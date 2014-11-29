Mancini: "I'd love to manage Arsenal one day"

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has admitted his affection for Arsenal, claiming to the media that he'd love to manage The Gunners one day. The 50-year-old returned to Serie A side Inter Milan on his second spell, after leaving Turkish side Galatasaray and defending champions Manchester City in the space of six seasons.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has come under more increased pressure over his job security after his side have huffed and puffed their way into their worst ever Premier League start, currently lying eighth in the table and 15 points away from the current league leaders Chelsea.

The Frenchman has been at the helm of the club for the past 17 years, but has faced some scrutiny and harsh criticism of his various teams over the years - which has not stopped him in his tracks. At age 65, you would not expect him to be manager of Arsenal for much longer, but recently signed a new contract suggesting that he is still in the right frame of mind to do a sufficient job.

Mancini said this to Corriere dello Sport (Italian news outlet): "I would have loved to have managed Arsenal, a club with a special charm. But there is still time."

Would the Arsenal supporters welcome Mancini with open arms, if he was the replacement for Wenger in a few years to come? Perhaps, because his CV is impressive, but maybe not because he has managed one of their Premier League rivals in the past AND has been involved in some controversy over the years.