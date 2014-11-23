As it happened: Crystal Palace 3-1 Liverpool Live Result and EPL Scores 2014

15:30. That's all for today, as Palace run out 3-1 winners courtesy of goals from Gayle, Ledley and the returning skipper Jedinak despite Lambert's early opener. Thanks for joining VAVEL UK, we hope you enjoyed our live match commentary and make sure you come back for more live Premier League action as Hull take on Spurs in half-an-hour. Goodbye.

15:28. For Brendan Rodgers' side, simply not good enough. They were completely overawed in that second half as their defensive deficiencies were again shown. They were troubled by Gayle and Bolasie just as much as they were on their last trip to Selhurst, and they've failed to move on from that 3-3 even now. The Reds sit 12th with just 14 points from 12 games, and a -3 goal difference. It's not looking too good for the Northern Irishman, who faces a tough trip to Ludogorets on Wednesday in the Champions League which they have to win.

15:25. Crashing loss for Liverpool, as they fall to their fourth successive loss in all competitions away at Palace. It all started so well when Rickie Lambert gave them an early lead with an excellent touch and finish from Adam Lallana's ball, but Yannick Bolasie proved too much throughout the 90 minutes for their back-line. His effort crashed off the post and allowed Dwight Gayle to tap home, before tremendous individual skill allowed him to set up Joe Ledley on a plate in the 78th minute. Three minutes later, it was all over as Mile Jedinak curled an excellent costless-kick up and over the wall to score three against the Reds for a second successive game at Selhurst Park.

FT: Crystal Palace 3-1 Liverpool.

90+4' All over at Selhurst, as Moss blows the final whistle after Speroni's goal-kick, sending the home support into raptures.

90+1' Four minutes added on, but there's not enough urgency from the visitors as Gayle finds himself with the ball inside Liverpool's box. They manage to snuff it out, until Ledley's poor effort goes wide.

89' The home side just seeing out the game now as Sterling frustratedly fouls McArthur near the centre-circle. Ward clips it up towards the corner flag before a cross is fired in towards Chamakh, but he's beaten to it by Mignolet.

87' Lovren wins a corner after his long ball is glanced out of play by Hangeland. Coutinho comes across to take the set-piece, but Borini's shot flies over the bar as Skrtel appeals for a penalty as Hangeland cuts his run into the box off with man-to-man marking.

86' Costless-kick from deep and Skrtel fires it up towards the box, but Liverpool can't make anything of it. Fortunately, Johnson is on hand to cut out Gayle's pass on the counter.

85' Substitution for Palace as Bolasie is replaced by Bannan.

84' Gerrard takes but he can only curl the close-range costless-kick over the bar. Poor effort from the Liverpool skipper.

83' Gerrard can't control outside the area, but Hangeland is cautioned for a foul on Sterling and it's a costless-kick just outside Speroni's box.

82' Johnson surges forward into the box and Coutinho finds him, but Bolasie manages to get to it first and directs it back to Speroni.

81' Skrtel concedes a foul, grabbing a hold of Gayle in an aerial duel. Jedinak lines up the resulting 25-yard costless-kick and curls it up and over the wall and there's no stopping that. Lovely execution from the Palace captain.

81' Palace 3-1. It's all over for the visitors, as Jedinak floats a lovely costless-kick past Mignolet.

80' Sterling goes down inside the area after Lambert's flick on, but Moss waves away claims of a penalty.

79' Bolasie causing yet more problems after switching flanks. He beats Lovren and Johnson too easily before crossing in towards Ledley who unmarked, places between Mignolet's legs to put them in the lead.

78' 2-1 Palace. It's all too easy for the hosts, who take the lead after poor defending.

77' Bolasie cuts inside to Ledley in the box, but his powerful cross is wayward. Kelly rescues it by dispossessing Coutinho before Johnson wins a foul out of the former Liverpool right-back.

76' Liverpool just starting to edge closer, as McArthur replaces Puncheon for Warnock's side, but their costless-kick can't quite fashion any clear-cut chance for the visitors.

75' Only quarter of an hour remaining in this one, and Palace will push for the win as Speroni implores his teammates to get forward but his goal-kick drifts to Mignolet up the opposite end.

74' Another substitution for the visitors, as a bloody Allen is replaced by Emre Can.

73' Gerrard tries to pick out Ward with a long-ball but Manquillo wins the ball and finds the 19-year-old with a ball inside the full-back. He races towards the by-line but Hangeland hooks clear his cross.

