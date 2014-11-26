As it happened: Ludogorets Razgrad 2-2 Liverpool Live Commentary and Score of UCL Results 2014

22:00. Anyway, that's all for tonight. Liverpool pay for yet more defensive errors away at Ludogorets. They fell behind early, Dani Abalo taking advantage of Simon Mignolet's avoidable mistake. But, Rickie Lambert scored his second goals in two successive starts just moments later and Jordan Henderson made it 2-1 before the break, latching on to Raheem Sterling's cross. The Reds had only a few minutes remaining to see out their lead, but poor defending from a set-piece let them down as Georgi Terziev headed level in the 85th minute, to earn a 2-2. The Bulgarians find themselves out of the Champions League, and for Liverpool, who have taken just four points from 15 in Europe so far, it will be a huge night in their final fixture at home to 2nd placed Basel on December 9th. Thanks for joining VAVEL UK and we hope you enjoyed our live match commentary. Until next time, good night.

21:58. Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to Sky Sports: "To go a goal behind so early on you really need a team that is together and I think the character of the team came out. We spoke before the game that this needs to be the night to change our season and for that we needed to show the character in our team. We are disappointed with the goal we conceded in the end but is irrelevant, we need to beat Basel in the final game," He continued: "We showed wonderful resilience and scored two good goals. I picked players I know what they are capable of. In time the new players will adapt to how we work. This is a real confidence boost for us, because Ludogorets are a really difficult team to play against."

21:56. Brendan Rodgers praises his side's character tonight, calling the result a "confidence booster." His side have squandered a one goal lead after 85 mins six times in all competitions this season. The Northern Irishman used just one of his substitutes, bringing off the improved Raheem Sterling, but failed to shore up the defence with added legs despite the tiring bodies of Gerrard, Lambert and Lucas staying on.

21:54. Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert, who scored his first Champions League goal tonight, also tells Sky Sports: "It was my first start in the Champions League and it was good to score. We are devastated about the goal at the end but it was about the performance today - win, lose or draw - and the performance was better. We have answered some of our critics about Sunday against Crystal Palace. It was about the win and we almost got it. Now we have to go for an even better performance on Saturday."

21:52. Regardless of the positives, the Reds conceded two soft goals again today. For the first goal, Kolo Toure's clearance was inadequate - which led to the shot from range, a keeper of Simon Mignolet's stature should be doing much better. The second goal, too, was poorly defended. Alberto Moreno allowed Svetoslav Dyakov to win the near-post flick on that Georgi Terziev connected with. Terziev had five red shirts around him, and yet he was still the first man to the ball. Plenty of elements for Rodgers to ponder over after tonight, regardless of comments.

21:48. Jordan Henderson, who scored Liverpool's second goal, told Sky Sports after the game: "We knew it would be a tough game, they are a very good team technically but we showed great character to stay in the game, we looked dangerous on the counter and were more solid tonight but disappointed to concede late on. Bravery is about getting on the ball as well - having the confidence to do that when you are a goal down and I felt we did that. There were a lot of positives tonight but we still have a long way to go to get where we want to be."

21:45. Full-time scores elsewhere in tonight's Champions League games: Arsenal 2-0 Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid 4-0 Olympiakos, Juventus 2-0 Malmo FF, Basel 0-1 Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Monaco, Anderlecht 2-0 Galatasaray. Zenit St Petersburg overcame Benfica 1-0 in Russia today, courtesy of Danny's goal.

21:43. Liverpool are now without a win in seven games in all competitions after conceding late in the National Levski Stadium. Tonight was billed as a good opportunity for them to finally kickstart their season, but they'll now be looking to kick themselves into gear against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

21:40. Disappointing for the visitors, who were minutes away from only a second victory in the competition in 2014-15. After that, they still sit third in the group with a goal difference -3 worse than Basel.

21:36. Liverpool go five games without a win after conceding late on. It's not a loss, as their last four have been, but it's still not good enough for Brendan Rodgers' side. Real Madrid are currently beating Basel in Switzerland, meaning the Reds will NEED a win against them at Anfield next month to progress to the next round. Ludogorets meanwhile, crash out of the competition despite a fairly respectable showing for their maiden campaign in the competition.

FT: Ludogorets Razgrad 2-2 Liverpool.

