Newcastle United - QPR: Magpies look for five league wins on the bounce

Alan Pardew's resurgent Newcastle United have gone on a winning run from seemingly nowhere, and a win against Harry Redknapp's Queens Park Rangers on Saturday would give them five league wins in a row - a feat that hasn't been achieved by any Premier League team this season - even league leaders Chelsea.

"This weekend is not so settled, but hopefully we can get the win" - Alan Pardew

Newcastle's tight back-four has been vital to their recent success, and indeed they have not conceded a goal for 340 minutes. With injuries to deal with, however, Pardew believes that QPR will be a huge threat going forward: “I think we have worked well with the back four. It has been pretty settled. Obviously this weekend is not so settled which makes it a big challenge. That will be noted by the QPR players. It is a tough call this weekend to keep a clean sheet." Irrespective of a clean sheet, the fans would welcome another three points, and Pardew has said - albeit cautiously - that he is confident his side can come out on top: “We ain’t going to moan about it if we get beat. We think we’ve got a good side, there’s a good mood in the camp and hopefully we can get a win.”

Newcastle prepare to host QPR on the back of a four-game winning streak in the Premier League - which included wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Prior to the international break, Newcastle saw off a strong West Bromwich Albion side 2-0 thanks to goals from Ayoze Perez and Fabricio Coloccini. Riding high on the wave of success at present, Newcastle fans will be expecting nothing less than three points against QPR this weekend.

"He's done a great job at Newcastle, they've picked up" - Alan Pardew

QPR boss Redknapp was quick to praise Pardew's work at Newcastle this season, impressed with the turnaround in fortunates at the club: "Alan was coming under all kinds of grief there but he's done a great job at Newcastle," Redknapp said ahead of the tip to St James' Park. "They've picked up. Newcastle is a great club, one of the great clubs in English football - the 50,000 fans every week with their black and white shirts on. I think he's doing a really good job and full credit to the chairman who has never looked like buckling under pressure." Despite that, Redknapp believes that his side are improving with every game and can be a threat in the Premier League: "We're starting to look like a really good team."

Their early season form would suggest otherwise, but although QPR still sit one place above the foot of the Premier League table, their performances in recent weeks - a win against Aston Villa, a 2-2 draw with Manchester City, and narrow defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool - suggest that the tables are turning. Although they still only have eight points from 11 games, confidence is higher, and Newcastle will be wary of the threat Redknapp's side possess.

Pardew will be without a host of players, with midfielders Rolando Aarons and Check Tiote sidelined, along with Fabricio Coloccini - a huge loss to the heart of defence. Mehdi Abeid will also miss the game, and Steven Taylor is a major doubt.

QPR will miss Adel Taarabt as he is sidelined with a groin injury, with Mauricio Isla and Eduardo Vargas are set to be assessed on their return from international duty with Chile. Defender Rio Ferdinand also misses out as he serves the final game of his three-match suspension.