Sinclair: "I need to re-evaluate my future"

In the space of 3 years, frustrated winger Scott Sinclair has only featured for the Manchester City first-team 11 times - with most of those coming in cameo appearances. It's no surprise then that, at age 25, the Englishman has spoken out about his future and admitted that he is not happy with the lack of chances he has been given to prove himself. He has not made a Premier League start for over 2 years, which is startling for someone of his talent and potential to do well in the league, stemming from his consistent performances at Swansea back a few years ago.

He joined West Brom back in the 2013-14 season on a season-long loan deal as he was not part of Pellegrini's immediate plans, but failed to make his mark and was regularly forced to play reserve team matches to keep up his fitness whilst at The Baggies.

Sinclair had this to say: "It has been very frustrating for the last couple of years, I have tried to do as well as I can in training and hope to get a chance but at this moment in time it is hard for me to get a game. There are some world-class players here so I can't do much more than keep working hard in training. I don't feel I've had the best of chances; I just want to get out there and show why City bought me but I've not had that opportunity. I made the decision (to move to City) and I have to deal with it, I can't look back and say it was a mistake but the only thing I do miss is playing football - all I can do is re-evaluate in January and go from there."

This news will have alerted the likes of Premier League duo Southampton and Everton, who have both admitted they are in the market for wingers over the past few months.