Sporting CP - Maribor: Marco Silva demands that 'only a win will do' for struggling Sporting

Sporting Lisbon entertain Maribor as both clubs aim to enhance their likelihoods of reaching the knock-out rounds in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League tonight.

The Portuguese outfit have struggled domestically in recent weeks, and sit in third in Group G heading into the fifth game; trailing Schalke by a single point, and group leaders Chelsea by four.

Marco Silva’s side recently suffered their heaviest defeat in two years, after falling to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Vitoria earlier in the month. Additionally, a draw prior to the international break left The Lions in eighth place, seven points behind top of the table Benfica.

26-year-old Mauricio will bolster his side after returning from suspension, having missed the 4-2 win over Schalke at the start of the month. However, a number of Sporting players are a single booking away from another European privation.

The visitors have lost just once in their previous four group fixtures, but are still without their first win in the competition. Sitting two points away from qualification, a defeat would leave them unable to progress to the knockout rounds.

Influential striker Tavares is a doubt due to an adductor injury, while Agim Ibraimi is likely to be ruled out after suffered from pneumonia this past week. Both featured in the domestic competitions at the weekend, but may not be risked on Tuesday.

However, both sides enjoyed a dominant weekend; Sporting knocking five past SC Espinho while Maribor earned a 4-0 victory over FC Kober – with Tavares commencing the scoring.

Silva, Sporting’s head coach, commented on the fixture beforehand, and feels the match won’t act as a decider for the group standings. He said:

“The group won't be decided tomorrow. Like against Schalke, this game will be very important, though, and if we want to reach the next round only a win will do.

"Although we know that a win will give us UEFA Europa League football, we are not focused on that; our goal is to qualify for the last 16. We have two matches to achieve our goal.

“This game demands a lot of patience as they are dangerous opponents. In ten matches in UEFA competition this season they have lost only once, in London against Chelsea. We must be fully focused for 90 minutes at this level.

“We don't need to hide the fact that it's a high-pressure match for us. It's the reality. We respect Maribor, but we must boss the game. It won't be easy, far from it.”

The two teams shared the points when they met in Slovenia earlier in the campaign, as Luka Zahović struck home a 92nd minute equaliser after loanee Luis Nani’s opener with ten minutes remaining.