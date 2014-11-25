Paris Saint-Germain - Ajax: De Boer feels youth could suffer against experienced PSG

Laurent Blanc’s Paris Saint-Germain will hope to guarantee their progression to the next stages of the Champions League tonight as Group F winners, which a victory over Ajax would ensure.

The current Ligue 1 champions are already assured a place in the knockout rounds, and have taken 10 out of a possible 12 points from their opening four matches. Losing their only points at the hands of Ajax in their first meeting of the season, the Dutch side are now unable to qualify for the knockout stages.

Instead, the Dutch champions will hope to secure a Europa League spot with a victory over the unbeaten Frenchmen; who are reinforced by the availability of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The influential Swedish striker was recently missed a number of games with a heel injury, but completed the full 90 minutes against Metz on Friday.

Hoping to feature against his former side, Ibrahimovic could be joined by the likes of Blaise Matuidi and David Luiz, who both hope to be available in time for Tuesday night.

Ajax head coach Frank de Boer is to be without the services of Joel Veltman, who is serving a suspension for a previous red card, while Niklas Moisander and Anwar El Ghazi are both a single booking away from missing the final group fixture.

Viktor Fischer also remains sidelined with an extensive hamstring problem, as de Boer’s men head to Parc des Princes knowing their hosts will also be without Marco Verratti, Yohan Cabaye, Nicholas Douchez and Jean-Christophe Bahebeck.

The former Netherlands national team assistant manager admits it could become a case of ‘men - boys’, as his youthful side prepare to face their toughest test this season. He said:

"We have to play these kind of games to learn what it is like to play for a place in the next round. If you're 25 or 26 years old, you do a lot of things automatically. But for many Ajax players I don't see that yet.

"If you see [Lucas] Andersen next to Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]... It's like men versus boys. But in two years from now, that will be a lot different. Against PSG we want to show that we can also play good football against top teams.

"We know that players like [Edinson] Cavani and Zlatan can be very dangerous out of nothing. If we play sloppy and with fear, those players will punish us. I don't want to see that tomorrow.

"It's disappointing to play for a place in the Europa League. We were close to reaching the second round. We had the opportunities to at least compete for the first and second place, but we didn't take our chances, especially against Barcelona and PSG at home.

"We have to fight for our place in the Europa League now and we will do everything to finish third."

De Boer lifted the Champions League as a defender with Ajax in 1995, but will be unable to lift it this season as manager.