90+3' Liverpool avoid another setback, as Quixada can't beat Skrtel to the cross inside the box, but a deflated English side look resigned to their fate.

90+1' Three minutes added time, and it'll be lumped up from the half-way line after Moreno wins a costless-kick. Toure takes it, sending it forward, but Lambert's the only man challenging and he's well held off by Moti as the ball drifts over his head and out.

90' Quixada does well to turn inside the box and shoot on goal, but it's straight at Mignolet. Only minutes left for either side to win this in Sofia.

89' It's Terziev at the near post, after Dyakov flicks towards him from the near-post. He's unchallenged, and he heads past Mignolet easily for a late equaliser.

88' 2-2, and it's a dramatic late equaliser for Ludogorets from the corner.

87' But it's another corner this time, as Hamza's attempt at a shot on the turn deflect off of Allen and out. He's appealing for a penalty, but it's not given.

86' Gerrard stoops to head away at the near-post, but the Bulgarians are quick to work their way back forward as the Reds' drop deep. Lucas does twice well to intercept a through ball out for a throw-in rather than a corner.

85' Lambert tries to run the ball into corner, but is well dispossessed. Ludogorets do brilliantly to play themselves out of danger and into space, but Caicara's cross is deflected into Minev's path, who tries and fails at an acrobatic overhead kick before Manquillo heads out for a corner.

84' Hamza tries to cut it back for a team-mate after his clever run on the inside channel is spotted by Marcelinho. The Reds are camped in their own half, until Johnson does well to nick possession and win a foul out of Wanderson near the half-way line.

83' First change for Liverpool, with Alberto Moreno replacing Sterling on the left flank.

82' Golden opportunity for Sterling to wrap it all up but he misses the one-on-one. His weak effort is close enough for Stoyanov to prevent after Gerrard's neat through ball. The home side are straight up the other end, but Quixada's shot flashes wide.

81' Allen clears, but Ludogorets on straight back on the front foot. Caicara's cross is headed away by Manquillo and Gerrard wins a foul out of Espinho, whose hands were all over the captain. He is then replaced by Hamza, in Dermendzhiev's final change.

80' Johnson beats two men down the left, before his cross is left wanting. Real pressure from the hosts, who are going to bring another strike on momentarily, as they throw everything at Rodgers' Liverpool.

78' Lambert glances a long ball down to Sterling, who wins a corner out of Caicara but Gerrard's near-post header from Henderson's cross is blocked as the Reds appeal for handball, but to no avail.

77' Spell of late pressure from the hosts as Minev fires in a dangerous cross, but the flagged is raised for offside shortly before Quixada's half-volley zips over.

75' Sterling does well to keep the ball in play down the left, and he looks to feed in Henderson with a through ball but he can't quite find the right pass and it's close enough for Stoyanov to come off his line and gather.

72' Ludogorets just looking dangerous, with Dyakov's near post cross just being cleared before Henderson is forced to concede a second corner. Gerrard rises to head clear, but Wanderson's effort drifts wide.

70' Another sub for Ludogorets, who have just 20 minutes left to maintain their place in the Champions League. Macelinho's shot is blocked by Allen and flies just wide of the post, and Alexandrov is replaced by Wanderson.

68' First substitution of the game, for the home side. Goalscorer Dani Abalo is replaced by Junior Quixada up-front.

67' Liverpool just starting to look in search of a third to extend their lead, but struggling to create anything clear-cut as Sterling is well held-off by Caicara at the by-line.

66' Up the other end, Vura goes down very easily under a challenge from Manquillo and the referee comes across to have a word with him. Clear simulation from the winger there, but no booking.

65' Terrific work from Sterling down the left there though, despite carrying a niggle. He seemed to have Terziev all ends up, but unfortunately they could make nothing from it.

64' Should have been three, had Antonio Mateu not blown for an alleged foul on the goalkeeper. Sterling crosses to Lambert, whose header is blocked on the line and Henderson spurns his shot on an empty net well over the bar but luckily for him, the foul had already been called.

62' It's Espinho to hit it, and from an acute angle fires narrowly over the bar.

61' Sterling hobbles off to the sidelines after treatment before returning to play. Meanwhile, Henderson is adjudged to have handled Vura's shirt from just outside the box and it will be a Ludogorets costless-kick.

