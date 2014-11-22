Relive the action: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 2

20:00. Thank you for following the live action with me tonight, I thoroughly enjoyed it and I hope you did too! Stay tuned to the latest on VAVEL, I'll be back with another live commentary soon. Thanks again, and goodnight.

19:55. Unsung hero: David de Gea. Although many may argue that some of the shots stopped were "straight at him", the Spaniard still did well to react quickly to them and did his team proud with a solid performance as we have come to expect from the 24-year-old. A serious injury doubt to even be playing today, he passed a late fitness test to start despite having a dislocated finger from international duty with Spain in midweek; Lindegaard would not have handled the game much better than his United team-mate did today in fairness. Very good.

19:51. Man Of The Match: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. A close one tonight, but the young Englishman did himself proud with a performance to look back on for months to come. He was commanding in midfield, energetic throughout the 99+ minutes of play and looked dangerous on the flank, getting the better of Shaw and Young on a numerous amount of occasions. Very unlucky to have been on the losing team in truth, he was Arsenal's bright spark along with Alexis as per usual.

19:50. Before I go, here is my Man Of The Match Award.

19:45. Arsenal host German giants Borussia Dortmund in midweek, as they look to improve on their topsy-turvy form in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Meanwhile, United have a rest up until next week, where they host Hull at Old Trafford next Saturday.

19:43. Manchester United shoot above Arsenal, Swansea, West Ham and Newcastle into the top four, whilst Wenger's men have fallen by the wayside in the past few weeks and find themselves struggling for momentum in 8th place.

19:40. Here is the league table after that result, 3 matches left to play this weekend.

19:36. And that's it! United win their first away match for 7 months, at the expense of Arsenal who are under an increasing amount of pressure. #WengerOut seems to be growing and growing every matchday, and it does not look good. Worst start to a season for 32 years, with 3 defeats in their past 6 Premier League matches highlighting that.

90+9: Time is ticking down.... FULL-TIME! Manchester United record their first away win of the season, with a slender 2-1 victory against Arsenal at The Emirates - their first home loss in the league since they managed to lose 3-1 to Aston Villa on the opening day of last season.

90+8: Two yellow cards in quick succession, first youngster Wilson for blatant time-wasting as the ball trickled out for a throw-in, then Giroud for an argument with Rooney on the far side.

90+6: Arsenal fans suddenly getting behind their team once more, but it seems as though it is in vain. United players starting to time-waste now, with just 2 minutes left to play of stoppage time.

90+5: GOAL FOR GIROUD! Arsenal handed a lifeline, albeit a slender one... the returning Frenchman bags a goal with a fabulous finish past de Gea, who has been excellent today but was not able to stop that stunner! Too little, too late though?

90+3: WHAT A MISS! di Maria had the whole goal to aim at, after the Arsenal players were all pushing forward and the Argentine beat the offside trap. However, his chipped effort over Martinez trickled wide of the post.

90+2: United still pushing men back behind the ball, as Arsenal are desperate to at least get one goal back.

90: The fourth official has signalled for 8 minutes of stoppage time to be added on, after Wilshere's injury earlier on.

89: Fresh legs for United, who are 2-0 up with a few minutes left to play. Young has put in a real shift today, having played in defence after Shaw's knock forced him off.

88: United SUB; Young OFF, Fletcher ON.

85: 5 minutes to go, and chances are it's over now for Arsenal.

84: GOAL! Arsenal down and out, with United striker Wayne Rooney scoring his 4th goal of the season to virtually seal all 3 points now. The visitors hit Arsenal on the counter attacking break to devastating effect, Fellaini looking up to square the ball towards the path of di Maria, who sprinted past Monreal and fed through his captain who dinked the ball over Martinez to make it 2-0.

83: United defending for their lives now, with Arsenal cranking up the pressure.

79: Vital block by the United defenders, as di Maria latches onto the ball and sprints as fast as he can forward, with only Rooney to support.

77: Chance! Giroud comes off the bench and moments later has a power header flash over the top of the crossbar.

76: Guess who's back? Olivier Giroud. He replaces Aaron Ramsey in Wenger's last change of the game, coming on to a warm round of applause from the home supporters. Arsenal SUB; Ramsey OFF, Giroud ON.

75: A poor night for Robin van Persie, and he is subbed off for young striker James Wilson with 15 minutes to play. United SUB; van Persie OFF, Wilson ON.

73: Time ticking down for the hosts to find an equaliser, they need to score and soon..

71: Free-kick now for the hosts, with Alexis standing over it. Over the bar, with de Gea rattled by the effort, swerving just over his crossbar!

70: Corner for Arsenal, as Gibbs does well to win a set-piece. 9th of the game for The Gunners.

68: Half-chance for Cazorla to score.... his low drive towards goal is straight at de Gea, who makes another stop.

