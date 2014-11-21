Everton - West Ham United: Toffees welcome high-flying Hammers

Injury-hit Everton will host West Ham at Goodison Park at the weekend and although the head-to-head statistics suggest a win for the Toffees, Sam Allardyce's West Ham have made a wonderful start to their Premier League campaign.

"West Ham have been the most consistent team in the Premier League" - Roberto Martinez

Everton boss Roberto Martinez has been quick to compliment West Ham, suggesting that Saturday's game will a difficult encounter: "West Ham have been the most consistent team in the Premier League and it wasn't by accident," said Martinez. "The way they play is very brave - they've a lot of attackers. It'll be one of our the biggest challenges." Continuing, Martinez suggested that the Hammers' consistency could pay off as they challenge for a place in Europe: "It is still early days but we still have four teams challenging for the title and eight teams looking for Europe. West Ham are one of the big challengers for those places without a doubt."

Everton have had a tough time of things this season, struggling in their early fixtures - but they have tightened up in recent weeks. Martinez's side now sit tenth, just four points adrift of the Champions League places, with 14 points from their opening 11 games. They come into the fixture on the back of draws at home to Swansea and away to Sunderland, and Martinez will be hoping his side can starting turning the draws into valuable three points.

"They've grown over the years and are now one of the best teams in the league" - Sam Allardyce

Also full of praise for the opposition in his pre-match press conference, was West Ham manager Allardyce. Speaking to the media he talked at length of Everton's recent growth and success, suggesting that their progression is a blueprint for other similar teams: “I think sustainable growth is massively important. When David Moyes took over they were a relegation threatened side but they've grown over the years and are now one of the best teams in the league. They've been in contention for Europe and a cup for a number of years now," he said. Continuing, the West Ham boss also praised Everton's ability to work on a limited budget: "They've also done well with limited funds; they haven't spent millions and millions. To be able to buy better players year-on-year with a limited budget is very impressive."

Despite enthusiastic praise for the opposition, however, Allardyce will feel confident of his side's chances at Goodison Park this weekend. West Ham sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, after their joint-best start to a league campaign, with 18 points from 11 games. They go into Saturday's game with consecutive draws against Stoke City and Aston Villa, and West Ham fans will be hoping they can continue their positive string of results as they search for a place in Europe.

For Everton and Martinez, it is all bad news as they work to deal with a number of players sidelined. It is expected that Leighton Baines will miss out a place in the starting line up for the first time this season, after suffering a hamstring injury with England on international duty, and James McCarthy is also still recovering from a similar problem. The likes of Seamus Coleman, Steven Pienaar and Kevin Mirallas will be assessed along with McCarthy and Darren Gibso, but Gareth Barry is confirmed as out. Antolin Alcaraz, John Stones, Arouna Kone and Bryan Oviedo are also sidelined through injury.

West Ham have also been hit by injuries to key players on international duty, with Stewart Downing picking up a knee injury in Scotland and top scorer Diafra Sakho aggravating a back problem while on duty with Senegal. Andy Carrol could come in for Sakho despite not being 100% match fit.