Liverpool: Time to get season back on-track

It's fair to say that times are tough at Anfield. Liverpool supporters worldwide will be wondering what has gone wrong, since they were narrowly beaten by title rivals Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title back in May. Now, people would start laughing if you would suggest Liverpool in the same sentence as Premier League title race. Well, why is that? What has gone wrong, and what do they need to do to get their season back on-track?

What has gone wrong?

For starters, Liverpool have struggled (even though they have squad depth) to factor in the competitiveness of Champions League football this season. They have not done themselves proud in the UCL, which is not particularly surprising given the fact that it's their first year back amongst Europe's elite for over half-a-decade now.

The sale of Luis Suárez to Barcelona for £75million pounds and unfortunate injuries to the likes of English duo Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge have not helped the cause either. Fans cannot stress enough how important it was that Rodgers & Co were able to replace the void left by the Uruguayan, and perhaps they did not think it through enough? Balotelli on his day is world-class, but as a lone striker is risky, especially when he's the man the Kop are relying on at the moment. (Not anymore now he's injured)

What needs to be resolved?

Liverpool need to get behind their team. It's not easy being in a bad patch, and for a team so unpredictable like The Reds at the moment, they are not in such a bad position if you look at it objectively. 11th place and only four points off a top four place at the minute, as well as a decent chance of qualifying out of their Champions League group (albeit behind Real Madrid in second).

Signings are obvious. January is a pivotal month for both the club as a whole and Brendan Rodgers. Four strikers, two of them currently injured (Sturridge and Balotelli) and it's fair to say that Lambert and Borini aren't exactly world-class. They need someone better. Midfield looking solid, not perfect but not a priority. Defence still looks leaky, even though they signed three defensive-minded players in the Summer. Something needs to be done on that front also.

And now, for a look ahead to Liverpool's next few fixtures. How can they get their season back on-track; starting from this upcoming weekend with a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday?

Crystal Palace, Premier League (away) - The Reds will be hoping for a win away from home, with Palace certainly not going to be pushovers. Fresh from international duty, with a far from strongest line-up, it may not be an easy game.

Ludogorets, Champions League (away) - Ludogorets gave Liverpool a run for their money in their previous encounter at Anfield back in September, and were very unlucky not to come away with a point. Since then, they have managed to beat Basel and test Real Madrid, Rodgers' side will have to be weary of the Bulgarian outfit during midweek.

Stoke City, Premier League (home) - Many teams in the league are worried of the daunting task, having to come up against Stoke. Liverpool will be no different, considering how physically strong The Potters actually are. Many will wish them good luck a few weeks in advance, because they'll probably need it.

Leicester, Premier League (away) - United managed to throw away a 3-1 lead and lose 5-3 at the King Power Stadium earlier on in the season, Liverpool will need to be careful to avoid the same fate.

Basel, Champions League (home) - Extremely important game. Anfield will be rocking for sure, Liverpool will need their fans behind them if they are to beat the Swiss side, even at home. They are always seen as the underdogs and always shock their opposition, the second and last Champions League qualification place in their group could be up for grabs in this match.