60' The Reds still in the lead as Henderson commits a foul. But more worryingly, both Lambert and Sterling look to be struggling with knocks as we approach the hour mark.

58' Sterling is down after a strong tackle outside the box, but play goes on and Caicara sends a whipped cross towards his teammates near the penalty spot which Skrtel rises highest to clear. The Bulgarians try a clipped ball into the box from range and it drops kindly for Alexandrov, whose volley flies harmlessly wide.

56' Sterling wins a costless-kick from Caicara's foul, but the referee opts not to bring out his card despite a poor challenge. Gerrard sends an inswinging cross into the box but it sails above all the Liverpool heads and Stoyanov collects.

54' Marcelinho sees Minev race in behind into the box, but his through ball has too much on it for the veteran defender to reach it before it goes out of play.

53' Lambert takes the ball away from feet deep into the home side's half, and feeds Gerrard in space, but he hesitates in possession and can't find Henderson running beyond the defence. He plays the ball into Sterling, who is outnumbered and loses it near the by-line.

51' Another silly foul from Lucas, who remains uncarded, but it gives Ludogorets a good chance to work the ball forward. Fortunately, Johnson dispossesses Alexandrov down the right flank before Sterling wins a throw.

50' Excellent interception from Moti as he crucially cuts out a path that would have allowed Gerrard through on goal. First real signs of the skipper making a direct run at the defence there.

49' End-to-end game in Sofia, as Sterling's outside of the foot cross is collected by Stoyanov with Lambert racing into the box just moments before Vura fires a dipping shot wide of the post.

48' Liverpool almost fashion an opportunity, but Henderson's ball into the box is wayward. Ludogorets almost counter after Toure's fails to read the flight of a cross and Dani Abalo is almost through, but Johnson is there to make up for it.

47' Dani Abalo almost finds himself with a decent chance in the box, but he fluffs the volley from Minev's high cross and it's a goal-kick for Mignolet.

46' The two teams are back out on the pitch in Bulgaria, with Liverpool shooting from right to left in this second-half.

20:45. Jordan Henderson's second European goal for Liverpool currently separates the two sides - both of the 24-year-old's goals in Europe have come away. His first at Udinese was a winning goal in December 2012.

20:43. If tonight's results remained the same as they are now at full-time, Real Madrid would sit 9 points clear in 1st place whilst Liverpool would stay third on six points but with a -3 goal difference, as Basel sit higher with just -1 GD going into the two side's meeting at Anfield in a fortnight.

20:35. Bit gritty in that first half at times, but it's the visitors who go into the break in the lead. The game's been plagued with defensive mistakes, and it took just three minutes to see this evening's first as Simon Mignolet bundled a long-shot straight into the path of Dani Abalo, who from close range, opened the scoring. The Reds responded quickly, with Rickie Lambert taking advantage of some poor Ludogorets defending to head home and eight minutes before half-time, Jordan Henderson got onto the end of a magnificent Raheem Sterling cross to put Brendan Rodgers' side ahead. Not the best of performances, but they'll be happy to have come from behind to go into half-time with the lead. Can they build on it in the second-half? OR will their defensive weaknesses let them down again? Second-half action with you shortly.

HT: Ludogorets 1-2 Liverpool.

44' Liverpool just starting to dominate the closing minutes. Spreading passes across the pitch as they look to take their one-goal lead into half-time.

42' Sterling almost away again, but he's brought back for a foul after Caicara went down looking for it. Can the Reds keep their lead going into the break?

40' Ludogorets straight up the other end as they look to level the scores, and Marcelinho's shot deflects off of Skrtel and out for a throw-in, but they can't make anything of it.

38' Sterling picks out Henderson with a lovely ball around the defence after a run down the left. His cross towards the back post is perfectly placed, and the vice-captain reaches the ball to place it past Stoyanov for his second goal of the season. They've not really deserved that lead, but they'll sure take it.

37' GOAL! Liverpool are in the lead. 2-1 to Rodgers' side, and it's Henderson with the fine finish.

35' Amateur foul from Lucas, who misjudges an aerial duel and brings down Dyakov with an elbow to the face. After a poor pass, Sterling is almost racing away on the counter, but he is punished for a high foot. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have taken the lead in Switzerland through Cristiano Ronaldo.

