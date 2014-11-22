Raheem Sterling happy to stay at Liverpool

Liverpool's youth talent and English winger Raheem Sterling, who turns 20 in a few weeks, has insisted he is happy where he is despite attracting a lot of interest from clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain.

His current contract at Anfield does not expire until 2017, and after bursting onto the scene in two years ago. He has since blossomed into becoming one of England's finest prospect, representing The Three Lions more than 30 times from U-18 level to the senior side, and impressing at the summer's 2014 World Cup in Brazil, as they crashed out in the group stages.

He has become vitally important to Liverpool, scoring three goals in eight appearances so far this term, and insisted Anfield is the place where he can find long-term success.

Sterling said: "I am happy to be here for as long as possible. Hopefully I can achieve the goals I want to achieve here at Liverpool in years to come. I am just happy to play football at this club, the club has spoken to my representatives and hopefully something can be done soon," said Sterling in The Daily Mirror.

"The manager gave me an opportunity and I would like to think I have taken it. Hopefully I can be an example to some of the other kids here now, I am proof that Liverpool have a manager who does give young players a chance."

This will come as a welcome boost for both manager Brendan Rodgers and the Liverpool supporters, given Sterling's obvious talent and potential to become a world-class player for many years to come. He has been heavily linked with moves away from the Merseyside club for a number of months, and it will be reassuring to know that one of their best players is eager to stay at the club for a long period of time, showing his loyalty to the club that signed him four years ago for just £500,000.