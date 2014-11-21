Manchester City - Swansea City: Pellegrini insists Citizens can still catch Chelsea

Manchester City will host Swansea City at The Etihad on Saturday, with nothing but three points on the minds of the players as they try to keep in touch with Southampton and Chelsea. Seeing off Gary Monk's high-flying Swansea, however, will be no afternoon stroll.

"When mathematics say you can do it, I think that all the teams can" - Manuel Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini has urged his side to overcome their recent troubles and find a return to form. There already seems to be an assumption within the media that Jose Mourinho's Chelsea cannot be caught at the summit of the Premier League table, but Pellegrini insists his side are still in with a chance of retaining their title: "When mathematics say that you can do it, I think that all the teams can do it," said the Chilean. Pellegrini has taken pragmatic approach to the title race, considering games and points in groups, thus not allowing anyone to look too far ahead: "We are going to play eight games in the Premier League, we are going to finish the first round at the end of December. We have 24 more points to try to win. We have to try to do it, I think that is the only way," he said.

The Citizens have not been in ideal form of late, slipping up in particular in the Champions League, where they have failed to win a single game in the group stages. Pellegrini's side also come into the game after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers - although they have had some time to reflect on their performance over the international break. Despite their irregular form, City are still in a promising third place in the Premier League, and sit just eight points behind league leaders Chelsea - a difference that is far from insurmountable.

"The players that can come in [for City] would walk into any Premier League squad" - Gary Monk

For Monk and his Swansea side, their Premier League campaign thus far has been a resounding success. His side sit in fifth place in the league table, frozen out of the Champions League places narrowly on goal difference to West Ham. Questioned about Pellegrini's currently injury-hit squad, Monk had some strong words: "You look at the players that can come in for those injured players, and they'd pretty much walk into any Premier League team," he said. It is clear then that the Swansea boss will not except any excuses as his side prepare to visit the champions.

Swansea come into the fixture off the back of a fantastic 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium before the two-week international break. After conceding a goal midway through the second-half to Alexis Sanchez, the Swans looked set for a defeat before a fight-back ensued. A marvellous costless-kick from Gilfi Sigurdsson and a fine header from substitute Bafetimbi Gomis in quick succession turned the game around and gave Swansea a valuable 2-1 win. Swansea fans will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday.

Pellegrini has received a huge boost this week with the news that captain Vicent Kompany will return to the fold, replacing Eliaquim Mangala in defence. City will still be without the influencial David Silva, along with Aleksandar Kolorov and Edin Dzeko who remain sidelined. Sergio Aguero, City's in-form forward, will once again lead the front line.

Monk has received some positive news in the form of the returning Jonjo Shelvy, however Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge are still doubts - although the latter is expected to start. Federico Fernandez, Rory Donnelly and Ashley Richards are all sidelined through injury, and Ashley Williams is expected to be joined by Kyle Barley in defence.