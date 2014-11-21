VAVEL ratings of the twelfth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Stoke City (1) Burnley (2)

Begovic 5 Heaton 6
Bardsley 6 Trippier 5
Shawcross 5 Duff (76') 5
Cameron 5 Shackell 6
Muniesa 5 Ward 6
N'Zonzi 5 Jones 5
Sidwell (78') 6 Boyd 5
Walters 7 Marney 6
Bojan 7 Kightly (60') 6
Moses (55') 6 Barnes 5
Diouf (60') 5 Ings (85') 8
Substitutes
Arnautovic (55') 5 Jutkiewicz (60') 5
Crouch (60') 5 Keane (76') 5
Adam (78') 5 Reid (85') -
Manchester City (2) Swansea (1)
Hart 6 Fabianski 7
Zabaleta 6 Rangel 3
Kompany 6 Bartley 3
Demichelis 5 Williams 5
Clichy 7 Taylor 4
Navas 8 Ki 4
Fernandinho (87') 7 Carroll (´68) 4
Touré 7 Sigrdsson (´78) 4
Nasri (78') 7 Dyer (´76) 7
Jovetic (69') 7 Montero 6
Agüero 8 Bony 7
Substitutes
Lampard (69') 5 Shelvey (68') 6
Milner (78') 5 Barrows (76') 6
Fernando (87') - Gomis (78') 6
Chelsea (2) West Bromwich Albion (0)
Courtois 6 Foster 7
Ivanovic 7 Wisdom 4
Terry 6 Dawson 5
Cahill 5 Lescott 5
Azpilicueta 5 (67') Baird 3
Matic 7 (84')Dorrans 4
Fàbregas 6 Yacob 2
(86') Willian 7 Gardner 5
(78') Oscar 7 Sessegnon 5
Hazard 8 Brunt 6
(84') Costa 7 (79')Berahino 5
Substitutes
(78')Remy 3 (67') Gamboa 4
(84')Drogba - (79')Anichebe 3
(86') Ramires - (84') Morrison -
Newcastle United (1) QPR (0)
Krul 7 Green 7
Janmaat 7 Onuoha 6
Williamson 7 Dunne 6
Dummett 7 Caulker 6
Haidara 7 Suk-Young 6
Taylor (34') 6 Barton 7
Colback 6 Sandro (61') 6
Cabella (68') 7 Henry (82') 6
Sissoko 8 Fer 5
Ameobi 7 Zamora 6
Ayoze (89') 6 Austin 5
Substitutes
Gouffran (34') 6 Kranjcar (61') 4
Cissé (68') 5 Hoilett (82') 4
Armstrong (89') - - -
Leicester City (0) Sunderland (0)
Schmeichel 7 Pantilimon 8
De Laet 5 Vergini 6
Wasilewski 7 O'Shea 6
Morgan 6 Brown 6
Konchesky 6 Reveillere 6
Mahrez 7 Larsson (75') 5
Cambiasso 6 Cattermole 6
James 6 Gómez (86') 6
Schlupp (79') 5 Johnson 6
Vardy (72') 6 Wickham 5
Ulloa (88') 6 Fletcher 6
Substitutes
Nugent (72') 6 Bridcutt (75') 6
Knockaert (79') 5 Buckley (86') -
Wood (88') - - -
Everton (2) West Ham United (1)
Howard 6 Adrián 5
Coleman 6 Jenkinson 7
Jagielka 6 Reid 4
Distin 6 Collins 3
Hibbert 5 Tomkins 5
McCarthy 5 Cresswell 6
Osman 6 Noble (50') 6
Barkley (79') 6 Nolan 5
Mirallas (65') 5 Amalfitano (82') 6
Naismith (89') 7 Cole (50') 4
Lukaku 7 Carroll 7
Substitutes
Eto'o (65') 7 Jarvis (50') 6
Besic (79') 4 Zárate (50') 7
Atsu (89') - Vaz Te (82') -
Arsenal (1) Manchester United (2)

Szczesny 57' 5 De Gea 8
Chambers 5 Valencia 6
Mertesacker 6 Smalling 7
Monreal 4 McNair 4
Gibbs 2 Blackett 6
Arteta 5 Shaw 15' 4
Wilshere 54' 5 Carrick 4
Ramsey 56' 5 Fellaini 6
Oxlade-Chamebrlain 7 Di María 5
Alexis 6 Rooney 7
Welbeck 5 van Persie 4
Substitutes
Cazorla 54' 64' 4 Young 15' 88' 7
Martínez57' 5 Wilson 75' 97' 5
Giroud 76' 96' 7 Fletcher 88' -
Crystal Palace (3) Liverpool (1)
Speroni 7 Mignolet 5
Kelly 6 Johnson 4
Delaney (35') 5 Skrtel 4
Dann 6 Lovren 4
Ward 6 Manquillo 3
Jedinak 8 Gerrard 6
Ledley 6 Allen (73´) 5
Bolasie (85´) 9 Lallana (71´) 5
Puncheon (75´) 6 Coutinho 7
Chamack 6 Sterling 6
Gayle 7 Lambert 6
Substitutes

Hangeland (35´)

 6 Borini (71´) 5
McArthur (75') 5 Can (73´) 5
Bannan (85') -
HULL CITY (1) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2)

McGregor 7 Lloris 6
Robertson 5 Dier (46') 6
Davies 5 Fazio 5
Dawson 5 Vertonghen 6
Elmohamady 5 Davies 5
Livermore 7 Dembele (59') 5
Huddlestone (64') 5 Mason 6
Brady (87') 6 Lamela 5
Ramirez 4 Kane 6
Ben Arfa (57') 5 Eriksen 8
Jelavic 7 Soldado (79') 7
Substitutes
Meyler (57') 6 Lennon (59') 7
Rosenior (64') 6 Chiriches (46') 7
Quinn (87') - Paulinho (79') 5
Aston Villa Southampton

Guzan 6 Forster 3
Hutton 6 Clyne 7
Okore 6 Fonte 5
Clark 6 Alderweireld 6
Cissokho 5 Bertrand 6
Cleverley 6 Wanyama 6
Westwood 5 Schneiderlin 6
Sanchez (min. 74) 6 Long (min. 89) 5
N'Zogbia (min. 64) 5 Mané (min. 79) 4
Agbonlahor 8 Tadic 5
Weimann 6 Pellé 5
Substitutes
Richardson (min. 64) 5 Mayuka (min. 79) 5
Bent (min. 74) 5 Cork (min. 89) -