72' Corner for Liverpool as Ledley clears at the near-post, but Lovren can't direct Coutinho's cross goalwards.

71' Edging closer and closer to another goal at Selhurst here as Coutinho weaves through a number of bodies before Sterling flicks it into Manquillo in space inside the box but his cross-cum-shot flies well wide. Meanwhile, Lallana is replaced by Borini as Rodgers goes two up-top.

69' Speroni almost gifts the away side a goal with poor handling, but Lambert can't quite get to it. Bolasie forces a counter after dispossessing a counter-attack but Puncheon's ball out wide is poor. Gayle rescues the move with a sharp cross but Mignolet takes it away from Bolasie's feet well.

68' Coutinho can't quite find the through ball to Lambert, before Sterling has an effort blocked from the edge of the area. The Reds might need a substitution if they're to come away with the three points in this final 20 minutes.

67' Costless-kick for Liverpool after Chamakh's high boot on Lallana at the halfway line.

66' Palace coming closer and closer here, but Bolasie's clumsy footwork brings the attack to an end. Liverpool just about keeping themselves level at the minute.

65' Still no subs from Rodgers with this game entering the final half-an-hour. He's had a word with Borini, who is now warming up on the sidelines.

64' Bolasie feeds Ward into space down the left and Jedinak eventually shoots from range, but Allen blocks. Palace win a throw, and Puncheon's excellent cross towards the back post almost allows Bolasie to score but he can't quite meet it as Mignolet lookes it fly past his goal.

63' Palace's pressure panicking the Reds' back four, as Puncheon closes in on Manquillo and the young Spaniard has to clear for a throw-in. He manages to respond well, blocking Ward's path into the box and winning a goal-kick.

62' Puncheon takes, but there's adjudged to be a foul on Mignolet in the six-yard box and it's a costless-kick in favour of the Belgian.

61' Jedinak shoots after Chamakh rolls it towards him, but it deflects off a combination of Allen and Coutinho and it's a corner for the home side.

60' Costless-kick right on the edge of the box after Manquillo fells Chamakh and he's consequently booked. There were appeals for a penalty, but Moss was right to award the costless-kick. It's from a tight angle, but Jedinak looks like he wants to test Mignolet.

59' The visitors enjoy a spell of possession outside Palace's box but Johnson's cross amounts to nothing and under pressure from Gayle, Skrtel is forced to clear for a throw-in.

58' Liverpool struggling for that invention as Gerrard's long ball up to Lambert is easily cut out.

57' Lallana gives away a throw-in in his own half with a poor back pass to Manquillo but Sterling braves ensures Jedinak doesn't find himself in space outside the box by glancing the ball out of his path with a header.

56' Sterling tees up Gerrard for a trademark shot from range, but he comes across it all wrong and his effort swerves well, well wide.

55' Sterling wins a corner after Kelly blocks his cross at the by-line. Gerrard crosses towards the far-post but after Skrtel brings it under his control he can only flash an off-balance effort across the face of goal.

54' Coutinho picks out Manquillo inside the box but the full-back opts to try and find Lambert with a low cross, which is easily dealt with. Both sides looking for the all-important goal to put themselves in front as we approach the hour mark.

52' First yellow of the game goes to Skrtel for a deliberate elbow on Chamakh near the halfway line, but Ward's costless-kick is well cleared by Johnson and Puncheon commits a foul on Allen.

49' Costless-kick for Palace and Wards delivers it from deep but Dann's header goalwards was weak enough for Mignolet to catch comfortably.

48' Sterling wins a costless-kick out of Kelly from 25-yards and again Gerrard will take, but he opts for power rather than precision and his placed effort flies a few yards wide of the top right corner.

47' Palace at it straight from the off, and it's Bolasie again. He's reaping the rewards of the space afforded to him from Manquillo but luckily, Liverpool get away with it after Skrtel's dismal clearance.

46' We're back underway at Selhurst, no changes for either side just yet.

14:20. Good start from Liverpool, as Rickie Lambert put them ahead within two minutes with a cool finish but since then, they've been on the back-foot. Dwight Gayle equalised for Palace on the 18th minute mark, tapping home after Yannick Bolasie's effort crashed off the post, and they've . It's been a scrappy affair at times in rainy South London, but Neil Warnock's side have posed a huge threat down the left through Joel Ward and Bolasie, whilst Gayle's pace on the shoulder is troubling Dejan Lovren and Martin Skrtel. Still, all level at the break.