34' Gerrard loses possession weakly on the edge of the Ludogorets box with the Reds' failing to really create anything in the final third. The absence of Lallana and Coutinho, who sit on the bench, is telling at the moment as the Reds flounter under the Bulgarian's quick-pressing.

33' And he almost troubles the Belgian. The effort bounces just a few yards in front of him and forces a sharp reaction, but the keeper manages to hold the shot.

32' Manquillo almost pays for a poor headed clearance, but Lucas recovers to bring Dyakov down a force a costless-kick which Espinho will send goalwards from 35-yards.

30' Half-an-hour gone and we're still one goal apiece in Bulgaria. Liverpool just beginning to force the issue, as Manquillo sees his cross into Lambert headed clear before his follow-up effort is deflect into Stoyanov's grasp.

28' Sterling wins possession from Espinho 30-yards out and drives forward with his eyes on goal, but rather than feed Lambert and Gerrard, both who were making runs in behind, he opts to shoot and his drive is always rising above Stoyanov's crossbar.

27' The Reds just starting to push forward, but their slow build-up is costing them. Gerrard stupidly loses possession after hauling down Marcelinho. The skipper hasn't made too much of an impact so far tonight.

26' But it's a wasted opportunity. Gerrard's delivery is headed clear and Sterling's second attempt at a cross drifts out for a goal-kick.

25' Poor defending again from Liverpool, as Mignolet misses the cross and is lucky not to see the ball hit the back of the net. Up the other end, the Reds win a corner-kick after Sterling's cross is diverted wide.

24' Lucas does well to nick possession but Gerrard can't get away before he loses the ball. Ludogorets continue to mount pressure. It's another costless-kick down the left side, as Junior Caicara is brought down by Sterling.

23' Terrible initial delivery but again, the Reds struggle to get it clear. Ludogorets are forced back, but it's the hosts with all the momentum at the moment.

21' Lambert is forced to flick a header out of play, and from the third successive corner kick, Ludogorets maintain pressure despite a number of attempted clearances and blocks until Dyakov wins a costless-kick down the left side for Henderson's high-footed challenge.

20' So nearly an own goal from Toure, who deflects a cross just a yard wide of his own goal. It's another corner for Ludogorets, and it drifts out across to the other flank until Allen's block gives the home side another opportunity.

19' Good last-man block from Toure in the box, blocking Vura's pass that looked destined for a team-mate in the six-yard box. No lack of defensive fraility again from Rodgers' side, but still 1-1 in the Vasil Levski Stadium.

18' Corner for Ludogorets, and it's a low cut cross to Espinho outside the box, but his clipped ball into the box is overhit and easily caught by Mignolet.

17' Gerrard floats a 40-yard costless-kick up towards the box, but Moti does well to beat Lambert in the air. From the subsequent throw-in, Vura does well to nick the ball before Lucas commits a needless foul on Dani Abalo at the half-way line.

16' Marcelinho picks out Minev in space inside the area, but after cutting onto his right foot he can only send a curling shot wide of Mignolet's goal.

14' Rodgers' side just trying to assert themselves in the game, enjoying a lengthy spell of possession. Gerrard does well to pick out Manquillo down the right, but he's easily outmuscled by Vura and loses the ball.

12' Vura wins a foul out of Henderson, despite falling to the turf pretty easily. Nevertheless, the Reds do well to clear it. Pretty scrappy game this so far.

10' Promising build-up outside the Liverpool box for Ludogorets, but Allen does well to snuff out the danger. The Bulgarians certainly looking to take advantage of the away side's lacklustre defence as they look to maintain their hopes of knock-out qualification.

9' Corner for the home side after Toure's poor clearance, but Moti's header flies well over the bar.

8' Liverpool are level, and it's another defensive mistake. Moti hesitates to react to a lofted ball into the box and Lambert is there to pounce, heading off the inside of the pot to equalise with his second goal in a red shirt.

7' GOAL! It's 1-1, and it's that man Lambert.

5' Sterling tries his luck from outside the box, but his effort is well read and comfortably blocked. Liverpool trying to find an immediate response here, but finding plenty of green shirts in their path.

4' Simon Mignolet does poorly to react to Marcelinho's shot from range, palming straight into the path of Dani Abalo who slides past the Belgian for the second time this season. Not the best of starts for Brendan Rodgers' side.

3' GOAL! Ludogorets 1-0. The worst possible start for the visitors.

