and try to show it on the pitch.

"I was raised in a family that always loved football. So my parents enrolled me into a football academy and that was when this great dream started for me. Now I hope to keep dreaming and keep fulfilling the expectations and also the targets we set.

"Birthday presents were always football kits, boots, and balls. These were what I liked the most and what I´m still passionate about. I´m pleased with God for this gift and opportunity he gave me to do what I like most."

The 26-year-old made 97 appearances for Atletico Nacional before leaving to join Nice in 2008. Ospina would go on to make 189 appearances in six-year for the Ligue 1 club before signing for the Gunners. The Colombian has only started one first team game for Arsenal since him move, a 2-1 defeat to Southampton in the Capital One Cup. Ospina also made a substitute appearance in the Champions League against Galatasaray after Wojciech Szczesny received a red card.