Arsenal's Nacho Monreal to snub January move

Arsenal's recently criticised defender Nacho Monreal is to turn down interest in a January move away from the North London club, despite interest from Spanish side Athletico Bilbao.

The Spaniard has been the subject of much debate amongst critics and fans alike of late, after a string of disappointing performances. According the Spanish media, however, Monreal will snub the opportunity to leave England for Spain, instead choosing to fight for his place at the club and prove his doubters wrong. His contract runs until 2017 and reports suggest he intends to see it out.

It can be viewed as a Catch-22 situation for Arsene Wenger and the Gunners, as their defensive resources are already stretched to breaking point after a number of high-profile injuries to the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker and Mathieu Debuchy. Struggles at the back have meant Arsenal have made a disappointing start to the Premier League season. Defeat to Manchester United at the weekend already leaves them down in a miserable eighth place.

With limited options it seems highly unlikely that a bid would be accepted for Monreal, which would further deplete the Arsenal squad. If the right offer came in - and Monreal's performances have not improved before January - Wenger might be tempted, but it seems like the Spaniard will perhaps get more time to change his club's fortunes around.