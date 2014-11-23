Hull City - Tottenham Live Score of the Premier League 2014

An entertaining match from start to finish with Tottenham running out winners with a 2-1 win over Hull City. It's been a privilege to commentate here on VAVEL yet again, I've been Harry Harris, thank you all for tuning in with me.

A tale of two halves it seems as Hull dominated the opening 45 and probably deserved something more than a 1 goal lead at the break but a moment to forget for Ramirez as he was sent off in the 2nd half for kicking out at Vertonghen, albeit the kick was more of a flick and there is no doubt Steve Bruce will appeal the dismissal. Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen are the heroes on the day for Tottenham who move to 10th in the table while Hull remain in 16th.

Full Time: Hull City 1-2 Tottenham. A second half comeback for the away side is completed thanks to Christian Eriksen's 90th minute winner. A hard fought match indeed but the tide was turned when Gaston Ramirez was shown a straight red for an off the ball incident, from then on, it was all Tottenham.

93' Tottenham will just try to see the game out now as they move it into the corners, the 4 additional minutes are almost up.

91' Andy Robertson goes into the book for a few words towards the referee.

90' GOAL! Tottenham 2-1 Hull! Christian Eriksen fires past McGregor after some nice build up play and it's thoroughly deserved for Tottenham.

86' Hull make their third change, it's Robbie Brady who makes way for Stephen Quinn.

84' McGregor once again collects a low cross from the right hand side as Tottenham press for a late winner.

80' A halt in a play as Livermore brings down Mason, who stays down holding his ankle.

79' Third and final switch for Tottenham. Paulinho comes on for Soldado.

75' For the 2nd time tonight, Lloris comes to collect a set piece and fails to catch but gathers at the 2nd attempt.

73' Erik Lamela has a chance to give his side the lead but fires over for inside the box. Still 1-1 with close to 15 minutes to go.

70' Tottenham well in control after equalising and McGregor is forced to parry Mason's long range effort.

68' It's another missed chance for Pochettino's men as Harry Kane somehow heads wide from a yard or two out.

66' Close! A golden opportunity for Soldado to give Tottenham the lead but his shot trickles inches wide of the post.

64' Hull substitution: Liam Rosenior is on, Tom Huddlestone off.

63' Tom Huddlestone is the next player to go into the referee's book for fouling Ryan Mason.

61' GOAL! It's 1-1 and Harry Kane continues his run of form. It's a simple tap in for the young Englishman after Christian Eriksen's costlesskick smashed against the post and fell straight to Kane's feet.

58' A great ball from Ryan Mason into the 6 yard box but it only just evades the outstretched foot of Soldado. Tottenham make their 2nd sub as Aaron Lennon replaces Moussa Dembele.

57' Steve Bruce makes his first change of the game, David Meyler comes on for Hatem Ben Arfa.

55' Things are heating up between the two sides, a few hard challenges flying in here and there.

53' Another chance for Tottenham as Fazio fires a shot into the side netting.

51' Hull are now down to 10 men after the Ramirez sending off, poor decision from the midfielder.

50' RED CARD! Gaston Ramirez is sent off for kicking out carelessly at Jan Vertonghen.

48' Tottenham have started a little brighter as Eriksen is close to being thread through on goal but McGregor collects.

46' The sides are back out for the 2nd half. Vlad Chiriches is on to replace Eric Dier for Tottenham.

Hull could quite easily be 2-0 or 3-0 here but regardless, they've played brilliantly. Tottenham have had their chances but have to threaten the home side's goal more in the 2nd half.

Half Time: Hull 1-0 Tottenham. Jake Livermore's strike against his old club is the only difference at the break.

45' The ball is lashed across the face of goal by Eriksen but no one can latch onto it. Just the one minute of stoppage time.

41' Jeers are heard all around the ground as Ramirez is caught by Eriksen but nothing is given. Nasty challenge.

38' A great run from Eriksen, who then finds Lamela but the Argentine's shot is beaten away by McGregor.

37' Hull are momentarily down to 10 men as Brady is off the pitch getting treatment.

33' We have the first yellow card of the game, Eric Dier is the recipient for needlessly fouling Robbie Brady.

31' Harry Kane's costlesskick is straight into the wall. Hull defending well and the fans are fully behind them.

30' A costless kick in a dangerous position for the away team as Huddlestone once again brings down Lamela.

29' Ryan Mason has a turn to shoot but it's blocked on its way through.

26' A coming together of legs between Kane and Huddlestone results in a Tottenham costless kick.

22' It's almost 2-0 to Hull if not for a brilliant save from Hugo Lloris as he gets down to stop Brady's close range effort. The ball then finds its way back into the area and Ben Arfa fires over when he really should have scored.

20' Huddlestone launches a costless kick into the area and Lloris drops it in the process of coming to collect the set piece, corner to Hull.

18' Robbie Brady is whistled for a foul on Erik Lamela in the opposition half.

16' The home fans are in full voice and sound their appreciation for the workrate of the Hull players. Still 1-0.

15' Harry Kane is the next Tottenham player to have a go at goal but again, McGregor saves comfortably.

13' Both sides have failed to take a hold of the possession with sloppy passing everywhere.

