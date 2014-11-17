Akpom & Afobe - Will either get their chance?

Will they get their respective chances?

Chuba Akpom – The youngster is only 19 years of age, and has flourished in the Arsenal youth system. He performs well in the traditional Gunners’ style of play, a clinical finisher with potential.

Benik Afobe – 21-year-old striker who has done well in the youth ranks but perhaps he is not yet ready for first-team football. He has been loaned out to various clubs in England.

You could argue that Sanogo, who is the same age as Afobe, does not seem to be ready for first-team opportunities as much as the two, and has already been given sufficient chances to perform in the Premier League. The Frenchman is yet to score in any competitive competitions for Arsene Wenger’s side, despite shining and scoring 4 in a 5-1 Emirates Cup win over Benfica back in August – I must stress, this was during pre-season.

Striking options

Arsenal’s striking options going forward are not the best, admittedly. Fans have voiced their discontent at the lack of a world-class striker at the club since they sold Robin van Persie to Manchester United two seasons ago for £24million pounds, and although red-hot Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has softened the blow of a topsy-turvy campaign so far, he is not predominately a striker but is versatile enough to play there. A winger by trade, the former Barca man cannot be expected to carry the whole team, because what happens if he gets injured (touchwood)? How will they cope?

They managed to nab English striker Danny Welbeck on transfer deadline day in a surprising £16million pound move from United, and although he is settling into his new surroundings well he cannot be expected to score all of the goals... Olivier Giroud is fighting fitness to get back playing in the first-team after suffering a minor fracture during their 2-2 draw with Everton back in September, so you would have to be silly not to realise that either one of these two youngsters could emerge into the senior team between now and next season.

Afobe himself is currently on-loan at League One side MK Dons, so if he is going to be in contention you would expect him to feature next year. Meanwhile Akpom, who is virtually the spearhead of attack for the Arsenal U-21’s could see himself being promoted very soon if he keeps up his impressive vein of form.

Who has the better future?

On the surface, Akpom certainly seems to have the more potential to succeed at Arsenal. Afobe has been at the club for 4 years and is still yet to have a fair crack at the whip, his ventures into sides elsewhere in England show that he has something to prove, and has been rather unlucky with injuries for sure. It’s a shame, especially knowing that just a few years ago he was dubbed as the “next big thing” with Spanish giants Barcelona looming.

If I had to pick currently, as to which striker I would take out of the two to join the first-team, it would have to be Akpom. He looks a perfect fit and has done so under the radar (both club and country) for quite some time now; whilst Afobe is desperately trying to make a name for himself elsewhere it does not look likely that he will get a chance If his constant injury troubles continue.