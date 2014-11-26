Match Result Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund Live Commentary and UCL Scores 2014
Live Commentary of Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund.
FT: A well taken Yaya Sanogo goal and a superb Alexis Sanchez finish secured all three points against a poor Borussia Dortmund side. I've been Conor de Smith and thank you for staying with us throughout the evening.

FT: Arsenal are through to the Champions League knock-out stages after this impressive win. Top spot is all still up for grabs in matchday six. Tonight's victors travel to play Galatasaray while Dortmund are at home to Anderlecht. The Premier League giants need an Anderlecht win and three points themselves to finish first.

FT: The other game in Group D ended Anderlecht 2-0 Galatasaray. The Turks have proved to be the whipping boys of this group, with the Belgians impressing.

FT: Borussia Dortmund were a poor second best tonight, by a long way. Possible signs of a Bundesliga hangover and knowing they have already qualified may have affected the lacklustre performance.

FT: Viktor Kassai blows for full time here at the Emirates Stadium. A thoroughly convincing performance from the home side. Yaya Sanogo and Alexis Sanchez got the goals in a great team performance.

90' Substitute Ramos fires a shot away low towards Martinez's right, it is once again saved by the feet of the young goalkeeper. Good save, good performance.

90' There has been four minutes of time added on.

89' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 100th Arsenal appearance is cut marginally short here. Joel Campbell takes his place.

88' With nobody up in support Alexis Sanchez still manages to win a costless-kick on the left corner of the box. He then recieves a standing ovation from the crowd, no wonder.

87' Dortmund have not offered a lot in an attacking sense, Aubameyang and Immobile failed to exploit the suffering Arsenal back line. However, it has been a highly professional performance from the 2006 Champions League finalists.

85' Fans have been very critical of Arsene Wenger's tactics in recent weeks, most notably the team's inability to shut out games. They have certainly done that here. Once Sanchez grabbed the second, the decision was made to shut up shop.

82' A Dortmund corner is worked to Gündogan on the edge of the area, his low shot does not trouble Martinez.

79' What looks to be a hamstring injury is forcing the first goalscorer off. Lukas Podolski quickly strips and takes his place. The German international may have expected to start tonight, with no Danny Welbeck or Olivier Giroud in the squad.

78' Großkreutz comes off for Jojic.

78' The home team are playing very deep and are keeping their shape. All players in their own half.

75' Alexis Sanchez celebrates his goal.

71' Good break from Arsenal following a brilliant turn from Aaron Ramsey, the Welshman's pass is deflected into the path of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The winger is then crowded out.

69' A clash of heads between Per Mertesacker and Ramos sees the former go off the pitch after gaining treatment.

68' Arteta has been improving every game this season. Fans will be hoping the injury is not too serious, with great performances at home to Anderlecht, Manchester United and now Borussia Dortmund.

66' Arteta has gone down through injury, and is now being replaced by Mathieu Flamini.

64' Klopp's side came out with a new lease of life but have been pegged back further by a red hot Alexis Sanchez. After their collapse against Anderlecht they will know the game is not over yet, but the Gunners are looking comfortable.

61' Ramos comes on for Aubameyang and Kagawa replaces Immobile.

59' Alexis Sanchez cuts inside and then unleashes a curling effort into the right hand side of the net.

57' FABULOUS GOAL FROM ALEXIS SANCHEZ! HE PUTS ARSENAL TWO UP IN THIS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CLASH!

55' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain crashes a shot against the bar with a brilliant dipping strike. A high ball from Sanchez is taken down and allowed to bounce from the Ox, who hits the ball in the air. Weidenfeller was left flat-footed but unfortunately for Arsenal, it rattles the woodwork.

51' Alexis Sanchez has had a quiet game tonight but forces Weidenfeller in to a smart save. Arsenal's first opportunity of the half.

50' A poor headed clearance from Per Mertesacker is read well by Mkhitaryan. The resulting shot on the edge of the box is saved with ease.

48' Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan try to combine on the edge of the box but Monreal intercepts. This is a different looking Dortmund to the one who went down the tunnel 20 minutes ago.

46' Dortmund have started this half with a lot more intensity, epitomised by pressing on Sanogo from Bender and Gundogan.

46' Borussia Dortmund kick-off for the second-half. Can Arsenal hold on to this lead?

HT: Elsewhere, Liverpool are leading in Bulgaria and Anderlecht are 1-0 up against Galatasaray.

HT: As it stands Arsenal are heading into the last 16 of the Champions League. The FA Cup holders sit in second place on 10 points, five ahead of Anderlecht in third. Dortmund are still out in front on 12.

HT: The Gunners dominated early proceedings but fell away late in the first 45. Both have had three shots on goal, with just two on target between them. Arsenal, as expected, have had the lion's share of possession, 56% to be exact.

HT: The opener was Sanogo's first competitive goal for the club he joined in the Summer of 2013. The forward scored four goals in a pre-season friendly against Benfica but this will come as a relief for the player and the manager, who has bestowed faith in him on many occassions.

HT: There will be no minutes added on at the end of the first-half. The home side lead through a solitary goal from Yaya Sanogo, scored 73 seconds in.

44' A volley from Sven Bender, brother of Arsenal target Lars, is pounced upon by Martinez. Didn't look to be on target anyway.

39' First save of the game from Martinez. A ball is headed back into the path of Mkhitaryan, who takes a touch and gets a shot away from close range. The goalkeeper spreads himself very well and deflects it out for a corner with his knee.

37' Great pace from Gibbs down the left forces Piszczek to bring him down. Yellow card for the defender, the third of the night.

36' Arsenal need to learn from their mistakes of the weekend and kill them game off.

