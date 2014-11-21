Bristol City - Preston North End: Form book reads unchartered waters for promotion chasers

First hosts third this coming Saturday afternoon as Bristol City welcome Simon Grayson’s Preston North End to Ashton Gate. Steve Cotterill’s Robins unbeaten start to the season came to a brutal end last weekend as they lost 1-0 in a ferocious West Country Derby to fellow high-flyers Swindon Town. City will be aiming to make amends in another top-of-the-table clash, as Preston themselves look to bounce back from defeat and falling out of the automatic promotion places.

Bristol City made the short trip to the County Ground last Saturday looking to maintain not only their unbeaten start to the season, but an unbeaten league run stretching back to last season of 22 games. However in a heated encounter, Wade Elliott was dismissed within two minutes and the Bristol based Robins were eventually defeated by their Wiltshire counterparts, thanks to a late Michael Smith strike. Although undefeated up to last weekend, Bristol City now have only one win in four league games and will be eager to get back to winning ways in order to keep their distance from the chasing pack.

Preston North End not only come into the promotion pushing clash on a defeat, but on a three game league run of losses. Defeats in the last few weeks at Deepdale to Bradford City, at Swindon Town and Rochdale, have seen the Lancashire club miss the opportunity of closing the gap at the summit of League One and instead face the possibility of dropping out of the playoff places if others in and around win their games in hand. Preston will hope to rekindle their form of late September and October where they won seven league games on the bounce to put them in early promotion contention.

After having last weekend’s red card upheld, Steve Cotterill will be without midfield spark Wade Elliott through suspension and the Robins boss was not too pleased with the decision telling BBC Radio Bristol “With the manner in which it's come about, I'm very disappointed” and "But I'm more disappointed the decision has been upheld on a technicality”. However, as the joint-top scorers in the Divison, ex-Crystal Palace striker Aaron Wilbraham, with 9 league goals, will lead the line for the Robins and could be partnered by 7-league-goal Kieran Agard, although fellow frontman Wes Burns is out with an ankle complaint. Ever-present Luke Freeman will look to supply the frontline with goal opportunities and has chalked up 4 league assists already during the current campaign. Defender Mark Little is likely to miss out with a hamstring injury, however City’s backline is well familiarised if Luke Ayling, Derrick Williams and Aden Flint start, having all played in every league game this season.

With only one goal scored in their recent run of defeats, Simon Grayson this week has bolstered his attacking options with the loan signing of Bolton Wanderers striker Jermaine Beckford. Grayson has managed the 30-year-old in spells at Leeds United and Huddersfield and told the clubs website "He has played in the Premier League and everyone knows what he is about and I think it's a big coup for us". Despite Beckford’s arrival, North End will have 11-league-goal Joe Garner available up top as he looks to fire Preston back to winning ways. Chris Humphrey, Leicester City loanee Paul Gallagher and ex-Robin Neil Kilkenny will be supplying the chances as they all aim to build on their league assists this season. Ever-present Alan Browne returns from international duty for Republic of Ireland Under 21's, as does Scott Wiseman fresh off lining up for Gibraltar against World Champions Germany. Wiseman could start in the Lilywhites' back line alongside Tom Clarke and ex-Bury full-back David Buchanan, however Australian Bailey Wright will miss out with a groin injury.

Last season saw this fixture produce tight affairs as almost exactly a year ago Preston narrowly won 1-0 at Deepdale, whilst in the return neither side could be split in a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate. With both sides suffering from recent blips, this season’s first matchup between the promotion rivals could also prove to be a close encounter. Bristol City however will seek solace in their unbeaten home record, as Preston North End look to prove they can defeat one of the teams also vying for Championship status next season.