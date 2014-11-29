Sunderland 0-0 Chelsea: Sunderland earn well-deserved point against a poor Chelsea

Sunderland earned a magnificent point in a 0-0 draw against a substandard Chelsea side. Who will be without Diego Costa in their next game against Tottenham as he got his fifth yellow card of the season for an aerial challenge on Wes Brown.

The game started off with real intensity as strong tackles were coming in from both sides, some going unpunished by Kevin Friend to the displeasure of the Sunderland fans in attendance. Connor Wickham, in particular for Sunderland, was causing Chelsea many problems going forward with his power out wide.

Chelsea were in control for most of this match however, as they usually are in most games. They started this control in possession early in the game, testing Sunderland goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon early on through Willian's low drive which he tipped onto the post.

Chelsea continued to test the Sunderland goalkeeper with Nemanja Matic and Eden Hazard producing difficult saves from Pantilimon. Matic and Hazard have scored a combined 7 goals this season and have both produced some stunning performances in this sensational Chelsea side.

The physicality of the game was getting to Sunderland. The referee waved away multiple debatable challenges by Chelsea, which the Sunderland crowd tried to influence Friend's decision on many of them, but he was having none of it.

Oscar managed to get another Chelsea shot off which was deflected wide for a corner, which was wasted by Chelsea. Sunderland were clearly frustrating Chelsea's attack, forcing them to have shots from long-range and giving Chelsea no space in and around their own penalty area whic made Pantilimon's job as goalkeeper much easier.

The complaints from Sunderland fans continued and the Sunderland bench joined in resulting in one of Gus Poyet's coaching staff to get sent to the stands for Poyet not controlling his actions.

Branislav Ivanovic had the clearest chance of the half for Chelsea, breaking through the Sunderland defence but missing the opportunity to score.

Sunderland manager Poyet could have got in trouble for sarcastically applauding the referee for giving a decision Sunderland's way after multiple debatable decisions went against Sunderland before this. This encouraged the Sunderland fans to also carry out more facetious applauds towards the referee.

Willian remained a threat for Chelsea, albeit that his shots were coming from outside of the area due to the fantastic work of the Sunderland defence. Poyet had got his tactics spot on for this match and they were getting the better of Mourinho's star-studded attack.

John O'Shea caught himself in a bit of controversy as he took out the easily wound-up Diego Costa with a sliding tackle, then went to hit Costa whilst both men were on on the ground. Costa kicked out but didn't catch O'Shea, debatably referee Friend gave both of them a stern warning.

The physical efforts of both teams were prominent throughout the game, especially during corners. The Sunderland players were not afraid to grab or get a handful of Chelsea players' shirts, with Gary Cahill being dragged down at one point by O'Shea.

Willian was the constant threat for Chelsea blasting another shot just wide of the goal with a tremendous effort. Following this, Costa could have been sent off for leaving a trailing arm loose which hit Wes Brown in the face. Friend gave him yellow card - which was his fifth yellow card of the season - meaning he misses the game against Tottenham next Wednesday.

Wickham continued to cause Chelsea problems as in the 71st minute his effort from long range almost caught Courtois out. Minutes later, Mourinho brought on both Didier Drogba and Loïc Rémy in search of the goal which they struggled to score. Drogba came close with his first effort, turning John O'shea just to see his shot go across the goal and wide of the post.

Adam Johnson had a great chance to find the winner but he dragged his shot wide of the goal to the dissapointment of the Sunderland fans. Minutes later he fired wide again with a dipping shot which bounced right in front of the goal, leaving Chelsea fans worried at the thought of losing their unbeaten streak in all competitions so far this season.

However, the game finished 0-0 with neither side managing to break the deadlock. Sunderland will be the happier of the two sides with the point, whereas Chelsea will be dissapointed that they let two points slip.