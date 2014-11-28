Burnley - Aston Villa: Dyche's Clarets look for three wins in a row

An out-of-sorts Aston Villa travel to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon to face a Burnley side that are bristling with confidence after their impressive recent performances. The in-form Clarets will be looking for three Premier League victories in a row.

"I felt wins would come regardless, but two doesn't cure everything - you need more" - Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche's Burnley side had slim prospects just a few short weeks ago as they sat at the foot of the Premier League table without a single win to their name. Their manager insits, however, that it never became a worry: "I don't think it's ever got to a stage where it's been too affecting of the players. I think it's been positive all the way through. We believe in that environment anyway, the culture we set here," Dyche said. With wins over Stoke City and Hull City respectively, the winds have changed, but Dyche knows his side are hungry for more: "I felt wins would come regardless of all the outside media angles, and they have come, but I also suggested that one doesn't cure everything and two doesn't - you need more. So we're still thirsty and hungry to get more."

Burnley's 1-0 victory over Hull was followed up last weekend with a 2-1 win over Stoke - a result that saw in-form Danny Ings net his second and third goals of the season. Burnley, however, must keep their winning run going after just 10 points in 12 games has not left them clear of the relegation zone. They are two points in front of QPR at the foot of the table, but one just shy of escaping the bottom three. A home game against struggling Villa could see Dyche's side continue in the footsteps of their last two results.

"Everybody is the same, they are doing well but won't return" - Paul Lambert

Meanwhile for the visitors, not only does the run of negative results continue, but Paul Lambert's injury list is failing to shrink. Speaking ahead of Saturday's visit to Burnley, the Villa boss had this to say on his team: "Everybody is the same. They are doing well but no-one will return," said Lambert. "It's more or less the same as Monday against Southampton. Continuing, he lamented the exhaustive list of players on the sidelines: "Six players out for our club is hard. If you lose six players even if you're a top club it's a big, big chunk."

Due to going on an eight-game winless run - which includes six losses and only two goals scored - Villa's positive start to the campaign has been completely eradicated. Lambert's side now sit just two points above the relegation zone - and their opponents Burnley, for that matter - in sixteenth place. Lambert's side are hanging on and face a tough ask away at Burnley with so many players out, but will take heart in a tightly-fought 1-1 draw with league high-flyers Southampton on Monday night.

While Christian Benteke serves the last of a three-match suspension this weekend following his red card against Tottenham, Lambert will have to deal without a number of key players: as well as the Belgian striker, Lambert is without the defensive trio of Ron Vlaar (calf), Philippe Senderos (calf) and Nathan Baker (knee), as well as midfielder Fabian Delph (shoulder) and forward Libor Kozak (broken leg).

For the hosts, Sam Vokes is still out despite completing his first football in eight months in a reserve game this week - and indeed scoring on his return to the development squad. Dyche is wary of rushing Ings' strike partner back, however, and thus will wait. Scott Arfield is back in contention of a start, but Michael Duff is a fitness doubt and Matt Taylor remains out with his Achilles problem.