Reece James makes six-week emergency loan to Championship side Rotherham United

Manchester United defender Reece James has joined Championship side Rotherham United on an emergency loan deal until early January.

The 21-year-old previously featured in a short loan spell with Carlisle United, but saw his temporary switch end after just two months due to injury.

However, the left-back was ever-present in the United youth set-up, and his performances led to a nomination for the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year award, won by fellow full-back Saidy Janko.

James has only made senior appearance to date for the Red Devils in the League Cup, but regularly featured in Louis van Gaal’s set-up during pre-season, which saw him score twice as a left-wing-back in a 7-0 humiliation of MLS side LA Galaxy.

Rotherham United manager boss Steve Evans commented on his latest signing on the club website shortly after the announcement. He said:

"He is an outstanding young left-back or indeed can be utilised further forward as and when needed. Young Reece is a player who I have watched develop at Manchester United over the last two or three years.

"His ability was not only witnessed by Sir Alex Ferguson and David Moyes but even more so by current United manager Louis Van Gaal, who gave Reece an opportunity to play in the first team back in pre-season and indeed the youngster has been close to being involved at Old Trafford in recent weeks."

Dutchman Louis van Gaal recently confirmed he was looking to loan out the youngster, and it was reported less than a week ago that James could gain some experience in the Championship, where his brother and former United youth product, Matty, features for Leicester City. Millers boss Evans added:

"I have continually asked the question in relation to bringing Reece to Rotherham United and I was delighted to hear confirmation over the weekend that the young man can join us from now until January.”

James will remain at New York Stadium until 10th January, after Rotherham gained promotion through the play-offs last season.