63: Good save again from de Gea, who adapts quickly to smother Alexis' headed effort on-goal.

61: Although he is reluctant to be subbed off the pitch, Martinez is already warming up.

60: That sums up Arsenal's game quite nicely there, as Arsenal's 3rd choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has stripped off his training kit and is ready to replace Szczesny.

59: And, in the build-up to the goal, Szczesny was seriously hurt from the collision between himself and Gibbs.

58: OWN GOAL! United take the lead, against the run of play! And, it's an own goal. A teasing ball into the box is set up perfectly for Fellaini, who quickly moves away from the ball as he sees the charging run out of the goal from Szczesny, who attempts to punch the ball clear and ends up clattering into team-mate Kieran Gibbs. Both players go down, the ball drops for Valencia who hits it first-time towards goal, Gibbs sticks a leg out to try and clear and it deflects into the back of the net.

56: Arsenal SUB; Wilshere (injury) OFF, Cazorla ON.

55: Wilshere returns to the field of play, but shortly afterwards, goes down again on the turf in serious pain. Cazorla is getting ready to come on now, Jack cannot play any further part.

54: Wilshere limps off the pitch, but you feel he'll be desperate to stay on the pitch.

52: The game has been halted temporarily, as the Arsenal physio rushes onto the field to treat the English midfielder. Does not look good.

50: Great play from Oxlade-Chamberlain. An absolute peach of a pass, and Wilshere darts on the ball.... ouch! The midfielder goes down clutching his ankle after a 50-50 sliding challenge with McNair, not again surely?

48: Close! Mertesacker takes advantage of some space in the area to have an ambitious effort on-goal, but it's over the bar! Hard one to hit on-target, none of his team-mates were in the area though..

18:32. Second-half begins. Still 0-0, can either of the two teams grab a lead?

18:25. MAJOR TALKING POINT AT HALF-TIME: Did Wilshere deserve a booking or a red card for his tussle with Fellaini?

18:23. As it stands, it will be the second consecutive draw between the two sides, in an interesting game so far. Chambers has looked solid at the back as per usual for Arsenal, Monreal has improved from his display against Swansea but there are still 45 minutes to play and I do not want to jinx anything. United will be encouraged by the fact it is still 0-0 though.

18:22. Alexis has looked dangerous on the ball, both in possession and when he presses high up the pitch. di Maria was extremely quiet in the first 30 minutes, but burst into life towards the end of the first 45. Has not been involved in the match as much as he would like to be, and van Gaal will be sure to try and address that at half-time.

18:21. And, my only feasible answer would be because that's typical Arsenal. Often do not take their chances, and leave a lot to be desired.

18:20. United have not played too badly, but have taken too long to get into their stride. The last 10 minutes of the first-half have been even, but apart from that Arsenal have dominated for large periods of the game and many will be wondering as to why they are not leading.

45+2: The referee blows his whistle for half-time! Arsenal 0 Manchester United 0, going into the interval, although the hosts should be 1 or 2-0 up. Wilshere and Welbeck have both come close on a number of occasions, with Oxlade-Chamberlain the brightest spark for Arsenal so far and de Gea doing well to keep a clean sheet so far.

45: The fourth official puts up his electronic board, for 2 minutes of stoppage time to be played at the end of the first-half.

43: Arsenal corner to be taken now. The ball falls into the path of Welbeck, who has a goal-scoring chance.... wide. His effort was a cheeky back-heel flick, which did not come off. Someone's been watching Thierry Henry..

40: The visitors are now bombarding Arsenal with a succession of corners. Great defending by Chambers and Gibbs at the back for Arsenal, it's still 0-0.

38: United starting to get into the game more now, pushing players forward into the Arsenal half.

37: What a run by di Maria! He left two Arsenal players in his wake near the touchline, before sprinting towards the area and feeding towards Rooney, who looked to score but was denied by a last-ditch sliding block from Chambers!

34: Ronaldo-like movements from di Maria, as he darts towards the Arsenal area and has an effort on-goal.... the ball trickles high and slightly wide of Szczesny's goal, but he probably had it covered.

33: Close! Alexis with some patient build-up play, before he has an effort for himself and almost scores... de Gea reacted quickly to dive low to his right, to catch the effort.

30: No yellow cards were given in that mini bust-up.

29: Handbags! Wilshere gets into a mini-tussle with Fellaini after the latter was late in the tackle, the Englishman pushes him in annoyance before the Belgian reaccts angrily. Rooney, Welbeck and the referee all quickly get involved, the England captain ushers Wilshere away from the situation.

28: Teasing cross into the area from Gibbs on the wing.... Alexis jumps high to try and create something but Chambers gives away a foul after an overzealous challenge on Young, who goes down rather theatrically.

27: Poor delivery into the box, as the ball trickles wide of de Gea's goal and Arsenal fail to take their chance again.

