Burton Albion 1-0 Luton Town: Brewers end Hatters' 11 game unbeaten run

Defender Philip Edwards scored his second goal in as many games as Burton ended Luton’s 11 game unbeaten run.

The 29-year-old’s header also denied Mark Tyler the joy of claiming a clean sheet on his 250th appearance for the club.

Hatters’ defender Luke Wilkinson was sent off in stoppage time as he denied a goal scoring opportunity.

The first chance of the first half fell to Luton’s Luke Guttridge, whose right-footed strike from outside the box forced a save low down to Jon McLaughlan’s left.

Goalscorer Edwards came closest to breaking the deadlock during a stale first half, as he had a header saved by Tyler.

Just after the restart, the Brewers caught the Luton defence sleeping as a cross from Matthew Palmer following a corner found Edwards unmarked in the box, whose downward header rifled the roof of the net.

After the opener, the game slowed down with both teams being reduced to efforts from range.

On the hour mark, midfielder Jonathan Smith came close to equalising for the away side, as his right-footed curling effort went inches wide.

Luton rallied in the last ten minutes trying to salvage a point, with Paul Benson testing McLaughlan low to his right.

Last weeks match-winner Ricky Miller let a glorious chance go begging as he put an effort wide from 14 yards out.

Burton’s win saw them leapfrog the Hatters in the table as they went to second in League One with Luton falling to third.

Wycombe Wanderers secured top spot as the overcame strugglers Cheltenham 4-1 away from home.