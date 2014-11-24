FIFA announce goalkeeping nominations for 2014 FIFPro World XI

FIFA have announced the five goalkeepers making the shortlist for the 2014 FIFPro World XI, which out-of-favour Iker Casillas controversially making the cut.

Manuer Neuer, Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Buffon, Claudio Bravo and Real Madrid’s Casillas will now battle it out to be selected in the XI, with the final team created from a selection of 55 players, with votes counted by thousands of players.

Casillas has been a dominant figure within the World XI, as was named as the number one goalkeeper for five years in a row – reigning from 2008 to 2012. The 33-year-old has struggled for both Real Madrid and Spain, and has become second-choice goalkeeper to Keylor Navas in La Liga.

Following high-profile mistakes in both the Champions League final and the 2014 World Cup final, Casillas crashed out of the international tournament in the group stages when attempting to defend their coveted trophy.

However, fellow Spaniard David De Gea – who has received a wealth of praise from fans around the world for his dominant performances and influential saves for Louis van Gaal’s criticised Manchester United. Having rivalled Casillas for the national team jersey, a recent injury ruled the 24-year-old out of international duty.

Premier League star Courtois managed to make the cut, ultimately for his promising performances throughout the 2013/14 campaign with Atletico Madrid – which saw then beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to La Liga success, while falling to Madrid rivals in the Champions League Final.

As the loanee – who spent three years at the Vicente Calderon Stadium on loan – returned to his parent club this summer to act as a replacement for Petr Cech. The Belgian is also currently a regular for the Premier League leaders.

Manuel Neuer is a firm favourite for selection having won the World Cup with Germany after starring in a governing Bayern Munich side which cruised to success in the Bundesliga.

Having been named in last year’s FIFPro XI, the 28-year-old will hope to remain in the starting eleven after another phenomenal season – which has also seen the goalkeeper become known for his sweeper keeper abilities.

Juventus’ 36-year-old Buffon featured in the team during both 2006 and 2007, and has continued his fine form to win his third consecutive Serie A title.

Currently in progress of retaining their Italian title once again, the veteran shot-stopper has become the only goalkeeper to appear on all 10 World XI shortlists; following the formation of the award back in 2005.

A surprise entry comes in the form of Bravo, who earned a shock summer move to Barcelona following an impressive World Cup campaign while representing Chile. Despite the 31-year-old being one of the older contenders for the esteemed award, Bravo is only beginning to portray his fine form ion an international stage.

A worthy nomination though, as the goalkeeper broke the league record for the most minutes without conceding a goal from the start of the season.

The shortlists for defenders, featuring four candidates, midfielders, and forward, both featuring three nominations, will be announced on 26th November, 28th November and 1st December respectively.