2' Promising move early on from the Reds, but Sterling can't quite pick out Johnson with a through ball inside the area. From the throw-in, Sterling completely misses the shot.

1' We're underway in Bulgaria, as Gerrard and Lambert get the ball rolling. The Reds are shooting from left to right in this first 45 minutes.

19:45. The players are on their way out of the tunnel on a cold Sofia night. Huge performance needed from Liverpool, who are in desperate need of a result. Can they begin to turn around their fortunes? We'll have live match commentary of Ludogorets - Liverpool any moment.

19:43. Tonight's game will be held not at the Ludogorets Arena, but instead the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia - 170 miles away. Ludogorets' usual home ground only fits 8,000 supporters and so the 40,00-seater stadium that is the home of the Bulgarian national team and also important derbies between the big clubs from Sofia, instead of their own home stadiums. It's -1 in Sofia tonight, will the conditions make it harder for the visitors to handle? Kick-off with you momentarily.

19:40. Gerrard, whose contract runs out and is yet to be offered a contract extension, has been poor this season. But Rodgers says he is a vastly different player to the days of old. "If people are expecting Steven Gerrard to be the type of player he was 10 or 12 years ago, then sadly that is not the case. Steven has been slowly adapted into a position that I really felt would benefit the team - in a playmaking role from behind. The player that is maybe going to score 15 goals a season and make 13 or 14 assists, he is not that type of player anymore. It's hugely unfair he gets judged upon that level."

19:37. "For me it is simple - I judge Steven on merit," Rodgers commented. "I think the spotlight he has been under has been incredible when everything for us is based around being a team. He is a wonderful, wonderful player. I can quite safely say he is the best player I have ever worked with in terms of footballing mentality." The manager continued: "There is nothing sentimental about me picking Steven Gerrard - I see Steven every day of my life. He is like clockwork, he is in every day between 8.30am and 8.45am preparing for his training session and how he works and operates. What he does on the training field, I judge him on that. I see the influence he has on other players. Of course, he is coming towards the latter part of his career, but he still has a really valuable contribution for me," said the Northern Irishman.

19:34. Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard looks set to play another monumental role for his side yet again tonight. He's shifted into the attacking midfield role after some flat performances defensively, but Rodgers has had to bat away suggestions that he is being picked only on sentimentality.

19:32. Even if not, any victory this evening would guarantee European football into 2015, as it will mean the Reds can finish no lower than third in Group B - meaning either the Champions League Last 16 or the Europa League Last 32 awaits.

19:30. Three points tonight will keep qualification to the knockout stages in Liverpool's own hands, with a subsequent win over FC Basel by two clear goals - or a victory of any kind, if the Swiss side do not beat Real Madrid - sufficient for progress. However, only six teams in Champions League history have taken three points from their opening four group games and still qualified for the next phase. Can the Reds help defy the odds with a positive result tonight? Kick-off in quarter-of-an-hour.

19:28. "It's massive for the club," said Lambert. "We know the importance of it if we want to get into the next round, which is something that we desperately want to do. We have waited so long to get back into this competition so we don't want to be going out at the first hurdle," added the 32-year-old striker. "This is a massive game that everyone is looking forward to. On the back of the defeat on Sunday, this is ideal to try to rectify our performance. That's what's so good about football, when you have three games in a week you've got a chance to turn it around straight away. The [Palace] result was disappointing but the performance was probably worse. That's what we want to rectify; whether we manage to win against Ludogorets or not, it's the performance that has to be better. It has to be what this club has been used to for the last few years."

19:25. Meanwhile, Rickie Lambert believes tonight's crunch Champions League clash in Bulgaria is among the biggest games of his career to date, but he is keen to build on his recent maiden goal for the club. "It is probably one of the biggest, if not the biggest," Lambert told the club's official site, but he knows it's big for the club too, not just himself personally.

19:22. The Liverpool vice-captain continued to admit that it's he and his teammates who must take the blame. "We know, as players, that ultimately it's our responsibility. We go onto the pitch every game and are the ones that need to put it right. It's not down to anybody else but ourselves. We know that and we need to take responsibility. But we've got a great group, great character and we'll keep fighting. I'm sure we'll bounce back - hopefully it's very soon."