HT: Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool.

45+2' Liverpool struggling to deal with Palace's pressure and Bolasie comes close to putting the home side into the lead after an excellent Puncheon through ball, but the angle was always against him.

45' Ward fires in at the near post from outside the box, but Mignolet handles the shot well. There'll be two minutes stoppage time at Selhurst.

44' Kelly fouls Allen on the halfway line but it doesn't amount to much with a lack of movement, until Johnson can't control Skrtel's long ball on the right flank and Palace win possession.

43' Ward fires the cross in but Lovren manages to head clear before Lallana is hauled down by Puncheon on the edge of his own box.

41' Puncheon pulls Coutinho down from 30-yards, and Gerrard fires a ball in towards the six-yard box and though Skrtel rises, he can't make a good connection. Palace burst away with pace on the counter, and Bolasie links up with Puncheon, but his effort is deflected over.

39' Coutinho concedes possession after miscontrolling Johnson's ball down the left and Palace again probing down the left as Skrtel is forced to put Ward's ball down the flank to Bolasie out of play.

38' Gerrard tries a speculative effort after Allen tees him up but his 25-yard strike is always rising above Speroni's bar.

37' Liverpool build a promising break through Coutinho, but hesitancy inside the area allows Palace to get back in numbers and cut out the danger.

36' Delaney looks to be in trouble, hobbling off the pitch and it looks as thoug Hangeland will replace him as he walks down the tunnel.

35' Good link-up between Lambert and Allen. The striker sends Allen down the left and after cutting inside, he delivers a cross in towards the back stick where Lambert is in waiting - but he can't find the target with his header.

33' Lallana's wrongly flagged offside, but he can't quite bring Coutinho's clipped pass under control inside the Palace area regardless.

31' Puncheon's corner is deep, but Manquillo heads it out for a throw-in on the left side. Ward takes, but Bolasie can't quite find the backheel to set him into the space near the corner flag.

30' Liverpool slow to react defensively and after Lovren deals with a poor cross, Bolasie manages to pick up the pieces and fire a low and powerful shot which Mignolet palms past the post.

29' Bolasie causing plenty of problems again, but Manquillo does well to hang out a leg and win a goal-kick after the interception deflects off of the winger and out of play.

27' Lallana wins a soft costless-kick out of Ward, who pushes him to the floor. Gerrard delivers it in from 30-yards but even though it's a terrific delivery, Lambert can only direct the effort high over the bar.

26' Sterling tries to find Lambert in behind, but the 32-year-old doesn't quite judge the run right and though he wins the header on the edge of the 18-yard box, it drifts harmlessly through for Speroni to collect.

25' Lambert cheaply concedes possession with a poor pass backwards from the edge of the box and he foulds Bolasie in frustration. Another Palace costless-kick in their own half.

23' Liverpool failing to really create anything purposeful in the final third at the moment, whilst the hosts are posing plenty of problems on the counter-attack with Bolasie and Gayle's pace. The striker almost finds himself through on goal, but he can't bring it under control as he looks to make the run in behind.

21' Puncheon's long first-time ball almost sets Gayle racing away on goal, but he's flagged offside. From the costless-kick, Liverpool look to mount some pressure but Johnson handballs just outside the box and it'll be a Palace costless-kick.

20' Manquillo deals well with Kelly's cross towards the back post, chesting it back towards Mignolet in goal.

18' Once again, the Reds fail to keep a clean sheet and it came from nothing. That's the first time Mignolet has really had to get down to a shot, but it's Palace with the upper hand now.

17' We're level at Selhurst and it's that man Gayle with his fourth in three games against the Reds. Palace surge forward and take advantage of Allen having to go back off to the sidelines with a head injury. Bolasie races forward and his shot rebounds off the post and straight in to Gayle's path, who taps home to equalise.

16' GOAL! Palace 1-1.

14' Ward's outside of the foot pass towards Bolasie down the left flank is too powerful and it'll be a Mignolet goal-kick. Palace have yet to really trouble the Belgian, but they're just starting to creep further forward as Lallana commits a foul on Chamakh.

13' Liverpool enjoy a spell of possession before Skrtel tries a long ball into Johnson's path down the left, but the full-back can't get to the pass before it drifts out of play for a goal-kick.

