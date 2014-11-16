Arsenal in Belgium 0-0 Wales

Aaron Ramsey has not started the season in the same vein of form as he did in the 2013-14 campaign. He will be eager to improve on his displays so far, but that's not all his fault. Pressure, expectation and injuries have not help, especially given the fact he had a key role to play in The Gunners' success story via a dramatic 3-2 win over Hull in the FA Cup final. Voted player of the season, he'll be hoping that he can replicate his form from last year sooner rather than later, with Arsenal being unpredictable at times.

Here is a list of his injury history over the past few months, just showing you his injuries has hampened his progress in the side.

He started against Belgium, and it was easy to tell that he was an integral part of the squad looking at the line-up. Alongside Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, he is one of Wales' finest players currently, and that's no disrespect intended to the other players in the squad.

Ramsey was lively throughout, and narrowly had an effort on-goal blocked by the Belgium defence - who did their best to shut out the Welsh attack. Bale had a costless-kick well saved by Courtois in the first 15 minutes, whilst The Belgians were arguably unlucky not to have taken the lead before the break. De Bruyne, Hazard, Chadli and Lombaerts all came close before the half-time whistle, in an entertaining 0-0 draw despite the deadlock not being broken.

However, Chris Coleman's men did well to stay in the game. Bale & Ramsey were heavily involved, as the score stayed goal-less.

Bale came close late on in the second-half, but Courtois stayed strong and was equal to the Real winger's efforts on-goal. After a culmination of fouls, yellow cards and injuries, there were six minutes of stoppage time added on. The score stayed 0-0, as Wales did well overall at the back despite late pressure (and good saves from Hennessey) from the likes of Januzaj and Hazard to hold on and stay at the top of the table in their respective qualifying group.

Ramsey was unable to influence the score, but was unlucky not to test Courtois or break down the Belgian defence as much as he would have liked. An average game, nothing to write home about in truth.