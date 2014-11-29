QPR 3-2 Leicester City: Austin seals three points in dramatic end-to-end thriller

QPR came from behind to beat fellow league strugglers Leicester 3-2 at home, in a thrilling encounter of end-to-end action throughout. Goals from Fer and Austin, as well as an own goal from Leicester captain Wes Morgan gave Harry Redknapp's side all three points, moving them into 18th place in the table (above Leicester!).

This match was played at Loftus Road, and an intriguing look it was between QPR and Leicester! Before kick-off, there was a minute of applause for QPR's former employee and supporter Malcolm Oakley, who sadly passed away last week aged 65.

In the opening minutes of the match, QPR's loanee striker Eduardo Vargas came close on a number of occasions with shots towards goal; before Leicester suddenly went on the counter attack and broke the deadlock in the 3rd minute! There was a hint of a penalty appeal when striker Leonardo Ulloa was brought down inside the area, the referee played the advantage which allowed the ball to trickle through towards the path of midfielder Esteban Cambiasso, who scored his second goal of the season with a low drive into the bottom corner of the net.

Leicester showed their strength on the counter attack, with Vardy and Mahrez both coming close just minutes after the opener; the latter had a shot wide of Green's goal whilst Vardy narrowly saw his effort dealt with by Green who rushed off his line to stop his shot. A goal-line scramble saw Leicester hoof the ball clear as midfielder Karl Henry came close to equalising for Rangers; although the visitors did their best to avert the danger as soon as it came.

QPR continued to intensify their pressure, but were unable to score for all of their chances on-goal. Then eventually, at the 15th time of asking, QPR found the equaliser - courtesy of an own goal from Leicester defender and captain Wes Morgan who slid in and latched onto Caulker's low delivery into the box, inadvertently putting the ball into the back of his own net in the process.

The Foxes almost made it 2-1 just moments afterwards, Vardy was unleashed upon the QPR defenders and was unmarked; took a stinging effort but was denied by the diving stop made from Green.

The match was temporarily halted for a few minutes, with full-back Yun cynically taking down Mahrez who was sprinting on the counter attack. He was given the first yellow card of the match moments afterwards, despite limping off the pitch to receive treatment after they clashed knees in a nasty-looking collision.

Then, with just minutes until half-time; midfielder Leroy Fer smashed QPR into a 2-1 lead going into the interval. The initial shot was parried away with good reactions from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, but the Dutchman was first to the rebound and had no trouble smashing it beyond the 'keeper into the roof of the net.

In the second-half, there was no substitutes made by either side - and within 4 minutes of the restart Leicester came close to equalising. Mahrez had an initial shot well saved by Green, before his cross towards Vardy saw the ball flick off the top of the crossbar. A warm round of applause from the QPR faithful was given to Suk-Young after he limped off with the same knee problem that saw him receive treatment in the first-half.

Armand Traore replaced him in the 50th minute, with the hosts hoping to record their third win of the season and leapfrog Leicester into 18th place in the table (as it stood at this point in time). A danger cross was whipped low and hard into the box by Schlupp, but Robert Green did well yet again, this time to anticipate the danger and smother the ball.

Then, moments later striker Charlie Austin came narrowly close to making it 3-1. Some slick passing play between himself and Krancjar saw the Englishman smash the ball on a half-volley, with Schmeichel being forced into diving low to make a good save and keep his team in the game.

Leicester made a double substitution soon after this; Albrighton and Nugent coming on for Ulloa and Mahrez, with 30 minutes left to play. They were desperate for a goal to get back into the game, and almost got it! Krancjar was penalized for a silly foul given away, with Cambiasso taking a quick costless-kick and passing the ball straight into the path of striker Vardy; he took a snapshot with Green to beat, but his resulting effort flashed into the side netting.

Schlupp equalised with a fine first-time smash beyond Green from the edge of the area, just after an initial shot was blocked. But, it wasn't over there! Fer had a shot from close range denied with a super stop from Schmeichel, before a goalmouth scramble ended up with Austin nodding the ball into the back of the net. 15 minutes left to play, and it was far from over!

Austin was booked a few minutes later, for kicking the ball away in frustration after a foul was given Leicester's way - in an entertaining end-to-end match which still had 10 minutes plus stoppages to play. Leicester were never going to give up, making the last few minutes of the game edging and nerve-racking.

Time was ticking down, and you could tell that QPR were desperately trying to defend for their lives and hold for a great victory. With 6 minutes of stoppage time separating Harry Redknapp's side between 3 points and conceding a late equaliser, Albrighton and Henry were involved in a tussle for the ball, with Green un-necessarily getting involved whilst Fer acted as peacemaker to try and avoid any potential conflict.

The referee eventually blew his whistle, to end an action-packed game with both teams working hard and QPR prevailing! Redknapp's side dominated their fair share of chances on goal, whilst Leicester left it too late and were denied on a number of occasions by Robert Green.

Consequently, QPR leapfrog Leicester into 18th place in the table. Burnley drew with Aston Villa in their respective match, meaning that Nigel Pearson's side drop to the bottom of the league table this weekend.

My MOTM: Leroy Fer (QPR) - The Dutch midfielder was pulling the strings all afternoon, and was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet, having been denied by Schmeichel on more than one occasion. His passing was superb, used his strength to bully his opposing markers and was a real handful for the Leicester defence.

Unsung hero: Esteban Cambiasso (Leicester) - The experienced midfielder was creating chances at will, broke the deadlock after 3 minutes with a well-taken strike to score his second goal of the season and was very unlucky to be on the losing side today. Could have grabbed a few assists as well, if Vardy & co were more clinical.

Player Ratings: