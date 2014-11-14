Divock Origi open to early recall from Lille to boost Brendan Rodgers' struggling strikeforce

Lille loanee Divock Origi has spoken out over an early return to Anfield, following reports Liverpool may be prepared to call the forward back in January.

With a £10 million deal for the Belgian international completed over the summer, the 19-year-old was allowed to return to Ligue 1 for the season with Lille.

It is not me who makes the decisions but if the club choose to let me go in January, I would join Liverpool.

Numerous reports are arising, suggesting Liverpool may be considering the option of bringing the Genk youth product back to England in the New Year.

He has since admitted he is aware of the apparent rumours, and has commented, saying he would be open to a return – if Lille manager Rene Girard would allow him. He said

"I said that I would stay for the whole season and I wish to remain honourable to that, of course. But if there was a decision by the clubs, I would not say that I would not like to go to Liverpool in January."

"I would love to move to Liverpool sooner rather than later. I can’t wait to be playing in the Premier League because I can now see that it will suit me better. I think there are good things waiting for me with Liverpool."

Lille currently sit in 14th place in the French top tier, after finishing third during the 2013/14 season.

With four goals in all competitions, Origi is the club’s top scorer, with three of his goals coming in the league and one in the Europa League.