VAVEL ratings of the twelfth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Stoke City (1)
|Burnley (2)
|
|
|
|Begovic
|5
|Heaton
|6
|Bardsley
|6
|Trippier
|5
|Shawcross
|5
|Duff (76')
|5
|Cameron
|5
|Shackell
|6
|Muniesa
|5
|Ward
|6
|N'Zonzi
|5
|Jones
|5
|Sidwell (78')
|6
|Boyd
|5
|Walters
|7
|Marney
|6
|Bojan
|7
|Kightly (60')
|6
|Moses (55')
|6
|Barnes
|5
|Diouf (60')
|5
|Ings (85')
|8
|Substitutes
|Arnautovic (55')
|5
|Jutkiewicz (60')
|5
|Crouch (60')
|5
|Keane (76')
|5
|Adam (78')
|5
|Reid (85')
|-
|Manchester City (2)
|Swansea (1)
|Hart
|6
|Fabianski
|7
|Zabaleta
|6
|Rangel
|3
|Kompany
|6
|Bartley
|3
|Demichelis
|5
|Williams
|5
|Clichy
|7
|Taylor
|4
|Navas
|8
|Ki
|4
|Fernandinho (87')
|7
|Carroll (´68)
|4
|Touré
|7
|Sigrdsson (´78)
|4
|Nasri (78')
|7
|Dyer (´76)
|7
|Jovetic (69')
|7
|Montero
|6
|Agüero
|8
|Bony
|7
|Substitutes
|Lampard (69')
|5
|Shelvey (68')
|6
|Milner (78')
|5
|Barrows (76')
|6
|Fernando (87')
|-
|Gomis (78')
|6
|Chelsea (2)
|West Bromwich Albion (0)
|Courtois
|6
|Foster
|7
|Ivanovic
|7
|Wisdom
|4
|Terry
|6
|Dawson
|5
|Cahill
|5
|Lescott
|5
|Azpilicueta
|5
|(67') Baird
|3
|Matic
|7
|(84')Dorrans
|4
|Fàbregas
|6
|Yacob
|2
|(86') Willian
|7
|Gardner
|5
|(78') Oscar
|7
|Sessegnon
|5
|Hazard
|8
|Brunt
|6
|(84') Costa
|7
|(79')Berahino
|5
|Substitutes
|(78')Remy
|3
|(67') Gamboa
|4
|(84')Drogba
|-
|(79')Anichebe
|3
|(86') Ramires
|-
|(84') Morrison
|-
|Newcastle United (1)
|QPR (0)
|Krul
|7
|Green
|7
|Janmaat
|7
|Onuoha
|6
|Williamson
|7
|Dunne
|6
|Dummett
|7
|Caulker
|6
|Haidara
|7
|Suk-Young
|6
|Taylor (34')
|6
|Barton
|7
|Colback
|6
|Sandro (61')
|6
|Cabella (68')
|7
|Henry (82')
|6
|Sissoko
|8
|Fer
|5
|Ameobi
|7
|Zamora
|6
|Ayoze (89')
|6
|Austin
|5
|Substitutes
|Gouffran (34')
|6
|Kranjcar (61')
|4
|Cissé (68')
|5
|Hoilett (82')
|4
|Armstrong (89')
|-
|-
|-
|Leicester City (0)
|Sunderland (0)
|Schmeichel
|7
|Pantilimon
|8
|De Laet
|5
|Vergini
|6
|Wasilewski
|7
|O'Shea
|6
|Morgan
|6
|Brown
|6
|Konchesky
|6
|Reveillere
|6
|Mahrez
|7
|Larsson (75')
|5
|Cambiasso
|6
|Cattermole
|6
|James
|6
|Gómez (86')
|6
|Schlupp (79')
|5
|Johnson
|6
|Vardy (72')
|6
|Wickham
|5
|Ulloa (88')
|6
|Fletcher
|6
|Substitutes
|Nugent (72')
|6
|Bridcutt (75')
|6
|Knockaert (79')
|5
|Buckley (86')
|-
|Wood (88')