26: Alexis spins past McNair and the United defence on the edge of the area, before his attempted effort is blocked and out for another Gunners corner.

25: The resulting corner comes of nothing again, as United's defenders hoof the ball clear.

24: Encouraging burst forward yet again from Oxlade-Chamberlain, he sprints past Young before having an attempted cross into the area blocked.

21: Good sliding block by de Gea, who rushes out of his goal to deny Oxlade-Chamberlain's run into the area - he blocks the attempted shot before clutching his leg looking in slight pain.

20: Rooney with the costless-kick.... over the bar! Ironic cheers around the Emirates, as the Englishman fails to take advantage of one of their notable chances so far.

19: Ramsey scoffs in disgust as he gives away a foul, 25 yards out after tripping up di Maria - in fairness, the Argentine did go down rather quickly although there was contact.

18: Good visual awareness by Arteta, who runs in-front of van Persie near the touchline and blocks him from running with the ball, averting possible danger. Goal-kick to come.

16: United SUB; Shaw (injury) OFF, Young ON

15: Shaw goes down once again on the Emirates turf, and this time it appears as though he will not be able to continue. A recurring injury, as he limps off in discomfort.

14: Penalty appeals waved away by the referee, after Wilshere goes down under the attempted challenge by Shaw in the area. Nothing given, and Arsenal should probably be ahead now.

13: SAVE! by de Gea. An initial mis-hit from de Gea, Alexis pressing him, Wilshere manages to have a shot on-goal from close range, but SOMEHOW he misses a golden chance to break the deadlock! Dramatic stuff.

12: Good run from midfield by Wilshere, he beats two markers with ease before having an attempt on goal... low and hard, but de Gea does well to comfortably smother it into his body as the danger is eased.

11: Teasing through ball by Alexis towards the attempted run by Ramsey into the area.... the ball bobbles off the turf and the Welshman is unable to latch onto it in time. de Gea comes out and collects.

10: di Maria tries to get the better of Monreal, but there is no space for him near the corner flag and Arsenal win possession back.

8: Close! Welbeck has a header flash over the bar, after a promising ball into the area by Oxlade-Chamberlain.

7: Play restarts, with United down to ten men as Shaw is on the touchline receiving treatment.

6: Play is temporarily halted, as young full-back Luke Shaw goes down clutching his ankle after a clearance away, whilst he was being pressed by Oxlade-Chamberlain. Replays show that he twisted his ankle, the physio rushes onto the pitch to treat him.

5: Corner comes of nothing, as a United goal-kick is given.

4: Great darting run into the area by Oxlade-Chamberlain from the wing, beating Blackett and Smalling for pace before threading through a pass towards Danny Welbeck.... good block by young United defender McNair.

3: Close! Good pressing from Alexis, who forces Valencia into making a mistake and almost makes him pay, but the United man clears his lines.

2: Robin van Persie greeted with customary boos from his old club, as he touches the ball for the first time in the match and is adjudged offside after a promising run from young full-back Luke Shaw.

1: Good defending from Monreal who blocks the run of di Maria and partially clears the danger as Arsenal look to pass their way out of trouble.

0: Early costless-kick given to Arsenal after a trip near the centre circle.

17:30. KICK-OFF! The game has begun, who will prevail?

17:29. An awkward atmosphere for former United man Danny Welbeck, who is not greeted by the majority of his former team-mates ahead off the game. He'll be hoping to impress today.

17:27. The teams are walking out of the tunnel now, ahead of the kick-off.

17:20. Key man (Manchester United) - ANGEL DI MARIA: Although he was an injury doubt for this game, the Argentine will be hoping to get on the scoresheet and grab a few assists aswell, as United travel to London to face the Gunners. Monreal will have to be on high alert, because the 26-year-old will not let him rest!

17:10. Key man (Arsenal) - ALEXIS SANCHEZ: The red-hot Chilean will be hoping for another impressive display, as he gets to grips with a makeshift United defence today. His acceleration, agility, South American flair, goal-scoring ability and the desire to win could help spur The Gunners to their first win over The Red Devils since 2011, when Ramsey's only goal of the game gave The Gunners all three points at home.

16:45. And lastly, on the team news. Look at the amount of defenders on the United bench today. That's right, there are not any. Just highlights how bad their injury problems are at the minute!

16:43. You're probably wondering, where is Colombian striker Radamel Falcao? Well, he is still injured, and out for at least the next two weeks with a recurrent knee injury. Speaking of recurrent injuries, Dortmund forward Marco Reus, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the past year, was stretchered off earlier in their 2-2 draw today, with ANOTHER ankle injury. Get well soon Marco!

16:42. Adnan Januzaj, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are amongst a strong-looking substitutes' bench for van Gaal's side today, just in-case they are looking for a goal, to create chances or defend a potential lead today.