19:18. Jordan Henderson, who returns to the 11 after missing the club's trip to Palace over the weekend, has insisted he and his teammates are keen to pick up the points for the supporters, with as many as 20,000 fans expected in Sofia tonight (2,500 of which are from Merseyside). "We have got to start taking responsibility and picking up results for the fans and the club - and for ourselves as well, because we're working hard on the training field," he told Liverpoolfc.com. "We need to get points on the board and put in good performances. We'll keep working hard and digging deep - hopefully we can turn the corner soon."

19:15. Those results leave Liverpool's U19s Youth League group looking like this:

19:12. The two U19s sides of Liverpool and Ludogorets met earlier today in the UEFA Youth League. Sheyi Ojo struck twice as the visitors took an emphatic victory over the Bulgarians at Sofia’s Georgi Asparuhov Stadium. The pacy 17-year-old winger, scored either side of a Jerome Sinclair goal, heading home the opener before finishing clinically late on. Neil Critchley's side dominated throughout to keep the hopes of Liverpool reaching the next round alive.

19:09. Liverpool have failed to score in their last three Champions League games, their longest run in the competition since 2006 and Rodgers has opted for a reserved line-up tonight, with their most creative players on the bench.

19:06. Grobbelaar continued: "If he doesn't do anything in another three weeks, I think the Americans [owners Fenway Sports Group] could do something about it," and he didn't have much praise for Brendan Rodgers, either. "I have always backed Brendan Rodgers but quite frankly, lately, I am starting to slip away," said Grobbelaar, who won 14 trophies with Liverpool, including the European Cup in 1984.

19:03. Simon Mignolet starts in goal for the visitors, but Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar has likened the Belgian to Dracula and believes the keeper's lack of dominance is holding the Reds back. The South African said: "You've got to shore up at the back, get yourself someone in goal that can only let in 30 goals a season, or less than 30 goals a season. I've always said that. I've said that he doesn't command his area. I have likened him worse than Dracula, because at least Dracula comes out of his coffin now and then. He seems to stay on his line and that's it."

19:00. Three changes for Ludogorets: Brayan Angulo, Alexandre Barthe and Wanderson on the bench whilst 34-year-old Yordan Minev, Cosmin Moti and Espinho start for Dermendzhiev's side.

18:57. A few changes from Liverpool's last line-up, as Lucas Leiva, Jordan Henderson and Kolo Toure start, replacing Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho. Not much in the way of creativity, with Steven Gerrard in the no.10 role. Glen Johnson retains his starting place despite a poor performance on the weekend, with Alberto Moreno again rested, as Rodgers lines up in what looks like a 4-1-2-1-2 with Raheem Sterling partnering Rickie Lambert up-top.

18:54. Liverpool Bench: Jones, Lovren, Coutinho, Moreno, Lallana, Borini, Can.

18:49. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Manquillo, Skrtel, Toure, Johnson, Lucas, Allen, Henderson, Gerrard, Sterling, Lambert.

18:47. Ludogorets XI: Stoyanov; Júnior Caiçara, Terziev, Moţi, Minev; Dyakov, Fábio Espinho, Alexandrov, Abalo, Marcelinho; Hamza

18:45. Just an hour until kick-off for Ludogorets - Liverpool, and we'll have tonight's official starting line-ups with you soon.

18:42. The Northern Irishman addressed a number of issues in yesterday's pre-match press conference, telling reporters he is "not thinking about" the upcoming January transfer window and instead wants to work a way of getting his current team back to the level of last season. He insisted they are working towards finding the aggression and intensity of last season, and admitted "Other than the game at Spurs, we haven't been anywhere near our level, but we will never give up." Rodgers added: "We give Ludogorets a lot of respect. They have showed they are a good side with very good players. We will keep fighting and working in the belief that the honesty and commitment of the group will get us the results. It was a very tough game at Anfield. We arrive here with big motivation. We will do everything we can to get a result."

18:40. Rodgers was awarded LMA Manager of the Year last season after guiding the club just a few points to within their first league title in 24 years, and he retains the full backing of principal owner John W Henry and chairman Tom Werner, who share his long-term vision for the club. FSG understand that his new signings brought in the summer still require time to settle and sympathise with the fact he has lacked main striker Daniel Sturridge for two months. It is also reported that responsibility for the summer's transfers does not lie solely with Rodgers, but collectively, with the club’s ‘transfer committee’.

