Liverpool 1-0 Stoke: Liverpool end their run of three successive defeats against wasteful Stoke

Liverpool defeated a valiant Stoke City 1-0 as their captain Steven Gerrard was dropped to the bench. Glen Johnson's diving header was enough to end Liverpool's run of three league defeats.

Both sides had their share of chances - Stoke could have easily left Anfield with three points - but Bojan was denied by both Mignolet and the post as Liverpool prevailed.

Despite both sides preferring a possession style of play, both sides imposed physicality on each other in the early minutes of the game. Not surprisingly, Stoke were the more physical of the two, trying to prevent Liverpool's quick tempo on the ball by slowing the game down with vigorous tackles. However, this produced a major blow for themselves as Sidwell exited play on the 20th minute after sustaining an injury from a challenge with Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert.

With 25 minutes gone, it had been a very scrappy, tedious game with the only chance being a poor attempt of a shot from Stoke. Liverpool were missing the prescence of their captain pulling the strings in midfield. This dampened the atmosphere inside of Anfield, especially from the Liverpool faithful, whereas the majority of the chants were coming from the minority of the crowd. The travelling Stoke fans were full of noise despite the dreadful game they had witnessed so far.

Liverpool were struggling to get players forward when attacking and it was becoming evident as the first half progressed even further. José Enrique whipped in a tantalising cross in behind the Stoke defence, but there were no Liverpool players even making an attempt to get on the end of the first-time cross.

Minutes later, Stoke could have taken the lead as Jonathan Walters was found in the box, unfortunately for the loud Stoke fans, his shot went wide due to pressure being amounted by Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva. His fellow Brazilian Phillipe Coutinho created a dangerous chance right before the half-time interval, beating multiple Stoke players in a mazy run only to scuff his shot wide under the pressure of Stoke's defence.

Coutinho is one of the many Liverpool players struggling to find the net with one goal in 15 games so far this season.

Liverpool (16) and Stoke (13) have both scored very few goals this season in the Premier League and it wasn't hard to see why with both sides going into half-time with a combined number of zero shots on target.

Liverpool started off with a bit more intensity as Henderson dummied the ball for it to then pop back up to him, which he hit on the half-volley going just wide of the goal. This perked up the Liverpool fans slightly, as Stoke started the second-half passively.

On the 54th minute, the first shot on target was registered and it was for Stoke. Mame Biram Diouf was through one-on-one only to have his shot saved as he tried to squeeze his effort past Simon Mignolet from a difficult angle.

Despite Liverpool's strong start going forward, the defensive problems were still there for Brendan Rodgers' side. A piece of brilliant skill from Bojan nutmegging Lucas and then rattling his shot against the post, which could have so easily nestled into the back of the net. The pace of the game was certainly increasing, as a minute later Raheem Sterling fired just wide of the goal in front of the Kop.

Lucas - who hasn't scored a Premier League goal for over five years - hit Liverpool's first shot on target straight at the Stoke goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Both sides could have easily scored in the space of five minutes, this game definitely looked an entertaining spectacle in the second half, whereas it was a completely opposite story in the first half.

Liverpool continued the impressive pace of the second half, piling on chance after chance attacking the Kop end. Lambert's timid effort was saved comfortably by Begovic and Allen's half volley from 6 yards out clipped the top of the crossbar.

This was Liverpool's best spell throughout the game, although Stoke did still look threatening on the counter-attack with the pace of Diouf and the magic feet of former-Barcelona player Bojan. A winnning goal did look imminent, but the question was - would it be for Liverpool or Stoke?

Stoke fans would've been forgiven for thinking that they had it, as Sterling blocked a scrambled effort from Diouf, via a corner, off the line. Liverpool fans had their hearts in their mouths as Stoke continued to look dangerous in attack with five minutes of regular time remaining.

A minute later, Anfield erupted as Lambert's header bounced off the crossbar and Glen Johnson showed fantastic commitment to win a diving header which flew into the goal from a few yards out. Johnson had to receive treatment after receiving a kick in the head from Erik Pieters in order to win the header, but he received a thunderous amount of applause as the relieved Anfield faithful clapped him as he got back to his feet.

Rodgers looked to seal the win by bringing off Coutinho for Dejan Lovren to add more solidarity to the Liverpool defence. On the other hand, Stoke looked to find a winner with Peter Crouch coming on for Marko Arnautović with 7 minutes additional time to play.

Liverpool almost had all their hard work thrown away, it was Bojan again who posed the threat. The Spaniard met a loose ball with a sensational first-time volley which was dipping into the back of the net, but the villain for Liverpool in midweek became the hero, as Simon Mignolet produced a magnificent save worthy to win any game.

Stoke continued to pile the pressure on - Ryan Shawcross heading a costless header just wide of the goal - but it wasn't enough as Liverpool won their first Premier league game after three successive defeats in the competition. Mark Hughes will wonder how his side didn't manage to get past Liverpool's defence, as Liverpool earned their 3rd clean sheet of the season. Whereas, it was back-to-back defeats in the league for Stoke for the first time since January of this year.