11' Allen returns to play bandaged up and he shares a joke with the referee. But elsewhere, it's a bit of a midfield battle between the two sides so far. Neither keeper has been troubled so far, bar Lambert's early strike.

9' Sterling holds the ball up well on the counter but Coutinho's misplaced pass ends Liverpool's possession. The hosts come forward themselves, but Kelly's effort from 20-yards flies high and wide.

7' Palace just starting to find themselves in this game, but Allen will have to go off and receive treatment. He's covered in blood after that challenge with Bolasie.

5' Gerrard heads away at the near post, and the Reds deal with Palace's successive crosses before Bolasie fouls Allen in an attempt to meet a cross.

4' Assured start from Rodgers' side, but Bolasie's pace is already causing problems down the left flank as he wins a corner out of Manquillo.

3' Palace are up the other end straight away but Lovren is on hand to block a shot before Bolasie has the ball taken off his toe. They retain possession after a foul, but Mignolet catches a weak costless-kick with ease.

2' What a start for the visitors, as Adam Lallana's magnificent clipped ball into the box finds ex-Saints team-mate Lambert and he rolls an effort under Speroni to give the Reds the lead.

2' GOAL! Rickie Lambert opens the scoring. 0-1 Liverpool.

1' We're off at Selhurst Park, with the away side shooting from right to left.

13:27. The teams are in the tunnel, and we'll have all the live action of Crystal Palace - Liverpool for you momentarily.

13:24. "Today is very important for us," the Reds' manager tells Sky Sports before the game. They've started their season dismally, but can they begin to turn it round today? Kick-off with you in a matter of minutes.

13:21. The Liverpool boss told reporters: "As we stand at the minute we’re in the quarter-finals of the League Cup, it’s in our hands in the Champions League and we’re not too far off in the league. The onus is on us and we have to really focus on moving on from a difficult period. I believe as the season goes on that we will get better. We need to win games, and show that desire to win. I believe in the players we have that they can do that. Hopefully we can find that extra 1% to let us get a victory. We need to make sure we do the basics of the game well as when you do that your confidence levels grow and the wins start to flow from there. Hopefully that will be the case this weekend."

13:19. His side have already failed to score in three games this season after lighting up the league with their scintillating attacking exploits last season, and Rodgers understands the fans' disappointments. "Of course, no-one is happy at all and I feel for the supporters," he said. "Where we were at last year and the journey we were on, and you look where we are now as a team after the first 11 games of the season, then it probably looks like night and day difference. But we will work with the players we have got. I need to find the solutions and find them quickly for us to improve," added Rodgers.

13:16. The Northern Irishman continued: "If there is any spotlight, any blame, then it comes onto me. I pick the team, I put the players in so if there’s no results rightly so it comes onto the manager. That’s something I will accept. When you’re at a club the size of Liverpool the spotlight you come under is huge. But you can’t complain, it’s a wonderful life."

13:13. Only twice have the Reds had fewer points at this stage of a Premier League season before (1992-93 and 2012-13). Rodgers knows he’s facing the toughest test of his Anfield reign but has vowed to put an end to his side's poor form. "Is this my biggest test? Yes, absolutely, there’s no getting away from that," Rodgers said. "I don’t like to whine or complain or make excuses. We’ve had the whole integration of a lot of new players and obviously it’s not gone as well as we would have wanted, there’s no doubt about that. But we have to embrace the challenge. We are in an adverse moment but that can make you stronger when you come out the other side. So for us now we have to regroup."

13:09. The 19-year-old is an outstanding talent and after knuckling down on-and-off the pitch has become a real prospect for club and country. No wonder then, that the likes of Real Madrid are rumoured to be sniffing around him. He continued to talk about his side's recent form by saying: "As a young player it is difficult to sometimes impose yourself on games but it is something that I am learning to do and something I need to deal with if I want to get to the level I feel I can reach. It is something I need to accept and hopefully I can cope with it. There is pressure but I try not to think about it too much and just concentrate on your own game and enjoy my football."

13:06. "Hopefully I can achieve the goals I want to achieve here at Liverpool in years to come," Sterling said. "I am happy to be here for as long as possible like the big names that are on that wall. I am just happy to play football at this football club for many years to come. The club has spoken to my representatives about a new contract and hopefully something can be done really soon."

13:03. Liverpool's attacking focal point will likely be the energetic enthusiasm and lightning pace of Raheem Sterling, who recently gave good news to the club by insisting his happiness at the club.

