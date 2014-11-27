Player Analysis: Lukaku - Wolfsburg

The Belgian beast covered himself in glory with a superb performance, as he scored and created an assist in Everton's 2-0 away win over German side Wolfsburg in the Europa League earlier on tonight, effectively sealing their place in the Last 32 of the competition with a game in hand. Also, thanks to their positive result, Roberto Martinez' men will mathematically top the group, regardless of whether they win, lose or draw their last match. A great atmosphere created by the visiting supporters; Everton did their fans proud for sure.

Lukaku was the Man Of The Match for his dominant display, as he worked tirelessly across the pitch throughout the 90 minutes of football and bullied the opposing defenders off the ball with seeming ease.

His individual goal was created by Mirallas, who slotted the ball into the 21-year-old's feet, and it was clear that Romelu would have no problem running at the Wolfsburg defence, slotting the ball low into the corner of the net as goalkeeper Benaglio was unable to deny him from breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time. He was rewarded after a constant period of pressing the Wolfsburg defence, who were broken down by the powerhouse himself.

His assist was also brilliant work, as he won the ball in his own half, shrugged off two challenges before sprinting forward, using his vision to pick out a pass for his fellow Belgian forward, with Mirallas twisting and turning Luiz Gustavo inside out before swerving an effort into the far corner of the net - a perfect welcome back to the side for Kevin after two months out with a torn hamstring.

Lukaku and the rest of the Everton team will be hoping that they can produce the same efficient display, as they travel to White Hart Lane to face Tottenham on Sunday afternoon - Spurs have been unpredictable to say the least, but can conjure up results.