34' After news about Jonker reshaping the youth system away from Wenger's passing style, the senior team are playing great football so far tonight. BVB are hardly getting a look in.

30' Arsenal win another corner. Santi Cazorla looked boxed in from Immobile, but some sublime skill allowed the Spaniard time to pick out a cross.

29' First time Martinez has touched the ball. A poor cross from Piszczek finds its way into the arms of the 22-year-old.

27' Arsenal's second corner of the game is a poor one from Alexis. The jeering Dortmund supporters might have had something to do with it. Easily punched away by Weidenfeller.

25' The Polish international then finds himself in the Arsenal penalty area, going down after a challenge from Gibbs. The left-back managed to get a toe on the ball first, good decision from Viktor Kassai.

23' Łukasz Piszczek went down due to an arm in the face from Oxlade-Chamberlain. Nothing intentional, game resumes.

21' The Germans are starting to come in to the game more, with Mkhitaryan blazing the ball over the bar. Klopp will be unhappy with the final product on that occassion but will be happy chances are starting to arrive.

19' A outstanding ball in from Piszczek evades the inexperienced Arsenal 'keeper but just about misses his teammates also.

17' Arsenal are having the better of the ball in the opening exchanges. Had the final pass been better, the North London outfit could be two or three up.

15' Arteta is also booked for a poor foul on Mkhitaryan. Unnecessary challenge to make with the 25-year-old in his own half and going towards his own goal.

14' Clever wing play from Alexis Sanchez, who did not have his best game against Manchester United, forces Subotic in to a sliding tackle. It is poorly executed and the Serbian recieves the first booking of the night.

12' Arsenal's first corner of the game resulted in a famous Dortmund counter attack. A well timed Gibbs tackle prevented Aubameyang from scoring.

8' Ramsey flicks on a great pass to Yaya Sanogo, who raced away towards goal seemingly costless to get a shot away. Despite his goal, he did not look confident and subsequently cut inside before the shot was blocked.

5' Calum Chambers looks to have picked up an early knock here but seems to be moving fine. Arsenal do have Hector Bellerin on the bench, who looks an exciting prospect.

2' Beautiful link up play from Sanogo and Cazorla puts the Frenchman through on goal and the ball is calmly slotted under Weidenfeller. Great start to the game for Arsene Wenger, who would have been feeling the pressure the longer the game went goalless.

2' GOAL! YAYA SANOGO GETS HIS FIRST GOAL FOR ARSENAL!

1' Arsenal get things underway here at the Emirates Stadium.

7:44. Arsenal play in red shirt and white shorts while their opposition play in yellow and blac.

7:40. The two teams are coming out of the tunnel. Arsenal are lead by Mikel Arteta while Dortmund's captain is 'keeper Weidenfeller.

7:33. Sanogo will have his work cut out, Dortmund's back four have conceded just once in the Champions League this campaign. Central to that is Neven Subotic, the Serbian defender talked about luck being on their side: “Anderlecht, Arsenal and Galatasaray had at least one good chance per game and didn’t score a goal. I think the same chance in a Bundesliga game, the opponent scores the goal and immediately the game changes and we cannot play with the same dominance because teams then have to risk less.”

7:24. The Germans will be out in force tonight, the Dortmund fans always bring an atmosphere with them.

7:16. Arsenal's last four home defeats in Europe have all come against German sides (Bayern Munich twice, Dortmund, Schalke). However, Arsenal have won all six of their Champions League home games played on matchday five.

7:14. Dortmund have scored at least twice in five consecutive games in the Champions League for the first time ever.

7:07. The two goalscorers in the reverse fixture, Aubameyang and Immobile, start again tonight. Mkhitaryan also caused the Gunners problems last time out. Despite all the injury troubles, Dortmund look to have the stronger starting XI. Talent in the form of Kagawa, Durm and Kehl could all make an impact from the bench.

7:00. The official teamsheet shows Arsenal will set up in a 4-1-3-2 formation while Dortmund will play 4-2-3-1.

7:00. Borussia Dortmund substitutes - Langerak, Durm, Hornschuh, Kehl, Jojic, Kagawa and Ramos

6:56. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes his 100th Arsenal appearance tonight. The youngster made his debut for the club in 2011, after a hefty transfer from Southampton. The Englishman is the only Arsenal man to play every game this season with some fine performances, to boot. The explosive midfielder has scored 11 goals in 99 games in all competitions, with two coming this season. The Ox said: "To play 100 games is a really nice milestone, but hopefully there is a lot more to come as well."

6:51. Yaya Sanogo leads the Arsenal attack tonight with neither Welbeck or Giroud in the squad. Monreal starts at centre-back once again, however, Laurent Koscielny does make the bench.

6:50. Arsenal's substitutes - Huddart, Koscielny, Bellerin, Flamini, Rosicky, Campbell and Podolski.

6:49. Arsenal's starting XI - Martinez, Chambers, Mertesacker, Monreal, Gibbs, Arteta, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis, Cazorla, Sanogo.

6:45. Borussia Dortmund's starting XI - Weidenfeller, Piszczek, Subotic, Ginter, Schmelzer, Gündogan, Bender, Großkreutz, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, Immobile.

6:42. Borussia Dortmund all but have this group won, but there is still a possibility that they will finish second behind Arsenal. A win or a draw at Arsenal will see the Black and Yellows finish top of the standings but if BVB lose by fewer than three goals against Arsenal, a draw in the last game at home against Anderlecht will be enough for them to win the group. If they lose by four or more goals, BVB will need to achieve the same result against Anderlecht as Arsenal at Galatasaray.

6:35. BVB fans welcome the team coach.