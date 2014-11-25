Arsenal: Time to improve on their poor start

It's not all doom and gloom at The Emirates right now. Alexis Sanchez is firing on all cylinders and their summer signings including English duo Calum Chambers (£16million from Southampton) and Danny Welbeck (£16million from Manchester United) have done well so far for The Gunners.

With that being said, they have struggled when it mattered and need to improve on their poor start to the campaign. Arsenal have lost two games on the bounce in the Premier League, and they should have won both to be fair - Swansea away, where they let a 1-0 lead slip and managed to capitulate against The Swans, and Manchester United at home where they failed to take advantage of a vulnerable United side.

Both results ended in 2-1 defeats, and questions have been raised as to whether or not manager Arsene Wenger is to blame. Arguably harsh, given it is the team's performances on the day that either help or hinder his image. Many have already began the trending hashtag #WengerOut, trying to suggest that the experienced Frenchman has been at the club too long and needs to leave; 1 trophy in the space of 9 years isn't good enough for a team of Arsenal's quality and stature - with the likes of Klopp and Simeone being mentioned as potential replacements if poor results continue.

With that being said, Wenger's impact at the club in his 18-year spell so far is too big to ignore, which is why the board will be extremely reluctant to sack him even if the pressure gets higher. Injuries have hit them hard at exactly the wrong time, with the likes of Koscielny, Debuchy, Ozil and Walcott all being ruled out of action for months between them in the early weeks of the season.

HOW TO IMPROVE -

Olivier Giroud has returned to first-team football, weeks ahead of schedule after he fractured his foot in their 2-2 draw with Everton back in September. He returned with a bang, scoring Arsenal's only goal in their 2-1 home defeat against United on the weekend, and will add another dimension to Wenger's attacking string of his team. He is often criticized, but does a job and is clinical on his day.

This consequently means that the reliance in the goals department will not be solely on Sanchez, who has done much more than he was expected in his first few months adjusting to Premier League life. Many have suggested that he will struggle in this winter period as the Christmas fixtures pile up thick and fast.

Strengthen defensively - Wenger's men have traditionally struggled when it comes to defending, at least over the past few years. At the moment, it is the same because they are having to field a make-shift back-line every week due to Koscielny and Debuchy's respective injuries. Monreal is simply not good enough to claim a regular starting place at LB in the team, let alone CB. It's obvious to see that he has been struggling, and they need to resolve the issue. The January transfer window will be an intriuguing one, to see who is bought and who is sold because it's safe to say that signings still need to be made.

Stay consistent - They have not done as well as they should have so far, which is both frustrating and disappointing knowing where they would be in the league (certainly in the top four) and their Champions League group stage (ahead of Dortmund). They will need to improve on how they take their goal-scoring opportunities, in the part of the season where games are very tough and every point matters.

These are their fixtures for December, where they'll look to rectify their lacklustre results of late. Can they do it? It'll be tough, but an improvement will ease Wenger's fears over his future and help them maintain a sense of stability amongst their rivals in a testing period for every team.