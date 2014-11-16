Daley Blind out for 4-6 weeks with torn knee ligaments

Daley Blind, Manchester United midfielder, has been ruled out of their clash at Arsenal and may not return until the New Year after he tore his knee ligaments in Holland's European Championships Qualifying game against Latvia.

The Dutch won the game 6-0 thanks to doubles from Arjen Robben and Klaas Jan Huntelaar as well as goals from Blind's United teammate Robin van Persie and Galatasary forward Wesley Sneijder.

Dutch Television station NOS confirmed that Blind had torn his knee ligaments a couple of hours after full-time although United's summer signing limped off the field before 20 minutes was up.

Guus Hiddink, Netherlands manager since Blind's United manager Louis van Gaal left in the summer, had lost all four of his four games in charge before Sunday evening's demolition of Latvia.

Hiddink: "It doesn't look good [for Blind]. It's his medial ligament. It could be a strain but also be a tear. So that's a big blow."

Louis van Gaal has already seen his Manchester United side plagued by injuries. Daley Blind was forced to play at centre-back due to the suspension of Chris Smalling and injuries to Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

David De Gea also dislocated his finger on international duty and is thought to be unavailable for United's vital clash against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

The two injuries during the international break takes United second in the Premier League injury table with 10 injuries.