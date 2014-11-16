Sky Bet League Two - Wycombe Wanderers - Burton Albion: Brewers 'Bainking' on victory at Adams Park

The Sky Sports cameras arrive at Adams Park on Monday evening for a promotion pushing encounter between Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion. Wycombe, under the guidance of Gareth Ainsworth, can climb back to the summit of League Two with victory, whilst Burton can move further into the playoff places if they are victorious in Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's first game as Brewers boss.

A fortnight has passed since both teams were in League Two action as last weekend their FA Cup quests begun. Wanderers were 3-1 away victors against Barnet in a matchup of the League Two and Conference leaders, whilst Albion were ruthlessly brushed aside 5-0 at League One Barnsley. The Chairboys last league outing was at the Kassam Stadium against local rivals Oxford United, as Paul Hayes and Peter Murphy fired Wycombe to the top of League Two after coming from behind to win 2-1. The Brewers' last league action, in the wake of Gary Rowett's departure, was a home tie against fellow promotion chasers Plymouth Argyle. A Reuben Reid equaliser for the away side meant Burton settled for a point in a 1-1 draw, as they slipped further off the automatic promotion spots.

Former Wimbledon, QPR & Wycombe player Gareth Ainsworth has been in charge of the Chairboys for 2 years. Gareth Ainsworth will be without suspended ever-present defender Aaron Pierre and midfielder Josh Scowen for the visit of the Brewers, as they have both reached five yellow cards for the season. Danny Rowe and Max Kretzschmar could deputise for the missing duo, whilst winger Paris Cowan-Hall will hope to start after returning from injury last weekend. Top scorer Paul Hayes will be looking to add to his total of eight goals this season and midfielder Peter Murphy will hope to extend his potent league scoring run to four games. Top Assister Sam Wood, six in all competitions, and ever-present 'Keeper Matt Ingram should continue to help the Chairboys extend their three game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returned to English Football during the week to take up the vacant Burton Albion post and he'll be aiming to stop a run of three games without a win in all competitions for the Brewers. Even before a ball is kicked his tenure has started unfortunately as goalkeeper Dean Lyness sustained a freak broken leg which will keep him out until 2015. Hasselbaink has swiftly moved for Yeovil Town shot stopper Chris Weale on a months loan and he could well make his debut Monday evening. Midfielders Jimmy Phillips and Callum McFadzean are long-term absentees but John Mousinho and George Taft look close to a return for the Staffordshire oufit's new Dutch coach. Top club assister and scorer Stuart Beavon and Lucas Akins respectively, will hope to continue up top for Burton, whilst ever-presents Phil Edwards and Ian Sharps should sure up the defense for the ex-Chelsea strikers first game in charge.