Spurs 2-1 Hull City: Eriksen last minute strike wins it for Spurs

Hull City hosted Tottenham Hotspur at the KC Stadium, in a entertaining match between two sides who have recently gone is a dip of form following their recent losses. Hull City were looking to bounce back following their surprising 1-0 loss at Burnley, while Spurs also looked to bounce back following their 2-1 loss at home against Stoke City.

The match started out with Hull City maintaining possension, while Tottenham were left and right with the ball. It didn't take long for a goal to come in, as Hull were the first to score in 8th minute when former Spurs player Jake Livermore got the ball after a deflection from Federico Fazio's poor header, allowing him the chance to dart forward into space before striking the ball from 25 yards to the bottom left corner of the goal to beat Hugo Lloris.

Hull City had multiple chances within the first half. In the 20th minute, Lloris was able to save 2 point-blank shots from Robbie Brady and Nikica Jelavic, before Hatim Ben Arfa had a chance but ripped it way over the crossbar. Spurs also had some chances in the first half, particually with Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen who shots were saved by Alan McGregor. Hull were solid and organized at the back, making it frustrating for Pochettino's men to be able to go forward.

The second half proved to be different however. Things got heated in around the 50th minute when Gaston Ramirez was brought down after a off-the-ball incident in which he kicked Jan Vertonghen out of frustration, leading to Craig Pawson to have no choice to send him off as Hull City were up 1-0 and down to 10 men. This completely changed the entire course of the match, Spurs were able to take advantage of the sending off and were able to continue pulling forwards with chances. A frustrated Hull defense brought down Roberto Soldado at the top of the box, leading to a costless kick for Spurs.

Christian Eriksen was able to fire a fanstatic shot over the Hull City wall where Alan McGregor was able to make the diving save, which gave the rebound to Harry Kane to smash the ball right in to pull even at 1-1 in the 61st minute. All throughout the second half, Spurs had many chances of goal, including one where Roberto Soldado in the 66th minute, scuffed his chance after going forward and was costless but his shot went wide. Harry Kane also had a header a minute later, but only then, it went wide as well.

It looked like Hull City were able to hold on to a draw as the minutes ticked by, even with Spurs maintaining 80% of possession following the red card, but then in the 90th minute, the ball was played to Eriksen where he picked up the ball, under pressure beating the defender before buring it right in the far corner of the goal to take the lead and win the match for Spurs. This performance showed that Spurs were able to take advantage following the red card from Ramirez and played forward to get them the 3 points they needed at the KC Stadium, as well as their 3rd away win of the season.

As it stands, Spurs moved up to 10th in the table, level with points with Arsenal and Everton, in which they will play the latter next week at home while Hull drop to 16th place, with a point shy of the relegation zone, unable to win their first match in the last 5 games, and now face a clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford in their next Premier league match.