16:41. Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini's 27th birthday today, he'll be hoping for a good game against the likes of Wilshere and Ramsey in the Arsenal midfield. He stays in the United side, alongside Carrick in the heart of midfield. di Maria on the wing, with Rooney sitting just behind the lone striker, former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie.

16:40. Shaw is converted into a wing-back/winger for this game, whilst Smalling, McNair and Blackett are the three recognised centre-backs in a 3-5-2 formation for United. Either that, or a 5 at the back with Valencia and Shaw on opposing flanks.

16:38. A makeshift defence for Arsenal yet again, with Monreal either playing at CB or at full-back again this week. He'll be hoping he doesn't get ripped to shreds by the attacking intent from di Maria and Shaw on the flanks.

16:37. Arsenal captain and Spanish midfielder Mikel Arteta returns to the starting line-up, after a three-week lay-off. He partners Wilshere in the centre of midfield, with Jack hoping to do well following his impressive performances of late for both club and country.

16:36. Only a place on the bench for the returning Giroud in the Arsenal side today. Welbeck faces his former club, with in-form forward Alexis and pacey youngster Oxlade-Chamberlain the attacking options alongside him.

16:35. Interesting team line-ups announced! Both teams are not at full strength, but you can see from the teams put out that neither wants to lose today!

MANCHESTER UNITED - de Gea, Smalling, McNair, Blackett, Valencia, Carrick, Fellaini, Shaw, di Maria, Rooney and van Persie. Subs: Lindegaard, Fletcher, Herrera, Young, Januzaj, Mata, Wilson.

ARSENAL - Szczesny, Chambers, Mertesacker, Monreal, Gibbs, Arteta, Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Alexis and Welbeck. Subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Flamini, Rosicky, Cazorla, Podolski and Giroud.

CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS

16:30. And here they are!

16:25. Just 5 minutes or so until the team line-ups are announced, I'll analyse them accordingly.

16:15. Arsenal - Manchester United will be desperate for a win today, in a 6th - 7th placed match. Winner of this (provided we have one) could shoot up into the top four.

16:00. A quick look at the past head-to-head history between Arsenal - Manchester United, and although you may argue that they are close rivals, ARSENAL have only beaten United once in their last 14 meetings. Not a good record to have, for sure.

15:40. And lastly, a look back at the Arsenal team from their 8-2 thumping at Old Trafford three years ago in live Arsenal - Manchester United, from me.

15:30. Analysis on Arsenal - Manchester United live score, by Liam McMahon

15:25. Arsenal - Manchester United Pre-match reading? Look no further! PREVIEW, by Matt Dawson.

15:20. David de Gea is expected to start in goal again for United, despite suffering a dislocated finger injury with Spain on international duty out EPL. He trained with the rest of the squad, as did Carrick and di Maria even though the trio are all injury doubts. Late fitness tests were probably taken, earlier this morning.

15:14. Manchester United probable line-up - de Gea, Shaw, Smalling, Valencia, Blackett, Herrera, Fellaini, Di Maria, Januzaj, Rooney and van Persie.

15:12. Arsenal probable line-up - Szczesny, Gibbs, Mertesacker, Monreal, Chambers, Flamini, Wilshere, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis, Cazorla, Welbeck.

15:11. Here are the predicted starting XI's for today's match Arsenal - Manchester United live.

15:10. Confirmed team line-ups will be out at around 4.30pm, an hour before the game Arsenal - Manchester United live starts. With that being said...

14:55. The Gunners will probably be the favourites to win today, although United are unpredictable and look dangerous going forward. Narrowly being beaten by local rivals City, salvaging a point against Chelsea just proves they have not been playing too badly against the bigger sides this season.

14:50. Arsenal meanwhile welcome back French striker Olivier Giroud, who has been out for almost three months with a fractured foot, suffered during their 2-2 draw with Everton earlier on in the season. Ozil and Koscielny are among just two of Arsenal's injured players at the moment, so they will not feature.

14:40. Arsenal - Manchester United have been unlucky when it has come to injuries so far this season, with United suffering 4 injuries during international duty this past week.. Holland midfielder Daley Blind has been ruled out of action for 6-8 weeks with a knee injury, whilst de Gea has disclocated a finger with Spain and Carrick pulled out of training with England and Argentine forward di Maria had an x-ray on his foot after a nasty-looking challenge by winger Nani, who is ironically on-loan from Manchester United this season.

14:30. Hello again everyone and welcome to my latest live commentary! My name is Mosope Ominiyi and I will be commentating on the mammoth clash between Arsenal - Manchester United live score at The Emirates, in just 3 hours time! There are 6 other matches being played today in the Premier League, including Manchester City - Swansea City and Chelsea vs West Brom. So, stay tuned for all of those results + comments about each match at the end of the 3pm kick-off's today.