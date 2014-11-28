Manchester United - Hull City: Red Devils look for third win on the bounce

Manchester United are on the search for their third win in as many games as Steve Bruce returns to his former club in charge of 17th placed Hull.

The Reds surprisingly lie in 4th place despite only 5 wins, against far from thrilling sides, in 12 games. Louis van Gaal's side have recorded 3 losses in the first 4 months of the season to local rivals Manchester City, conceding 5 to Leicester and a disappointing opening performance of the season against Swansea.

Hull, on the other hand, lie in a position respective of their dismal performances this season. Five losses and 5 draws see them in 17th position, far off their impressive FA Cup and Premier League run last season. Only Aaron Ramsey stopped them from achieving an incredible FA Cup trophy returning to the KC Stadium.

They remain a threat in attack, with more than one goal a game and only five less than their counterparts on Saturday, Manchester United.

"We are still fourth so I am happy, but we have to be at least fourth at the end of the season, not now." - Louis van Gaal

The van Gaal project remains in process and is finally beginning to bring profit, as shown with United's clinical win over Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend. Defensively, they remained shaky and unimpressive yet clinical counter attacks saw England Captain Wayne Rooney finish past Emi Martinez and his England teammate Kieran Gibbs turning the ball into his own net.

Hull failed to move up the Premier League table but only due to a 90th minute Christian Erkisen goal for Tottenham. A more impressive performance but the Tigers remain with only one win from the last eleven matches.

REFEREE: Anthony Taylor - 10 games, 38 yellow cards, 0 red cards.

Radamel Falcao and Marcos Rojo may be back in action after the South Americans have both been out for extended periods. The pair's return will be a huge boost to United in what should be a routine victory for United.

Falcao has been out with a calf injury since he scored his first goal at the club while Rojo dislocated his shoulder in the 168th Manchester Derby.

England left-back, Luke Shaw is out for up to six weeks, his third injury since his £30m move to Louis van Gaal's new side. Daley Blind was injured on international duty playing for the Netherlands, tearing his ankle ligament and won't be seen playing for United till 2015.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Lindegaard, Amos, Vermijl, Rojo, Smalling, Blackett, Thorpe, McNair, Pereira, Fletcher, Valencia, Lingard, Fellaini, Anderson, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mata, Januzaj, Di Maria, Falcao, Rooney, Van Persie, W Keane.

"I have seen him playing at Manchester United. He was very firm and a leader, and most leaders become managers." - Louis van Gaal on Steve Bruce

Abel Hernandez will miss the Tigers' trip to Old Trafford after flying home to South America to meet his wife who is expected to give birth this week. The Uruguayan is expected to miss Wednesday's trip to Everton as well.

Gaston Ramirez will be sat in the stands with suspension after he was sent off against Tottenham after a tussle with Jan Vertonghen.

Yet Steve Bruce has no injuries affecting his team selection, unlike Manchester United.

MATCH FACTS - OPTA

Manchester United have won the last nine straight matches against Hull City including all six meetings in the Barclays Premier League.

Hull have played 11 away games in the league at Man Utd losing 10 and winning none.

Wayne Rooney has scored six goals in four Premier League matches against Hull.

Hull City have made more clearances (525) and more blocks (73) than any other Premier League team this season.

There have been 25 goals scored in the six Premier League matches between the Tigers and the Red Devils, 18 of them by Man Utd.

The Tigers have won just one of their last 11 Premier League away games (D4 L6).

No team has thrown away more points from a winning position in the Premier League than Hull City this season (11, level with Swansea).

Angel Di Maria has assisted 20 goals in 2014, more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Wayne Rooney has scored 66 goals in his last 100 Premier League games at Old Trafford.

Robin van Persie has scored only eight goals in 21 Premier League games in 2014, down from 19 in 29 in 2013.