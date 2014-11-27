Clyne: Southampton eyeing top four finish

The English 23-year-old right-back has issued a warning to any potential doubters, along with their rival challenges for a Champions League spot after publicly stating that they are confident that Southampton can maintain their challenge ahead of a tough run of fixtures to come in the month of December.

The Saints can boast an impressive record so far this campaign, having only lost once in their last 14 matches in all competitions; something that has been very surprising amongst many in the league.

Clyne himself managed to score a late equaliser during Southampton's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Monday night, meaning that their unbeaten run of matches is now at six, but with defending champions Manchester City ahead, it will be very tough for Ronald Koeman and his team to continue their impressive start to the campaign.

Nathaniel had this to say: "We've got to be mentally prepared and focused for these games and we're going in there confidently. We're underdogs and we're going to show how good we are - put in another fight and try and get the points that we're looking for. We're buzzing for it (regular matches to come). There are big games coming up thick and fast."

Clyne has proved himself as a fast emerging player who has developed significantly over the past two years; earning his first few caps for the English senior national side last week in their friendly match against Scotland, as well as their Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia. He'll be hoping that he can continue his solid form of late, which is easier said than done with Aguero & co up next.