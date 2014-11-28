Swansea City - Crystal Palace: Visitors look to prove Liverpool win was no fluke

It seemed somewhat inevitable that Crystal Palace's 3-1 victory over Liverpool last weekend would be discussed in terms of Brendan Rodgers' side messing up, rather than the credit being given to Neil Warnock's players. On Saturday, however, Palace travel to the Liberty Stadium to play a Swansea City side that have impressed this season - and they know that three points will prove the Liverpool result to be no fluke.

"We have nine games that will probably define our season" - Garry Monk

Despite Swansea's reasonably impressive start to the Premier League campaign, manager Garry Monk has become wary of being overly optimistic in discussing his side's expectations. Taking stock of the way in which an unpredictable season of football has seen the league table look a little different to its usually well-established positioning, Monk realises that the focus most be on the coming fixtures. In this case, nine of them: "In terms of ourselves we have nine games that will probably define our season. When we come out of those nine games we'll see whether we are fighting for something up the top or lower down the league," he said - a cautious approach from the Swansea boss.

The Welsh side have impressed so far this season, picking up 18 points in their opening 12 fixtures. Swansea's decent return has seen them move to seventh in the table, just a point adrift of the last Champions League place, currently occupied by Manchester United. Monk's group of players will be reasonably confident too, after seeing off Arsenal 2-1 before the international break, and putting in a good performance against Manchester City at the weekend, before ultimately losing out 2-1. With the home crowd behind them, they will fancy their chances against Palace on Saturday afternoon.

"Swansea are probably the best team I have seen this year" - Neil Warnock

Visitors Palace, however, might have a few things to say about Swansea's impressive performances of late, as they look to prove that their 3-1 victory over Liverpool was far from a fluke. Despite coming into the side full of confidence, however, manager Warnock had nothing but praise for his opposite number in his pre-match press conference: "Swansea are probably the best team I've seen this year. I know it was only 2-1, but I thought they dominated Arsenal for long periods and down the spine they're as good as anyone in the division, with (Ashley) Williams, (Gylfi) Sigurdsson and (Wilfried) Bony. It'll be a good test for us now on Saturday", he said.

It is easy to see how Palace's victory over Liverpool has been attributed to Rodgers' failings as opposed to Swansea's successes, after a not so convincing start to the season from Warnock's side. With just 12 points from 12 games, Palace sit just three places - and two points - above the relegation zone. If Warnock wants to prove his team can be competitive with the elite teams in the division - and not just languish around the bottom of the table - the Liverpool win needs to be a kick-start for Palace's season. Three points away at Swansea may do just that.

Monk will be boosted for Saturday's clash with the news that Swansea will have an almost fully-fit squad to choose from - their only loss is Federico Fernandez who is out with a calf problem. Wayne Routledge has returned to the fold following a groin injury, and Monk must decide whether to field on-loan Spurs youngster Tom Carroll, or opt to recall Jonjo Shelvy.

Warnock will have to struggle with a lack of defensive options after Adrian Mariappa and Damien Delaney have been ruled out - the latter with a calf strain suffered in the 3-1 win over Liverpool, while Mariappa will be out for a further few weeks with his knee issue after missing the victory over Rodgers' side.