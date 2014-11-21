Arsenal's starting XI that lost 8-2 to United back in 2011, where are they all now?

Three years can seem a lot in football, but you will not have to go far in the history books to recall the embarrassing 8-2 mauling that Arsenal were on the receiving end of, back in August 2011 as they were thumped for EIGHT by Manchester United away from home, albeit with an under-strength side.

Arguably one of their worst performances in a long time, Arsene Wenger's men suffered a torrid time at Old Trafford with the United faithful singing long after the final whistle, celebrating a huge thrashing over a close rival. Since then, Arsenal have stayed consistent while United have fallen by the wayside slightly with the appointment of David Moyes affecting the almost-perfect balance set by legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson, who retired back in 2013 after leading The Red Devils to their 20th league title.

With the game just a day away, I look back at all of the Arsenal players that were involved in the 8-2 thrashing, analysing their performance on the day as well as where they are now. Quite interesting....

SZCZESNY - Although the result was out of his control, the Polish 'keeper did his best to stop United from scoring, but to no avail. In fairness, they bombarded him with shots which he was unable to save, but since then he has established himself as their first-team goalkeeper and deserves all the praise he can get, considering the vast improvement in just a matter of years. At only 24, he still has potential to improve, and it was just an off-day for both himself and the team in general.

KOSCIELNY - Clumsy, out of sorts and un-organised. Three different phrases that you would not normally associate with French centre-back Laurent Koscielny, who has made himself 10x better and stronger than he was judging by this performance. 3 years have gone by, and he has become one of Arsenal's most important players at the back. Towering figure, strong and his visual awareness have all been worked on, in this game he was picked apart ruthlessly by the likes of Welbeck and Rooney.

DJOUROU - Oh, Johan Djourou. What can I say? His Arsenal career has been a LONG one, spanning over the space of 11 years from a youth player up until earlier on this year. Now, he finds himself in the Bundesliga with German outfit Hamburg, after struggling for first-team opportunities for a few years now. He's played less than 100 appearances in 10 years for The Gunners, and if you look his performance against United, you'll see why. Looked out of place and struggled more than any other in the team, United players were all hoping to join in on the act, Arsenal's defence was that exposed.

JENKINSON - Arguably unlucky, but it was clear to see that the young Englishman's inexperience was tested to the limit in this game, as he was span around by the United attackers as he struggled to defend the imposing threat upon goal. Was given two yellow cards in quick succession, leading onto an early bath - whilst his team-mates were being ripped to shreds on the pitch down to ten-men. Much better player now, and is currently on-loan at West Ham as he has found opportunities at Arsenal limited. Still has the chance to nail down a first-team spot in the team.

TRAORE - A product of the Arsenal academy, Armand left the club in 2011 after struggling to find himself a game in the first-team set-up. You cannot blame him, given his desire to play first-team football regularly. With that being said, it's fair to say that you would not expect him to get it at Arsenal, especially because his defensive contribution is not the best part of his game and his tactical awareness often leaves a lot to be desired. A prime example of this would be during the 8-2 thumping, as he was frequently on the wrong side of his marker and the United players were virtually taking it in turns to beat him on the flank.

ROSICKY - Despite representing the Arsenal contingent well since 2006, Tomas has been unlucky with both injuries and squad depth in his position, as he has not featured as much as he would have liked to for The Gunners. He was shifted out of the game with precision and efficiency by the United players, to avoid creating any chances out of the blue from the energetic Czech midfielder.

COQUELIN - Definitely, the worst time and match to make your competitive debut in the Premier League. Coquelin was one of the only fit-midfielders in the team that day, and lasted 62 minutes before he was replaced by felllow youngster Oxlade-Chamberlain. He looked lost and overwhelmed, not a surprise. He has been given cameo chances elsewhere since that day having done significantly better in parts, and is currently on-loan at Freiburg in the Bundesliga, hoping to come back with first-team experience and feature in his CDM role.

WALCOTT - Theo was one of the only brightest sparks in the game, albeit in short bursts. He used his blistering pace to his advantage, beating his markers on the flank, but was unable to fed through his team-mates, who all had their heads down by 3-0. He scored and could have grabbed a few assists, perhaps on another day. Since then he has had many injuries, so much so that he is out of contention for tomorrow's game.

RAMSEY - A year after he broke his leg from a savage tackle by Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross, the Welshman was expected to perform. And to be objective, he didn't seem to get much of a look in, as the United players did their best to swarm him off the ball and pressure him into making mistakes. Scored the winning goal to secure Arsenal their first trophy in 9 years back in May, he has done himself proud. With that being said, he'll be hoping that he can get back to his best, his injury-plagued body has not been kind to him over the past few seasons; a shame given his quality and world-class potential.

ARSHAVIN - Where did it all go wrong for the Russian? Having signed for a hefty transfer fee of £15million pounds from Zenit St. Petersburg, he failed to live up to expectations set for him and only managed 26 goals in over 100 appearances for The Gunners, before returning to the Russian side in 2012. He was quiet for the majority of the 8-2 thrashing, with his only memorable moment coming in frustration where he was booked for "unsporting conduct." His best game was certainly the 4-4 draw against Liverpool, but it's a shame that he was unable to live up to the hype given his potential.

VAN PERSIE - It seems weird to remember van Persie in an Arsenal shirt. Just a year after this thrashing, the then-Gunners captain put in a transfer request, quoting that he wanted to move elsewhere to gain success. And shock horror, he joined Manchester United before pushing them towards their record 20th league title. Fitting that he scored the only other goal for the visitors, as well as having a penalty saved against his future team-mate David de Gea. A shame he left the club, it seemed he was destined for greater things with a side that had treated him with respect and patience ever since his move from Feyenoord a decade back.