13:00. The Merseyside club have lost every match they’ve conceded first whilst Neil Warnock's side have let in the most second-half goals (13), including a league-high seven inside the last 15 minutes. Will we see a goal-fest again at Selhurst? Kick-off in half an hour.

12:57. Today's match referee will be Jonathan Moss. The 44-year-old has taken charge of five Liverpool games beforehand, two of which were wins, two draws and one loss. The last time he officiated a Reds' game on the road, it was their 0-5 win away at Spurs. He recently came under criticism for his awarding of two contentious penalties in Man City's 4-1 win over Spurs last month, where Federico Fazio's red card was also questionable.

12:54. Can Lambert end his search for a first goal for his boyhood club today? Crystal Palace boss Neil Warnock had plenty of praise for the Reds' goal-shy attack. "I wish I had their problems," Warnock said. "They have world-class players in every position. You just have to look at the strikers they have, two of them I quite like myself. I think (Mario) Balotelli is a fantastic player, Rickie (Lambert) is good, too. They have different qualities."

12:51. "When Rickie gets his chance, I'm sure he's going to take it," said Lallana. "I'm sure there's a goal or two around the corner for him; it's the same with any striker, you want to be on the pitch as much as possible. People judge you on scoring goals. He is a massive asset to Liverpool and he has still got a lot to give."

12:48. "I speak to Rickie a lot, I've had the privilege of playing with him for the last four or five years," the midfielder explained to talkSPORT. "We knew it was never going to be easy, moving clubs and coming into a team that people expect a lot from. But I can assure you that we're both working hard day in, day out."

12:45. Lambert leads the line having played just 186 minutes in a red shirt so far. The No.9 is selected for his second start of the season as they look to bounce back from three consecutive defeats before the international break. Last week, Lallana, who also starts, told TalkSPORT that the striker has so much more to bring to the squad.

12:43. Dwight Gayle wins a starting berth for the hosts, having scored three times in two games against Liverpool previously whilst ex-Red Martin Kelly starts at right-back and captain Mile Jedinak returns to the midfield.

12:40. Mario Balotelli is absent due to a groin injury while Jordan Henderson is missing through illness, so Rickie Lambert leads the line in a 4-2-3-1 whilst Adam Lallana returns to the starting line up for the visitors. Emre Can is dropped for Joe Allen whilst Glen Johnson starts at left-back with Alberto Moreno benched and Javier Manquillo taking the right-back position.

12:38. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Toure, Moreno, Lucas, Can, Borini, Markovic.

12:37. Crystal Palace Bench: Hennessey, Hangeland, Bannan, McArthur, Zaha, Campbell, Johnson.

12:35. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Manquillo, Skrtel, Lovren, Johnson, Gerrard, Allen, Lallana, Coutinho, Sterling, Lambert.

12:34. Crystal Palace XI: Speroni, Kelly, Delaney, Dann, Ward, Jedinak, Ledley, Bolasie, Puncheon, Chamakh, Gayle.

12:33. The teams are in...

12:31. We're just minutes away from finding out this afternoon's starting teams. Kick-off is in less than an hour's time, but stay right here for the first XI's as soon as we have them.

12:30. Those results leave the league table looking like this going into today's game, with Liverpool 11th and Palace in the relegation zone:

12:29. Yesterday's Premier League results: Arsenal 0-2 Manchester United, Manchester City 2-1 Swansea, Chelsea 2-0 West Brom, Everton 2-1 West Ham, Newcastle 1-0 Queens Park Rangers, Leicester City 0-0 Sunderland, Stoke 1-2 Burnley.

12:27. Last season Selhurst Park was a fortress for Crystal Palace, however the results have not been as favourable at the start of this campaign with only 1 victory in 5 matches. Alternatively, Liverpool have picked up just six points from a possible 15 on the road. Which way will today's game swing? Have your say in the comments box.

12:24. Kelly continued: "It’s been difficult for them but I’m sure they will come back strong. They’ve got too many good players there not to. The fans just need to be patient as the talent is there. You look at the way the Premier League is at the moment, everyone apart from Chelsea seems to be dropping points. Liverpool still have a massive chance to get into the top four and they could still make it out of their Champions League group as well." Though his old club still has a place in Kelly's heart, he insists he hopes they don't find their form at Selhurst today. "I hope Liverpool do pick up, but not until next week. We need the points on Sunday even more than them. It’s been too long since we got a win. We played okay at Old Trafford before the international break but we need to turn playing well into getting results."

