Arsenal 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: Arsenal Player Ratings

Damien Martinez - 7

Great save in the first-half to deny Mkhitaryan, didn't have too much to do until the 92nd minute where he deined Ramos with his feet. A lot of the shots were straight at him get and as a result when he was needed he was there and reassuring. He has very long goalkicks, that was good to see and his performance made the fans all forget that he is Arsenal's third choice 'keeper.

Kieran Gibbs - 8

He had good moments of recovery, great running on the left and linked up well with Sanchez. A couple of times out of position on Dortmund attacks but Sanchez covered well. Looked very assured and had a great game

Nacho Monreal - 8

Made a good couple long balls, tackles and interceptions at the back and didn't seem out of place as he looks to be getting more comfortable in his makeshift position. Showed more confidence and his positioning definitely has imporved. One of his best games at centre-back this season.

Per Mertesacker - 6

One too many dodgy touches that put his teammates in danger. If the Dortmund strikers were in force today he would have had a very big problem. To be honest he looks like he is missing Koscielny like a lost love.

Calum Chambers - 7

Very good on the ball higher up the pitch, did well and had some good touches and got into good positions. Played as a very attacking right-back but managed to cover well with the help of Oxlade-Chamberlain. Made some very good tackles and seemed to be very aware where the Ox was most times on the pitch.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 9

Risky skill in the firs- half where he gave the ball away, he learned from that and became more focussed for the rest of the game. He was a livewire throughout the whole game and had very good link up play with Chambers. In the second-half he struck an exquisit half volley that hit the crossbar from Sanchez's deflected cross that left the keeper standing. Looks like Sanchez's arrival has inspired him no end as he was tirelessly running around the pitch.

Aaron Ramsey - 7

He tried to keep it simple to an extent but found himself most times ahead of the strikers on the pitch but Arteta covered for him superbly, though he cannot rely on that in every game. Overall a much better performance from him and though it still looks like he is chasing that elusive goal that he seems to really want, getting into the box far too often to no avail. Great display.

Mikel Arteta - 8

Silly yellow card in the first-half, however very composed and did well covering for Ramsey. Did very well until he was taken off due to injury, he really protected the back four very well.

Santi Cazorla - 7

Great feet, looked more confident in this game, another player who seems to be inspired by Sanchez's energy. He asisted Sanogo well and wasn't afraid to get involved. Had great success in tight positions and performed a mind blowing skill to leave the Dortmund defence red faced.

Alexis Sanchez - 9

Dazzling skill, a complete menace for Dortmund. He caused them a lot of trouble, he was everywhere, he ran everywhere and covered for Gibbs at left-back when needed. In the second-half he had a great shot to make Weidenfeller work that didn't look like he could pull it off. Sanchez scored a great curler and was well deserved for all the effort he showed across the pitch. He just doesnt give up. Definitely once again, not for the first or last time, Arsenal's starman.

Yaya Sanogo - 7

Great skill before he scored the first goal, though it was possibly offside it's about time Arsenal got some luck as well as Sanogo. Held up the play well and was very reliable in the solo position upfront. Gave the midfielders good options and also put in his fair share of work in defence before he went off injured.

Substitutes:

Mathieu Flamini - 7

Slotted in well for Arteta and picked up where he left off.

Lukas Podoski - N/A

Looked like he didn't want to be there almost like he was embarrassed not the enthusiastic Lukas we know and love. Came on late due to injury to Sanogo.

Joel Campbell - N/A

He wasn't on for long enough to make his mark on the game. He had the ball on the right and didn't seem to know what to do next.

Overall this was a big improvement from the Arsenal side that struggled to put away the chances against Manchester United on the weekend, this was a performance full of confidence and a determination to not make any mistakes. Instead of it being nervy it was an accomplished win which may have been helped with the fact that Dortmund had already qualified and lacked the urgency to cause Arsenal any major trouble.