Atletico target previous United record signing

Spanish Champions Atletico Madrid are targeting Manchester United's second most expensive player of all time, Juan Mata, who only arrived at the club 10 months ago.

Mata has been on the edge of the starting line-up throughout this season and could be returning to Spain in a sensational January move to Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone is interested in the 26-year-old according to the Daily Star and has been told that the playmaker is up for sale by United.

Atletico beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to the league title last season in an incredible title race but lost out in the Champions League final to city rivals, Real Madrid.

Juan Mata has scored 3 goals in his 9 appearances this season, playing the full game just three times. He is joint top scorer at the club despite lacking in appearances, level with Robin van Persie, Angel Di Maria and Wayne Rooney on three goals.

A move away from United would be a surprise considering the Spaniard's show of happiness at being at the club. Yet Louis van Gaal is believed to see Mata as a player who creates unbalance in the team and thus should be moved on.

Juventus and Valencia remain interested in Mata according to reports but Juventus are unlikely to match the fee United are asking for and the player does not want a move back to Valencia.

Atletico Madrid will put in a £20m bid in January, £17 million less than United bought him for from Chelsea in January 2013.