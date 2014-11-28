Should Arsenal look at a 'keeper to replace Szczesny?

With rumours that Arsenal have been linked with a numerous amount of goalkeepers since the summer transfer window, it would be easy to suggest that Wojiech Szczesny is not rated as highly as his potential is. At age 24, he still has a decade plus years left in him as a top quality goalkeeper, and has been improving ever since he joined The Gunners; development reached a high point over the past two seasons.

He won the Golden Glove for accumulating the most amount of clean sheets in the league in the 2013-14 campaign; joint first alongside Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, who has been rumoured to be angling for a move elsewhere as he has seen his game time with The Blues cut dramatically short following the return of young talent Thibaut Courtois, who was on-loan at Atlético Madrid for the past three seasons. Cech himself has only played 67 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, and that was as a result of a head injury to the Belgian, ironically during their 2-0 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge back in October.

Arsenal themselves have been quoted recently as one of the teams ready to make a January transfer window approach for the experienced Czech, who could provide the Polish number one with very good competition and keep him aware that his place upon the first-team is not always a guarantee, something that has been suggested almost every time that Szczesny makes a few mistakes.

Szczesny has kept 6 clean sheets in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season, and although many will argue that he is not on the same level as the likes of fellow Premier League goalkeepers David de Gea (Manchester United) and Courtois, a top, top goalkeeper is very hard to find and Szczesny is not far behind. His decision-making and consistency needs work, but every goalkeeper has weaknesses to improve on - that's how they excel!

So in conclusion, should they find a goalkeeper to replace him? Well, Szczesny still has the chance to get better - it's clear to see that he is committed to the team over the long term and the signing of Colombian 'keeper David Ospina back in August will provide a sense of competition for the number one jersey at The Emirates. Ospina is currently on the sidelines, and you could argue that it is not fair to judge a player who has been plagued with injury ever since his arrival upon his club, which applies to him.

Meanwhile there is a tricky situation in regards to understudy 'keeper Damian Martinez. The Argentinian has not been involved in Arsenal's immediate plans this season, but due to Szczesny's suspension and recent injury, coupled with Ospina's injury problems of late, Wenger has called upon the 22-year-old on a few occasions already this season. He kept a clean sheet in their impressive 2-0 Champions League group stage win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, and already feels that he should warrant a starting place over the current number one.

If Cech is available, which it seems heavily likely, then Wenger should not hesitate to at least approach him over a potential deal. Cech is now 32 and will not expect to walk into the first-team, but although he plays for a rival club in the form of Chelsea, you would expect that manager Jose Mourinho will not stand in his way if he wants a move, given his respectful service for the team since his arrival back in 2004.