Manchester City - Bayern Munich: Three points vital for Citizens' qualification hopes

Manuel Pellegrini’s Manchester City have to secure all three points against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night, should they have any hope of advancing from Group E.

Their opponents have already assured top spot of the group, having taken maximum points from their opening four games, meaning the German champions have the opportunity to rest influential players to focus on their domestic campaign should they desire.

Pep Guardiola’s men are relishing an 18-match unbeaten run, last losing to Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup in August. Die Bayern have already seen off the Citizens once this season, and will hope to replicate their last-gasp 1-0 win over the Premier League champions in their commencing European fixture in improved style.

Bastian Schweinsteiger will look to secure his first start for Bayern since his knee injury back in August, having come off the bench for the first time at the weekend while his side cruised to 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Philipp Lahm is definitevly ruled out, sidelined until the new year with an ankle injury, while Pepe Reina, Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez are among a number of absentees with long-term injuries.

The hosts must pick up the win to remain in contention for qualification into the last 16, while also requiring AS Roma and CSKA Moscow to draw, as they both currently sit on four points.

Yaya Toure and Fernandinho are both suspended following their dismissals against the Russians last time out, as City sit bottom of the group with two draws and two defeats.

The Manchester City boss has reiterated his understanding of the importance of the fixture, and showed signs of desperation in needing all three points to be in contention. He said:

“We are without three very important players but that’s why we have a squad. We know we must win against Bayern and must have the personality to go and be aggressive from the beginning. This is our last chance to progress in the Champions League.”

Nevertheless, Pellegrini will be bolstered by the availability of influential captain Vincent Kompany, who overcame a calf injury to feature against Swansea City at the weekend. Edin Dzeko and David Silva remain doubtful after missing the 2-1 win to injury.