18:37. Despite his side's below-par start to the season, it is understood that there is absolutely no desire on the part of Fenway Sports Group, the club’s American owners, to review the manager’s position any time soon. FSG still see Rodgers as the man to carry the club forward, and despite a vast overachievement in 2013-14 having adverse affects this time around, believe that he can overturn the club's fortunes.

18:33. "We'll go away bitterly disappointed with the result and the performance, and we have to very quickly put it right because we have got a massive game in the week," Rodgers added. "Every game for us, really, is an important one. We have a very busy schedule, and we have to be better."

18:31. One man keen to see an improvement from his side, clearly, will be Brendan Rodgers. He has come under fire for his stubborness and refusal to change, despite regularly poor performances from Dejan Lovren, Steven Gerrard, Glen Johnson and the ineffectiveness of the 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation. He has repeated a number of mistakes this season, but insists his side know what is at stake in the coming weeks. "We've just got to work harder," said the Northern Irishman.

18:30. The Reds have only ever met Ludogorets on one previous occasion, back on September 16th - where the hosts had to rely on a late penalty to take the three points against a well-organised side. Liverpool were by much the favourites to win comfortably at Anfield, but a low-key first-half left supporters frustrated. Mario Balotelli held off two defenders and poked home his first goal for the club in the 82nd minute to give them the lead, but disastrous defending almost threw it away. Substitute Dani Abalo appeared to have clinched a point for the visitors in the 90th minute when he rounded the out-of-position Simon Mignolet and scored to send the visiting fans wild. But straight from the kick-off, the home team rushed forward and Javier Manquillo forced third-choice goalkeeper Milan Borjan into fouling him in the second minute of stoppage time to give the hosts a last-gasp spot-kick. Steven Gerrard kept his cool late on to seal a trademark Liverpool victory on their return to Europe. Here are the highlights of Liverpool 2-1 Ludogorets:

18:28. Liverpool's record in Bulgaria is W3 D0 L1. That solitary defeat came when, as defending champions, they lost 2-0 at CSKA Sofia (1-2 aggregate) in the 1981/82 European Champion Clubs' Cup quarter-finals. This will be their last November game and with four defeats so far in the month, they will be looking to ensure they end the month on a positive note, even after the respectable performance a second-string side put on at the Bernabeu a few weeks ago.

18:25. The Reds however, have been in similar situations before. Countless times they have had the odds stacked against them, but the five-times European champions found themselves in an identical position in the 2001/02 UEFA Champions League. In the second group stage with three points after four matches, they still managed to qualify as group runners-up with seven points and will draw inspiration from previous nights in Europe as they look to save their season.

18:23. The hosts will be full of confidence with tremendous home form going into the game. The Bulgarian have won nine of their last 13 home matches - including in their four league games - but will be without goalkeeper Ivan Cvorovic due to a shoulder injury. They will be hoping Dani Abalo, who has scored four goals in the last five league matches, can continue his fine goalscoring form as they look to deal a blow to Liverpool's qualification hopes and save their own. Anything other than victory for Ludogorets this evening would see them eliminated from the group, while Liverpool must match or better Basel’s result against Madrid to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

18:20. In other team news, it looks likely that Rickie Lambert will lead the Reds' line after netting his first goal for the club on the weekend. He has only played nine European minutes as a substitute against Basel, but will have plenty of pressure on his shoulders to help his side progress tonight. Jordan Henderson is expected to be return to the line-up after missing the Palace defeat due to illness. In good news for the club, Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Suso (groin) have returned to training following injuries. Unfortunately, the game is likely to be too soon for them, as it is for Jose Enrique, whilst Jon Flanagan remains unavailable as he recovers from a knee problem.

18:18. If Liverpool lose tonight, it would be their fifth defeat in a row in all competitions, their worst run since 1953. In their search for a pick-me-up they will be without their two first-choice strikers, Daniel Sturridge and Mario Balotelli in Sofia. The Englishman is out until the new year after again breaking down in training just days before a return for the second time this season. Balotelli meanwhile, missed the trip to Palace with a groin injury and has now flown to Bulgaria for tonight's game.

18:15. You can see the Northern Irishman's full post-match interview from South London here:

18:13. After the game, the Liverpool boss took full responsibility for the situation they find themselves in. "I'm not arrogant enough to think I will be in the job through anything. Any manager will tell you they have to win games," Rodgers said. "Ultimately you have to get results. I can only do my best and fight even harder and take responsibility. Any pressure now comes on to me. It's my responsibility as a manager to pick the best team that I think can win the game."