12:21. Kelly went on to insist that though he did not get much game-time under Rodgers, he is the man to get the club back on track. "Liverpool have had a bad run but any loyal supporter will realise that Brendan Rodgers is definitely the right man for the job," Kelly told the ECHO. "Anyone who doubts that should go down and look a training session, look how good he is tactically, the way he manages players and how much he does for the club. I don’t think there’s anyone who could do a better job than Brendan and his backroom staff. All teams go through periods like this. They have struggled to score goals this season. Obviously losing Luis Suarez was a big blow and they’ve been unlucky with injuries as Daniel Sturridge is a big miss."

12:19. "But in the end leaving wasn’t as difficult as it would have been if it had suddenly come out of the blue. I spent the whole of last season really frustrated. I just love playing matches and not having a game come the weekend was really hard for me. I’m not a kid, I’m 24 and it came to a point where I realised I’d have to move on in order to play," said Kelly, who has made nine appearances already for Warnock's side this season.

12:17. "I’ve settled into London life quickly and I’m really enjoying my football here," said the 24-year-old defender, who admitted leaving his boyhood club wasn't as hard as it could have been. "It’s been a massive transition for me leaving Liverpool for Palace but I’m glad I did it,” he said. “I was made up to play for Liverpool and it was a dream come true as a local lad to come up through the Academy and make it into the first-team.

12:15. Today's match-up will see Martin Kelly meet up against his old side. The right-back, whose promising career was plagued with injuries on Merseyside, made the switch to Palace in the summer after making just 33 league starts in seven years with Liverpool. After signing a three-year deal in the summer with the London club, Kelly told the Liverpool ECHO he is settling into life well in the capital.

12:12. Origi has three league goals for the French side, in addition to two goals for Belgium against Andorra and Iceland in Euro 2016 Qualifying and an international friendly, but Rodgers has responded to claims by saying the £10-million young striker will not be recalled. "The deal was put in place quite clearly in the summer that he would stay at Lille for the season, and then we would get him after that. As far as I'm concerned, that's still the case."

12:10. The English playmaker, who assisted Wayne Rooney for England's third at Celtic Park on Tuesday night, is one of a number of signings who have yet to really hit their stride at Anfield. Rodgers brought nine new signings in, with Divock Origi having been loaned back out to Lille OSC - but there have been recent calls for the 19-year-old Belgian to be given the nod to lead the line post-January, should the Reds have the option to exercise a call-back clause.

12:08. Lallana, who has one goal to his name after an outstanding finish against West Brom in October, told the club's official website: "We want to get back to winning ways and with the game at the weekend against Palace, it's a great chance for us to get three points and start a run. "

12:06. Adam Lallana, bought for £25 million from Southampton in the summer, still believes the club can reach their goals after well and truly exceeding them last season. "We're as disappointed as anyone, but we're the ones who can change that. We're determined to do that," said the 26-year-old."We still feel we can finish in the top four. The manager has said since he came in he's felt the team has improved, but without winning a trophy, so that is definitely a target [as well]."

12:04. Sturridge's injury troubles epitomise the Reds' season so far. They've struggled to really find their identity, having failed to win for more than three games twice already this season. They never once went more than two games without a win during the 2013-14 campaign. But, one man believes that he and his teammates can certainly turn the club's fortunes around.

12:02. The Ulsterman told reporters: "Daniel has had up to nine injuries on that same thigh over a period time, not just over the last six or seven months. I find him a brilliant young man who is a joy to work with in terms of his outlook of the game. He wants to do the best he can. There is no-one more frustrated than him at this point in time. He'll go away in the New Year and hopefully find the answers to help him perform at Liverpool."

12:00. "He's a player who doesn't want to be out for this length of time. He wants to play football," said Liverpool boss Rodgers. He added that the English striker is as "down as I've ever seen him" after his latest setback put him out until the new year. "Now is the time for him to go away and see what more we can do to get him on the pitch consistently because he is a world class talent and he will only fulfil that if he is playing games. He wants that more than anyone," he said, before continuing to suggest Sturridge's thigh is an inherent weakness.

11:58. Elsewhere there are no new injury worries for Rodgers, who still has Jon Flanagan, Mamadou Sakho, Suso and Jose Enrique out. Still, he admitted to Liverpoolfc.com that Sturridge is severely demoralised after his latest injury. "It is extremely unfair," Rodgers bemoaned. "He has just been extremely unfortunate."

