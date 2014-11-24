Aston Villa - Southampton: Koeman's men look to keep pressure on league leaders

As Southampton prepare to face Paul Lambert's Aston Villa on Monday night, manager Ronald Koeman will be expecting his side to pick up three more points as they seek to keep the pressure on league leaders Chelsea. Villa, on the other hand, have not won a game since September 13 and are languishing perilously close to the relegation zone.

"I never look back on my own career, you're never sure how long you are here" - Paul Lambert

Ahead of his hundredth game in charge as Villa boss, Lambert admits that he has to start getting results after his side's poor run of form. Reflecting on his achievement, Lambert had this to say: “It always goes quickly in football. It keeps going. But I never look back on my own career and I never live in the past. Being successful or not is something I do not rest on. Even if I’ve had success it does not bother me. You cannot change the past." Lambert's mind will be firmly on the visit of Koeman's men, and stopping his side's run of bad results in the Premier League: “You’re never sure how long you are here but I’d love to be here long term. But I also know I need to get results. I’m not naive enough to think it does not matter," he said.

It is, however, a big ask for Lambert's side to take something from the game on Monday night; Koeman's Southampton are in a rich vein of form, and Villa are not. Winless in seven games - including six loses - with just 11 points in as many games, Lambert's side are just a point above the relegation zone and suffering a woeful run after a positive start to the campaign. The Villa come into the after a 0-0 draw with West Ham which stopped their run of losses - but Lambert knows his side need a valuable three points - and quickly.

"The most important [thing] is to have a good spirit" - Ronald Koeman

For Southampton, the season could not be going much better, and head coach Koeman has said his side's spirit is the reason why they have been so successful: “In the beginning it was difficult with all the changes but the most important is to have a good spirit in the team,” the Dutchman said. “They showed from the beginning a great ambition to be successful.” Ahead of the trip to Villa Park on Monday night, Koeman will be calling upon his players to show that same desire as they look to chase league leaders Chelsea.

With 25 points from their opening 11 games, the Saints sit second in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of league leaders Chelsea - but with tonight's game in hand. It is a success story that has surprised many after having some of their best poached in the summer window, but Koeman has instilled his philosophy at the club and Southampton are playing some of the best football in the league. Southampton have won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions, and come into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 victory over Leicester City. They have not conceded a goal in the Premier League since the end of September, and it is hard to see Lambert's Villa doing enough to come away with anything from Villa Park.

Lambert will be without his main scoring threat Christian Benteke as he continues to serve his three-match ban, and there is further bad news for the defence as Ron Vlaar, Nathan Baker and Philippe Senderos are not expected to be fit.

Shane Long is pushing for a recall to the squad after his two goals in Southampton's win over Leicester last time out, but Koeman will have to deal with injuries suffered during the international break. Stephen Davis, Dusan Tadic and Morgan Schneiderlin are all doubts.