9' GOAL! 1-0 to Hull and it's the former Tottenham man Jake Livermore! A fantastic low-driven effort from 20 yards out and it nestles in the bottom corner.

6' Some nice passing around the home side's 18-yard box but the final ball fails to find Lamela.

5' The first shot of the game is from Roberto Soldado and his effort from distance is saved well by McGregor.

4' Harry Kane is played through but his cross is cleared easily by the Hull defence.

2' It's a high press to start from Hull as they look to attack from the first whistle.

1' Kickoff! The away side get us underway and they're kicking from left to right.

15:57. The players are shaking hands and we are moments away from kickoff. It's Hull City against Tottenham from The KC Stadium.

15:55. Five minutes to go and this has all the makings of a tightly contested match. Both sets of players are in the tunnel.

15:44. Fifteen minutes until kickoff as Hull are set to take on Tottenham. Make sure you're following along here on VAVEL for live commentary and analysis.

15:36. The players are on with their warmups as the stadium begins to fill and the atmosphere is slowly but surely building in and around the ground.

15:34. Now that we've seen the team news and the possible outcomes, what are your predictions? Feel costless to tweet me (@HarryCFC_) about how you think the game will turn out.

15:28. Tottenham would climb to 10th in the league table with an away win today, level on points with their North London rivals, Arsenal, and Everton.

15:26. A win for Hull City today would see them finish the weekend on 14 points and move above Liverpool on goal difference while only a point behind their opponents today.

15:24. From the early kickoff today that has just concluded, Crystal Palace beat Liverpool by a score of 3-1 and climb out of the relegation zone while Liverpool slip to 12th.

15:20. Tottenham are enduring their worst start to a Premier League campaign since the 2008-09 season, while Hull have struggles of their own and have picked up just 8 points from a possible 30 in their 10 previous matches.

15:17. For Tottenham, Harry Kane earns a start for his fine form and partners Roberto Soldado in the Tottenham attack. Nikica Jelavic replaces Abel Hernandez in the Hull lineup. Both sides are desperate for a win today so we should be in for a cracker.

15:10. A day to remember for former Tottenham captain Michael Dawson as he faces his old club for the first time since leaving this past summer.

15:06. So, the lineups are out and there are a few changes for both sides. Hull have made 6 changes to the team that lost to Burnley with McGregor, Ramirez, Dawson, Robertson, Ben Arfa and Jelavic all start.

15:03. Hull City Subs: Harper, Rosenior, Chester, Meyler, Quinn, Sagbo, Hernández

15:02. Hull City XI: McGregor, Elmohamady, Robertson, Dawson, Davies, Huddlestone, Livermore, Ramírez, Brady, Ben Arfa, Jelavic

15:01. Tottenham Subs: Vorm, Ball, Chiriches, Ceballos, Lennon, Paulinho, Stambouli.

15:00. Tottenham XI to play Hull: Lloris, Dier, Fazio, Vertonghen, Davies; Dembele, Mason, Eriksen, Lamela; Kane, Soldado.

14:58. Apologies for the lengthy delay but just about one hour until kickoff and I'll have the lineups, updates and live commentary here on VAVEL. Stay tuned!

14:57. Harry Kane is the danger man Hull must look out for as the young Englishman is in the form of his life for both club and country while Abel Hernandez has so far been Hull's talisman in the opening 11 games of the season. Both sides have vast amounts of attacking quality and will look to exploit each other's weaker defences.

14:20. Tottenham are less fortunate as Nabil Bentaleb and Kyle Walker remain sidelined until December while a handful of players, including: Nacer Chadli, Andros Townsend, Aaron Lennon and Danny Rose all face late fitness tests to try and be ready for the Hull clash today.

14:18. Fortunately, Hull are not suffering for an injury crisis like most Premier League clubs this season and are only without Robert Snodgrass as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

14:14. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has told the media that, "All the games we've lost we've made mistakes and this is most important, to improve." Simply meaning this is a big chance to turn the corner for Tottenham's season, which has been poor up to now.

14:12. Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone has stressed the importance of bouncing back today, saying, "When you play horrific like we did against Burnley, sometimes you need to take a step back... Everyone is raring to go and itching to get back out on the pitch and try to put things right."

14:10. Worryingly for Hull fans is the fact they have only managed to beat Tottenham once in six Premier League meetings and have not beat the North London side at home since a 2-0 win back in 1977. Tottenham have won 3 of the other 5 league meetings, including 2 at the KC Stadium.

14:08. This fixture last year ended with both sides taking a point in a hard fought 1-1 scoreline while today's away side were 1-0 victors against Hull in the reverse fixture last season.

14:06. Tottenham are in a similar situtation as they come into today's match after losing 2-1 before the internationals to Stoke City and are desperate to find some patch of good form as the top 4 race is heating up already.

13:04. Hull City are coming into the match off the back of a 1-0 away loss to newly promoted Burnley just before the international break and will be itching to get back onto form as a strong Tottenham side come to town.

Scores EPL Premier League 2014-2015



14:02. The KC Stadium is the setting for today's Premier League matchup involving Hull and Tottenham, two teams who've had their fair share of struggles so far this season.



14:00. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Hull City - Tottenham in the Premier League. Kick off is at 15:00 so stay tuned for pre-match updates and live commentary here on VAVEL with me, Harry Harris.