11:55. Jordan Henderson and Mario Balotelli will also be examined later today. The Italian sustained a hamstring injury whilst on international duty and is understood to be touch-and-go, whilst Henderson missed had to look England's 1-3 win in Scotland from the bench, also with a hamstring problem.

11:53. Meanwhile, for Liverpool - they are still without striker Daniel Sturridge. Having not played for his club since the 31st of August, he has been ruled out until 2015 with yet another injury. He originally suffered a thigh strain after England boss Roy Hodgson did not allow him two days rest after a game, Sturridge's usual fitness regime, and has since suffered two further set-backs. Upon imminent return he has twice broken down in training, the latest being another thigh injury. The 25-year-old is expected to miss 12 more games after sitting 14 out on the sidelines already this season. That being said, it's a very realistic possibility that the Reds could go out of the Champions League with Sturridge not getting the chance to play a single game for them in the competition, after working to so hard to help his team qualify for it last season.

11:51. The home side will be boosted by the return of captain Mile Jedinak, who served his one-match ban by missing his team's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United last time out. James McArthur is doubtful, and likely to miss out with a calf problem despite training lightly on Thursday whilst Yannick Bolaise will face a late fitness test, after long-haul flights on international duty. Kevin Doyle has shaken off a groin injury that saw him pull out of the Republic of Ireland's international friendly against the United States and could fill a spot on the bench on Sunday.

11:48. In fact, Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five league and cup meetings with Liverpool at Selhurst Park. The Reds haven't won here since December 1997. In total, today's visitors have only six wins from 19 encounters at the 26,309-seater stadium.

11:45. Jokingly dubbed, "Crystanbul" - Palace came from 3-0 goals down to earn a point and end the visitors' faint Premier League title hopes. In the last 15 minutes, they reaped the rewards of Liverpool's leaky defending as Damian Delaney's long-range effort deflected beyond Simon Mignolet before Dwight Gayle scored twice to help fire the hosts level in a dramatic finish. That game was 200 games ago, but Brendan Rodgers' side look yet to have shaken the collapse off. You can read more about how the Reds can overcome the effects from that result today, here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/417643-crystal-palace-away-liverpools-turning-point.html

11:42. Today's game will of course bring flashbacks of the same fixture last season. Liverpool travelled to Selhurst Park in May too having lost at Anfield to Chelsea, but the two defeats were a little different in terms of importance. They had fallen 0-2 to the Blues and lost their grip on the title six months ago as they travelled down to London, what was to follow was perhaps one of the greatest Premier League games in modern history.

11:40. Brendan Rodgers lamented his side's lack of confidence in their loss to Jose Mourinho's side two weeks ago. The Northern Irishman said after the game: "It'll turn for us but it is a difficult moment. The players are giving everything but as you would expect when you are not winning the confidence is a bit low," said the boss, who guided his side to 2nd last season. He continued: "We haven't scored anywhere near the goals that we would like or that we have in the last couple of years."

11:38. Palace have been in a real struggle so far this season, as have today's visitors - Liverpool. They have lost three consecutive games in all competitions, and fell to Premier League front-runners Chelsea in their last outing. Despite taking an early lead when Emre Can's effort from distance deflected off of Gary Cahill and caught out Thibaut Courtois, Cahill responded quickly by heading in at the other end within five minutes. After the hour mark, Diego Costa pounced on some poor defending to put the Blues into the lead and they held on with ease to record a 1-2 win. You can see the highlights of that game here:

11:35. After the game, Palace boss Neil Warnock said: "We are having that kind of spell at the minute, nothing is going right for us. It is hard at times for a lot of clubs at this level but you just have to keep going. I can't criticise the lads today. The passing was poor at times, though, we made some bad decisions with the ball. You have to work hard to make your own luck. Liverpool next, after last year that should be a cracking match and I am looking forward to it."

11:33. Today's hosts come into today's game without a win in their last five, and they fell to a defeat away at Manchester United in their last game. Juan Mata's 67th minute goal was the only thing that separated the two sides over a stubborn Palace side. You can see the highlights of that game here:

11:30. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the Barclays Premier League this Sunday's as Crystal Palace host Liverpool at Selhurst Park. We'll have live match commentary for you from myself Charlie Malam, as both sides look to put poor form behind them. Kick-off is set for 13:30GMT, and we'll have build-up to the game in the two hours before then, and plenty of live match analysis and commentary.