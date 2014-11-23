Crystal Palace 3-1 Liverpool: Bolasie and Jedinak star as Palace stun Reds

Liverpool were eagerly awaiting the end of the international break, so that they could re-group and look to secure only their 5th win of the campaign. They have been unpredictable to say the least already this season, having lost to Aston Villa, Manchester City, West Ham, Newcastle and Chelsea.

They found themselves in 11th place before kick-off on Sunday afternoon, which is not even that bad if you analyse it objectively as opposed to their rivals. Just 5 points behind 4th placed Manchester United, The Reds were eager to prove themselves in the "post-Suárez" era.

Crystal Palace meanwhile put up a spirited fight last time these two sides met in London, coming from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in the space of 12 minutes to dent Liverpool's title hopes back in April last season. They were in 19th before the start of the game, and could move into 15th with a surprise home win. Could they do it?

Many Liverpool supporters vented their frustrations on social media outlets before the match started, in regards to their starting line-up ahead of the game. Lovren and Johnson both started in defence again despite their evident defensive frailties, Mignolet made his 50th Premier League appearance for Liverpool whilst Balotelli (groin injury) was replaced by experienced striker Rickie Lambert, who was yet to score in the Premier League for The Reds since his £4million move from Southampton in the summer. So, how would the team fare?

MATCH REPORT:

Liverpool got off to the best possible start after just 1 minute and 30 seconds, courtesy of a nicely taken finish from Rickie Lambert after a super lofted pass by former Southampton team-mate Adam Lallana who threaded through a ball into his feet, to slot below Speroni early on.

The game was open and fast-paced in the early minutes of the match, especially with the Palace attackers trying to frustrate Skrtel and Manquillo in defence. The visitors were confident and comfortable in possession of the ball, trying to pass their way up the field as Lallana and Coutinho especially were doing well to orchestrate the play.

However, the match took a surprising turn - Bolasie took a 20-yard long-range effort and it crashed off the post, before striker Dwight Gayle was positioned in the right place at the right time to slot beyond a dispairing Mignolet and equalise in the 17th minute. The host crowd went wild as the attacker celebrated his 4th goal in 3 matches against Liverpool, who would be cursing their luck after a bright start to the match.

Bolasie used his pace and good dribbling to his advantage, as he looked a threat every time he went forward with the ball at his feet. Manquillo could not keep tabs on him, Skrtel and Lovren were sitting deep near their own area as the Palace team-mates always looked for him to create a chance out of nothing.

A promising costless-kick, 30 yards out was crossed into the box by Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. The delivery was almost perfect for Lambert, who got past his marker and latched onto the ball with his head, but the resulting header flew over Speroni's crossbar and into the stands as the pressure was eased on the hosts' goal. Bolasie came close to putting Palace ahead on the half hour mark, after weaving past two defenders on the edge of the area and having a stinging shot parried away by Mignolet, who did well to react quickly as the ball skidded awkwardly towards goal.

Lambert came close with another close-range effort, before Palace were forced into making their first substitution of the game. Defender Damien Delaney was struggling with an injury and consequently unable to continue, being replaced by former Fulham captain Brede Hangeland.

A penalty appeal was waved away by the referee, as Sterling crossed a ball into the area which flicked off a Palace defender - replays showed it was a handball, but a harsh one to give either way. Bolasie continued to wreck havoc upon Liverpool's defence, with yet more dangerous play culminating in two chances that were narrowly wide of the mark. First, a good stop from Mignolet - the second, flashed just wide of the crossbar.

At half-time, the score was 1-1, with Liverpool having started the game brightly but not good enough to push Palace out of the match completely. Jedinak and Ledley were controlling the midfield efficiently, Lallana and Lambert were combining well but a frustrating period where they were held to a draw at that point in time.

SECOND-HALF:

No substitutions were made during the interval, as both sides were hoping to score and take all 3 points. Skrtel was given a booking for a cynical foul on Chamakh, to stop a potential Palace counter attack. The Slovakian then had a half-chance fly over the bar as Palace struggled to clear inside the area, but he did not trouble Speroni.

A teasing cross into the area from Puncheon almost ended up in a goal, but Bolasie's diving header attempt was in vain as he failed to connect with the ball as it skidded off the turf and out for a goal-kick. Liverpool were not playing particularly well, in a scrappy battle for possession and half-chances in the second 45 minutes.

Gayle's low delivery into the box from the flank was comfortably held by Mignolet, who smothered any potential danger on the Palace counter attack. Liverpool were struggling to keep up with their hosts on the break. And this was emphasised even more by Palace going 2-1 in-front with 14 minutes to play.

Midfielder Joe Ledley got himself on the scoresheet with a tap-in from close range, slotting through the legs of Mignolet after Bolasie turned Lovren inside out and squared it to his team-mate, who could not miss from there in fairness.

Then, just minutes later disaster struck for Brendan Rodgers' men. Having gone a goal ahead after just 90 seconds, they were finding themselves trailing 3-1 with less than 10 minutes to play. Palace captain and midfielder Mile Jedinak curled a beautiful costless-kick, 25 yards out into the top corner of the net as Mignolet could not do much more in truth.

Time was running out for Liverpool, and with both Gerrard and Skrtel missing opportunities, it seemed as though they were about to lose their third league match in a row. The fourth official signalled for 4 minutes of stoppage time, with the Palace supporters singing loud and proud with their team on the verge of a good home victory.

And then, the final whistle was blown. A poor display in the second-half from Liverpool saw them lose yet again, against a Palace side that simply wanted it more on the day in truth.

Here is how the league table looks after that 3-1 result, with Liverpool falling further behind the pace in 12th whilst The Eagles move out of the relegation zone!

Liverpool will be kicking themselves for letting a lead fall out of their hands, and manager Brendan Rodgers is under an increasing amount of pressure now.

Man Of The Match: Yannick Bolasie - The winger was causing all sorts of havoc upon Liverpool's defence and grabbed an assist as Palace moved out of the relegation zone with only their 3rd win of the season. Unlucky not to get a goal for himself, he was frequently getting beyond Lovren, Manquillo and the rest of the opposition defenders as he was the driving force in their 3-1 win today.

Unsung hero: Mile Jedinak - The Palace captain did his team proud today with an accomplished performance in a crucial game for the hosts. Broke up play efficiently and was comfortable in possession of the ball, did not make any notable mistakes and got a superb costless-kick goal for his efforts.

Player Ratings: