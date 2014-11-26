Aguero wins plaudits after hat-trick carries City to 3-2 win over Bayern

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has earned the praise from both his club team-mates and the media across Europe, as his impressive displays for Pellegrini's men have continued throughout a rather inconsistent campaign so far this season.

He completed a hat-trick against German giants Bayern Munich yesterday night in an energetic display of passion and the sheer drive to win, as he single-handedly pushed The Citzens in within touching distance of their first Last 16 place in the competition amongst Europe's elite; but it could have been a completely different story if the Argentine wasn't on top-form. He proved himself yet again as to why he is one of the best strikers in the world (when injury-free), coming up with the goods against Pep Guardiola's 10-men at The Etihad, in dramatic circumstances with two goals in the last five minutes of play.

City captain and Belgian defender Vincent Kompany had this to say: "If you want to succeed at anything, you need a special player in a special form, otherwise you just don't win anything. He's our special player and when he's in that form he makes achievable that otherwise wouldn't be."

City's Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini has reaffirmed his claim from earlier on in the season, that Aguero is among one of the world's elite strikers, saying: "I always said before this night that Sergio is one of the best players of the world, one of the best strikers. He played very well but I think also the team played very well, especially in the second-half."

City attacking midfielder Samir Nasri, who admitted pre-match that it was important for the team to deliver, commented: "I don't think I need to speak about his performance - the statistics speak for themselves. He is a great player on his day; he is unstoppable. Last night we needed him and he delivered. At the moment he is one of the best players in the world. Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on another planet, he is up there with Messi and Suárez."

And, Aguero himself said this: "It was important to win. Apart from my goals the three points were vital, so we're delighted. I am happy with my form; this season things are going well for me and it is important to carry on like this and keep the results coming."