18:09. It started off well for Rodgers as Rickie Lambert, making only his second league start, opened the scoring within two minutes. He and ex-Southampton team-mate Adam Lallana combined with the playmaker picking him out from 45-yards and Lambert brought the ball down beautifully within the box before sliding under Julian Speroni. From then on, it all went downhill. The Eagles were level inside 18 minutes, Dwight Gayle forcing the ball home after the troublesome Yannick Bolasie crashed an effort off the post from outside the box. Neil Warnock's side dominated the rest of the game, and their intensity and desire to win completely overawed the Reds - who fell to two late goals in three minutes. In the 78th minute, Bolasie raced past Dejan Lovren down the right flank before an inch-perfect cross allowed Joe Ledley to squeeze a shot beneath Simon Mignolet to give them the lead. Just three minutes later, Mile Jedinak made it three. After Martin Skrtel had given away a costless-kick for tussling with Dwight Gayle, the Palace captain - who had just returned from a three-match ban, curled a wonderful effort up and over the wall and into the top corner to seal another miserable afternoon for the Reds. You can see the highlights here:

18:06. Liverpool come into the game off the back of a string of disappointing results, however. Performances have not been helped by injuries and eight new arrivals over the summer, but with their season falling behind already - Brendan Rodgers has come under fierce pressure for a number of questionable decisions, particularly tactically. The Ulsterman admitted his position may be under threat after they suffered another loss on Sunday afternoon, falling to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

18:04. You can see the highlights of CSKA Sofia 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad here:

18:01. Both of tonight's teams are on the brink of elimination, depending on results elsewhere, but it is the Bulgarians who come into the game in better form overall. They sit 2nd in the league, having gone unbeaten in six games. They most recently drew when they travelled to top-of-the-table CSKA Sofia on Saturday, with both sides reduced to 10-men. Virgil Misidjan, or "Vura" as he has become known, was sent off for Ludogorets shortly after the 15-minute mark before Aleksandar Tunchev put Sofia in front after 25 minutes. Espinho equalised for Ludogorets, before the home side found themselves down to 10 soon when Marquinhos was shown red. Unforunately, no side could find a winner and the game ended 1-1.

17:59. Here's what the Group B table looks like going into tonight's game, with Real Madrid having qualified for the round of 16 already with four wins:

17:57. In fact, Rodgers comes into tonight's game on the back of four successive losses in all competitions. The Reds sit 12th in the league, with as many losses in 12 games this campaign as in the whole of last term, have only one win in the UCL group so far - against Ludogorets in the opening game.

17:54. On the opposite side, Brendan Rodgers' side haven't had much to cheer about since their return to Europe's elite. After a few years out in the cold, a sensational 2013-14 season catapulted them back into the competition but in both the league and abroad, they have struggled to rekindle the form that saw them take the Premier League by storm.

17:51. Georgi Dermendzhiev's side have done themselves plenty of justice so far, falling narrowly to Liverpool and Real Madrid 2-1 in the first two games, before winning 1-0 against Basel in the third game. They faced a fierce backlash away from home, losing 4-0 to the Swiss side but with tonight and next month's final group game remaining, Ludogorets are still in with a chance of progressing after being tipped to be the whipping boys before the tournament began.

17:48. Tonight's hosts, Ludogorets, are in the competition for the first time in their history after qualifying in dramatic circumstances. They had to go through three qualifying rounds which saw them face off Luxembourg's F91 Dudelange and Serbia's FK Partizan before drawing Romanian side Steaua Bucharest. Remarkably, they took Bucharest to a penalty shoot-out but they had seen their goalkeeper receive a red card in the final minutes of extra-time. It was left to centre-back, and now local hero, Cosmin Moti to don the gloves. He saved two penalties, in addition to scoring his own, to seal an enthralling passage to Europe's elite level.

17:45. Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Ludogorets Razgrad - Liverpool live inline as the visitors travel to Bulgaria in desperate need of a result in matchday five of the UEFA Champions League Group Stages. Kick-off is at 19:45 BST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates, before minute-by-minute commentary of the game, right here on VAVEL UK.