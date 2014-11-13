Hughes: Bojan will be a hit for Stoke

Stoke manager Mark Hughes has publicly backed former Barca forward Bojan Krkic to become a big hit in the Premier League, starting this season.

It was a surprise signing when The Potters announced the £3million deal to prise Bojan away in the summer transfer window, and he enjoyed a promising start to life in England, scoring 3 times in pre-season.

With that being said, he has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League, but he scored a superb strike to help his new side on their way to a 2-1 victory away from home against Tottenham last weekend.

Hughes: "We're really pleased he's finally come to the fore, he started like a house on fire in pre-season and I think people got a bit carried away too early - we all felt it was going to take him time to adjust.

I played him the first two games and he found it difficult to have an impact - he's bided his time though and we've reintroduced him now and he's had the benefit of three or four months training at the intensity he needs and he's looking a very accomplished player again.

We're going to benefit from his ability and his goalscoring because he's a good talent when he gets in good areas of the field, he gets shots off early and its difficult for keepers to react quickly enough. He'll score goals for us this year."

Bojan himself will be hoping to impress, given the fact he has struggled at all of the European clubs he has found himself at so far in his career, including Barcelona where he was an academy graduate who failed to live up to the hype of the "next Messi" - perhaps he'll have better fortune in the Premier League?