|-
|-
|-
|Everton (2)
|West Ham United (1)
|Howard
|6
|Adrián
|5
|Coleman
|6
|Jenkinson
|7
|Jagielka
|6
|Reid
|4
|Distin
|6
|Collins
|3
|Hibbert
|5
|Tomkins
|5
|McCarthy
|5
|Cresswell
|6
|Osman
|6
|Noble (50')
|6
|Barkley (79')
|6
|Nolan
|5
|Mirallas (65')
|5
|Amalfitano (82')
|6
|Naismith (89')
|7
|Cole (50')
|4
|Lukaku
|7
|Carroll
|7
|Substitutes
|Eto'o (65')
|7
|Jarvis (50')
|6
|Besic (79')
|4
|Zárate (50')
|7
|Atsu (89')
|-
|Vaz Te (82')
|-
|Arsenal (1)
|Manchester United (2)
|
|Szczesny 57'
|5
|De Gea
|8
|Chambers
|5
|Valencia
|6
|Mertesacker
|6
|Smalling
|7
|Monreal
|4
|McNair
|4
|Gibbs
|2
|Blackett
|6
|Arteta
|5
|Shaw 15'
|4
|Wilshere 54'
|5
|Carrick
|4
|Ramsey 56'
|5
|Fellaini
|6
|Oxlade-Chamebrlain
|7
|Di María
|5
|Alexis
|6
|Rooney
|7
|Welbeck
|5
|van Persie
|4
|Substitutes
|Cazorla 54' 64'
|4
|Young 15' 88'
|7
|Martínez57'
|5
|Wilson 75' 97'
|5
|Giroud 76' 96'
|7
|Fletcher 88'
|-
|Crystal Palace (3)
|Liverpool (1)
|Speroni
|7
|Mignolet
|5
|Kelly
|6
|Johnson
|4
|Delaney (35')
|5
|Skrtel
|4
|Dann
|6
|Lovren
|4
|Ward
|6
|Manquillo
|3
|Jedinak
|8
|Gerrard
|6
|Ledley
|6
|Allen (73´)
|5
|Bolasie (85´)
|9
|Lallana (71´)
|5
|Puncheon (75´)
|6
|Coutinho
|7
|Chamack
|6
|Sterling
|6
|Gayle
|7
|Lambert
|6
|Substitutes
|
Hangeland (35´)
|6
|Borini (71´)
|5
|McArthur (75')
|5
|Can (73´)
|5
|Bannan (85')
|-
|HULL CITY (1)
|TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2)
|
|McGregor
|7
|Lloris
|6
|Robertson
|5
|Dier (46')
|6
|Davies
|5
|Fazio
|5
|Dawson
|5
|Vertonghen
|6
|Elmohamady
|5
|Davies
|5
|Livermore
|7
|Dembele (59')
|5
|Huddlestone (64')
|5
|Mason
|6
|Brady (87')
|6
|Lamela
|5
|Ramirez
|4
|Kane
|6
|Ben Arfa (57')
|5
|Eriksen
|8
|Jelavic
|7
|Soldado (79')
|7
|Substitutes
|Meyler (57')
|6
|Lennon (59')
|7
|Rosenior (64')
|6
|Chiriches (46')
|7
|Quinn (87')
|-
|Paulinho (79')
|5
|Aston Villa
|Southampton
|
|Guzan
|6
|Forster
|3
|Hutton
|6
|Clyne
|7
|Okore
|6
|Fonte
|5
|Clark
|6
|Alderweireld
|6
|Cissokho
|5
|Bertrand
|6
|Cleverley
|6
|Wanyama
|6
|Westwood
|5
|Schneiderlin
|6
|Sanchez (min. 74)
|6
|Long (min. 89)
|5
|N'Zogbia (min. 64)
|5
|Mané (min. 79)
|4
|Agbonlahor
|8
|Tadic
|5
|Weimann
|6
|Pellé
|5
|Substitutes
|Richardson (min. 64)
|5
|Mayuka (min. 79)
|5
|Bent (min. 74)
|5
|Cork (min. 89)
|-