Balotelli & Sturridge combo - will it work?

Mario Balotelli. World-class when he wants to be; but with him not often on-song, that means something needs to be changed. He struggles up-top in a formation with a lone striker, and needs a supporting player alongside him to help create chances for him to finish. He's not a creator, he's a finisher. And that's what Brendan Rodgers has probably forgotten, because the 24-year-old Italian's work-rate leaves a lot to be desired for the most part.

Now, take Daniel Sturridge. He has had his fair share of injuries, but when he is fully fit he works hard for the team and gets forward quickly. Balotelli on the other hand is very likely to stay past the centre circle for the majority of the game, not because he does not have pace, but because he wants to use his pace to get past defenders quickly and effectively in an area where he has a better chance to shoot (and consequently score).

The main question is, can they work together well and conjure up some goals this season? Liverpool have been struggling in the goals department, and it's no surprise when you have the likes of Borini and Lambert as your attacking options alongside Balotelli. To be fair, the attack is a shadow of its former self with Sturridge and Suárez ruling the roost from last year.

Sterling has already shown flashes of good link-up play with Balo, but he's not a striker himself. He's a winger, meaning it is harder for him to start counter attacks with Balotelli, especially given the fact that Mario does not like to overwork himself un-necessarily.

Sturridge meanwhile is a striker, and add to that his teamwork with Suárez last year resulted in the pair of them scoring a whopping 51 GOALS and creating 19 ASSISTS between them, the 2 up-top has potential to succeed. Sturridge should not be pressured into "carrying the team" as such, but should be eased back into playing regularly like any other play would, although you can expect there will be pressure on him to replicate his form from last season, which was arguably his best season yet in professional football.

Balotelli has a lot to prove, with critics doubting both Rodgers and the Italian himself over his £16million pound move. £16million is a lot, and people are starting to take note of Liverpool's actions a lot more than they used to, especially with their unpredictable form of late. Rodgers is under-fire, amid suggestions that the majority of his signings are either "flops" or simply do not do well at the club, whether they have potential or not.

Mario will be hoping he does not fall under that category, and with the likes of Sterling and Sturridge alongside him, there is no reason why he would be.